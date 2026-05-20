Maritimo S50 Sedan motor yacht - Global launch

by Maritimo 20 May 16:01 PDT

Maritimo, Australia's world-class luxury motor yacht builder, expands its next-generation model line-up with its highly anticipated global launch of the all-new S50 Sedan Motor Yacht at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 2026.

The ever-increasing popularity in Maritimo's single level luxury motor yachts has led to the creation of the most 'S' boat ever. The product design team, headed up by Maritimo's Founder, Bill Barry-Cotter AM, have given the production team not just a stylish vessel to create, but one that beautifully blends contemporary European-inspired styling with extended, blue water cruising in mind, and then wraps it all up cohesively into the brand's hallmark offshore capability and practical design philosophy.

New, subtle, and yet distinctive - all in one

This new Maritimo model showcases a bold yet refined exterior, characterised by distinctive striping, sculpted curves, and a reimagined coach house profile that signals a step forward in both aesthetics and functional design.

The main saloon has been reimagined compared to the M50 enclosed flybridge model. The aft galley arrangement, pioneered by Maritimo over 20 years ago, is now positioned on the port side, connecting directly with the S50's larger upper cockpit. This area features seating moulded into the new and distinctive boot, which also houses the BBQ, cooler and sink, while providing access to the lazarette.

The distinctive roofline, with its large, fixed overhang, provides the ultimate in all-weather protection while also accentuating the sleek profile, made even more striking by its black highlights and striping.

On the accommodation level, the two-stateroom layout is exactly the same as the M50 Flybridge launched at last year's SCIBS, with large, walk around beds and expansive bathrooms are key features. The day head at the bottom of the atrium stairs serves the requirements of both overnight guests and day guests. The VIP stateroom up forward can be configured in either a twin or double layout. Including the convertible settee, positioned on the port side of the main saloon, this adds two more berths to take the total to six.

"At its core, the S50 Sedan has been conceived to deliver a seamless connection between interior and exterior living spaces, which is an increasingly important consideration for modern motor yacht owners. The expansive main saloon exemplifies this philosophy, offering a level of openness, natural light, and airflow that sets a new benchmark in the 50-foot sedan motor yacht category," said Phil Candler, Maritimo Operations Manager.

"Maritimo continues to focus on delivering vessels that inspire confidence and encourage owners to venture further. The new S50 has a real flair about it, without altering the traditional Maritimo robustness," said Maritimo Manufacturing Manager, Paul Wrench. "It is not just in all the curves and angles of the roof, nor the significantly different C-pillar at the rear of the coachhouse. Even the air ducting for the engine room is sleeker."

The new standard in main deck design

The S50's main deck is the centrepiece of its innovation. Designed to maximise spatial perception and usability, the saloon features increased internal headroom that contrasts with the yacht's sleek exterior profile. Large panoramic side windows, combined with opening sections, flood the interior with natural light while enhancing cross-ventilation and connection to the surrounding seascape.

A central glass skylight strip with dual opening hatches further elevates the sense of openness, creating a bright, airy environment that blurs the boundaries between inside and out. This architectural approach reinforces Maritimo's commitment to practical luxury, where comfort and usability take precedence over purely stylistic considerations.

The aft galley is on the port side, immediately accessible upon entering from the cockpit, reinforcing the yacht's suitability for both everyday use and entertaining. It features full- height domestic refrigeration, a cooktop and oven, and intelligently integrated storage solutions, all positioned to benefit from abundant natural light through the tapering side windows.

Seamless indoor-outdoor living

A defining feature of the S50 is its enhanced cockpit and outdoor entertaining areas that combine magnificently with those inside to provide the epitome of both a functional and inviting space.

A newly designed 'boot' structure integrates cockpit seating, which extends the overall cockpit length by approximately 300 millimetres. This innovation not only improves usability, but also contributes to the yacht's cohesive design language, with styling cues drawn directly from the roof structure above.

The boot has an electrically actuated lifting mechanism to reveal the lazarette that houses key onboard systems, including substantial freshwater and waste capacities, steering components, and then dedicated storage for fishing equipment and other gear. This thoughtful allocation of space ensures that functionality is never compromised by form.

The boot also houses a built-in barbecue and sink, creating a true alfresco dining environment that flows naturally from the saloon. This continuity of space, from swim platform to cockpit and then onto the interior, underscores the S50's role as a versatile platform for both relaxation and social engagement.

Further enhancing the outdoor experience is a sophisticated tilting and lowering swim platform, which, when raised, integrates seamlessly with the transom design. This feature provides both practical functionality for water access and a clean, uncluttered aesthetic when under way.

Refined accommodation for modern cruising

Below deck, the S50 retains the highly regarded two-cabin layout that has proven popular with both existing Maritimo owners and those new to the brand. This configuration prioritises space and comfort, offering generously proportioned staterooms with adjoining bathrooms that rival those found on significantly larger vessels.

The use of a modern oak interior finish enhances the sense of style and sophistication throughout the accommodation spaces, aligning with contemporary design trends whilst maintaining a timeless appeal. The inclusion of full domestic appliances, including washer and dryer, refrigeration, cooking facilities, and immense storage ensure the S50 is fully equipped for extended cruising. This emphasis on liveability reflects Maritimo's understanding of its customer base, who are discerning owner-operators that demand both luxury and practicality in equal measure.

Engineering excellence

Beneath the surface, the S50 continues Maritimo's tradition of engineering excellence. The yacht incorporates the brand's shaft drive system, renowned for its efficiency, durability, and offshore performance capabilities, as well as race-derived steering. Power is provided by a pair of Volvo-Penta D13s rated to 800hp each. This proven propulsion configuration remains a cornerstone of Maritimo's design philosophy, offering superior handling and long-range cruising confidence.

A yacht for every stage of ownership

Positioned strategically within the Maritimo range, the S50 appeals to a broad spectrum of buyers. For those stepping up into the brand, it offers an accessible entry point into Maritimo's renowned build quality and offshore capability. For existing owners, it presents an opportunity to downsize, without sacrificing the comfort, space, or amenities they have come to expect.

The S50's design achieves a delicate balance. One that delivers the intimacy and ease of handling associated with a 50-foot vessel, whilst offering the features and spatial qualities typically found in larger yachts.

Pride all the way from inception to creation

Maritimo's owner and founder, Bill Barry-Cotter AM, commented about the latest vessel to come from the famous stable, "The refinement and evolution of our design ethos really do make the new S50 'our most S boat ever.' The sculpture of the cabin top, which is then reflected in the boot over the lazarette, along with the cantilevered co-pilot's seat adjacent to the Skipper's helm chair, along with the vast, and tall glass throughout the main deck to deliver incredible light all say one thing - Maritimo!"

"Our world-class ride, comfort, reliability, genuine long-range capability, onboard liveability for extended voyages, and exceptional seakeeping place the S50 firmly on everyone's list, regardless of where they are in their boating journey," said Simon Stewart, Maritimo's Marketing Manager. "We are immensely proud of the S50 and have taken great satisfaction in seeing the confidence of owners and enthusiasts alike as they experience the style and ergonomics, we have worked so hard to build into this remarkable vessel."

The global launch of the Maritimo S50 Sedan Motor Yacht will take place at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 21-24 May 2026, on Queensland's Gold Coast.