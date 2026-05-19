Horizon Yachts announces the Lexus LY680 built by Vision Shipyard

by Horizon Yachts 19 May 10:09 PDT

Horizon Yachts is proud to highlight the Lexus LY680, which has solidified its position as a masterclass in automotive excellence on the open water since its impactful global debut at the 2026 Horizon Open House in Kaohsiung.

When a luxury automotive giant turns its attention to the water, the LY680 proves that its interest in the yachting world is a profound commitment to excellence. Production of this flagship takes place at Vision Shipyard, part of the Horizon Group, drawing on the group's renowned reputation for advanced superyacht construction technology.

Building on its predecessor, the LY650, this new model unites Horizon's custom-build heritage with Lexus's management philosophy expressed in the Toyota Production System.

Driven by L-finesse Design

Entering the 68-foot class, the Lexus Luxury Yacht follows the sophisticated L-finesse design language. Its curves and surfaces are intentionally crafted to catch the light, suggesting movement even while at anchor. The yacht commands attention not through sheer size, but through a poised rhythm and a streamlined, automotive-inspired silhouette.

Extended vistas and open air

The most significant evolutions in the LY680 are found in its external social spaces, driven by feedback from previous owners to increase the usable deck area. The flybridge now extends further aft by 1,400mm, creating a vast upper deck lounge fitted with a large sofa and an optional barbecue grill to expand outdoor living possibilities. Adding a greater sense of ease at the water's level, the swimming platform has been lengthened by 700mm, providing more space to prepare water toys or simply sit with feet in the water.

Inside, large windows in the main salon frame the seascape, preserving a connection with the surroundings and realizing the core Lexus objective of creating a "hideout in the middle of the sea".

The art of quiet comfort

L-finesse informs the interior design with soft, organic shapes and a warm palette. The main salon and dining areas eschew constrained passageways in favor of an open, fluid layout that encourages conversation. Below deck, three staterooms accommodate up to six guests. Each cabin maximizes available volume using smart storage and integrated lighting to cultivate an intimate sense of luxury, highlighted by warm woods and artisanal touches in the master suite.

Drawing inspiration from Lexus's automotive know-how, noise and vibration are minimized in the living quarters, ensuring the interior remains a serene environment whether cruising at speed or resting at anchor.

Precision in motion

Beneath the elegant exterior, the LY680 is powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS units, available in 1050 or 1350 configurations, providing propulsion with reduced fuel consumption and emissions. With a fuel capacity of over 1,060 U.S. gallons (4,012 L), the yacht is highly capable of extended coastal cruises. The hull design delivers a predictable, stable platform that handles chop with a composure familiar to any Lexus driver.

Aligned with Toyota Production System principles and Horizon's best-in-class practices, the LY680 maintains the disciplined quality control central to every Horizon masterpiece. More than a statement, it is the pinnacle of cross-industry expertise in realized form.

The Lexus LY680 Basic Specifications: