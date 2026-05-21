Caribbean 40F & 27F Flybridge Motor Yachts - Global Launches

by Maritimo 20 May 17:00 PDT

Maritimo, the world-renowned long range luxury motor yacht manufacturer, unveil a new era of Caribbean with the Global Launches of the Caribbean 40F and 27F Flybridge Cruisers at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026, on the Gold Coast, Australia.

The global debut of these new Caribbean models marks the renaissance of one of Australia's most recognised and respected offshore boating brands, now totally reimagined under Maritimo ownership, and re-engineered for a new generation of offshore boating enthusiasts.

Combining Caribbean's longstanding reputation for offshore capability and practical boating design with Maritimo's modern engineering, manufacturing expertise, and blue water pedigree, the new Caribbean range signals a decisive return to purpose-built Australian flybridge cruisers.

Built at Maritimo's manufacturing facility in Coomera on Queensland's Gold Coast, both the 40F and 27F have been developed around a clear philosophy: preserve the authentic DNA that made Caribbean a respected name among Australian boaters, while introducing the refinement, performance, usability, and build quality expected by modern owners.

"For decades, Caribbean earned a loyal following because the boats worked exceptionally well in real offshore conditions," said Bill Barry-Cotter AM, Maritimo's Founder. "This new generation of Caribbean has been designed to retain those core principles while evolving the brand with modern engineering, contemporary styling, improved layout and liveability, as well as all the benefits of Maritimo's world-class manufacturing scale and capabilities," he stated.

The Caribbean 40F Flybridge - a future legend

Leading the launch is the Caribbean 40F, a totally revised and enhanced 40-foot flybridge cruiser developed as a crossover platform equally capable of extended coastal cruising, offshore game fishing, as well as leisurely family boating.

The 40F draws heavily on the qualities that defined earlier Caribbean flybridge cruisers, namely strong seakeeping, dependable handling, deep-V offshore performance, and practical layouts, whilst introducing a more refined and contemporary interpretation of the Australian offshore cruiser.

Its exterior styling features sharper flybridge lines, cleaner and larger glazing areas, a modern hardtop profile, and a more sophisticated overall presentation, without sacrificing the purposeful functionality for which Caribbean became known.

The flybridge access has also been thoughtfully designed. Instead of compromising valuable cockpit space, the ladder is neatly positioned within the awning envelope on the starboard side, leading through a dedicated hatch to preserve a clean, practical layout. Balancing this arrangement, the port side incorporates the fridge/freezer, and functional amenities such as a sink and barbecue are situated on the right hand side under the ladder, creating a package that is equally capable as a serious offshore performer and an exceptional entertainer.

Designed for serious time on the water, the Caribbean 40F delivers expansive spaces due to a total rethink of the deck and cabin design, including the removal of the side elements of the forward-facing glass to allow for increased fridge and pantry space. The result now has more integrated solutions built in with wide and practical side decks, a large contemporary saloon arrangement, updated onboard systems, and a flybridge helm configuration engineered for offshore visibility and usability. A substantial 400-litre water tank has also been incorporated, enhancing the boat's long-range cruising capability. Multiple configurations will also be offered, allowing owners to tailor the vessel toward dedicated fishing applications or family cruising requirements.

Performance and offshore capability remained central throughout development. The platform has been engineered around efficient shaft-drive diesel propulsion with an emphasis on reliability, predictable handling, offshore range and comfortable cruising efficiency. While not standard specification, this first of the 40F Flybridges is being fitted with twin Volvo Penta D11 engines - rated at 670 horsepower. As Paul Wrench Manufacturing Manager pointed out, "These won't be the standard power plants. The base engines will be Volvo Penta D8s (the six cylinder in-line 7.7 litre diesels), but for this build, the intention is to demonstrate the full performance envelope of this hull."

Of note to this new model is the dedicated engine room liner, which brings both structural and practical benefits, increasing hull rigidity, while also improving finish and serviceability within the engine room space.

The hull platform has been specifically developed to deliver strength, balance, and confident offshore handling across varying sea conditions - characteristics that remain fundamental to both the Caribbean and Maritimo design philosophies.

The all new Caribbean 27F Flybridge - Compact and highly capable

Joining the 40F at Sanctuary Cove is the all-new Caribbean 27F Flybridge, a compact offshore cruiser developed to bring genuine blue water capability into a more accessible and transportable package for owners.

The 27F represents a modern evolution of the legendary Caribbean 26 and 27 flybridge concepts that developed a near cult following among Australian offshore fishermen and coastal boaters for over several decades.

Compact in size yet substantial in capability, the new 27F has been designed for owners seeking a practical offshore platform capable of serious fishing, coastal exploration, and overnight cruising, while maintaining manageable ownership and transport flexibility.

"The 27-foot segment is incredibly important because it represents the sweet spot for so many Australian boat owners," said Bill Barry-Cotter AM. "Owners want offshore confidence, cruising comfort, and ease of ownership in one package. That's exactly what the Caribbean 27F has been designed to deliver."

The 27F has been developed with a strong focus on offshore usability and practical boating functionality. The design incorporates a substantial cockpit, elevated flybridge helm visibility, practical deck access, new and contemporary cabin ergonomics, and highly efficient use of onboard volume. The brow, or forward overhang above the screens, has also been refined, with its length reduced and shifted rearward to unlock an additional 300mm of highly usable cabin space. This extra room delivers meaningful gains in both seating and galley areas, while further design improvements have enhanced headroom and ease of access when entering and exiting.

Overall, the vessel speaks to a more modern design language for Caribbean, with refined glazing, updated flybridge proportions, cleaner exterior surfaces, a moulded-in toe rail and a significantly a more contemporary finish, while still retaining the rugged offshore character that defined earlier Caribbean models.

Maritimo believes the 27F will appeal strongly to offshore anglers, owner-operators downsizing from larger flybridge yachts, families seeking compact cruising capability, and long-time Caribbean owners looking for a modern interpretation of the original successful formula. This, the first of many 27F models will be powered by twin outboards.

A new era of efficiency and refinement for Caribbean

Both the 40F and 27F benefit from Maritimo's established production infrastructure and engineering systems, including advanced construction techniques, vast development knowledge coupled with large-scale manufacturing capability. When combined with learnings from a long history of offshore powerboat racing and multiple championship wins, it really creates a compelling formula for success.

The integration of Caribbean into the Maritimo stable also allows the brand to move into a new era of production efficiency and refinement while remaining firmly grounded in the practical offshore boating values that originally built its reputation.

"This launch comes at a time when interest in authentic offshore flybridge motor yachts continues to strengthen globally, particularly among experienced boaters seeking capability, reliability, and functionality over trend-driven styling," said Bill Barry-Cotter.

"Maritimo's decision to revive Caribbean reflects growing demand for practical Australian-built offshore boats capable of genuine blue water performance while still delivering the comfort and finish expected in the premium recreational boating market," he added.

Both new models have been developed with direct input from experienced offshore boaters and long-time Caribbean owners, ensuring the next generation remains true to the spirit of the original brand while introducing a substantially more modern ownership experience.

"The global unveiling of the Caribbean 40F and 27F at Sanctuary Cove represents one of the most significant Australian production boat launches in recent years," said Simon Stewart, Maritimo's Marketing Manager. "These two new models establish the foundation of the reborn Caribbean range and reaffirm Maritimo's long-standing commitment to offshore performance, practical innovation, and Australian boat building," Stewart added.

The Caribbean 40F Flybridge Cruiser and Caribbean 27F Flybridge Cruiser are presented at Maritimo's on water display at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, Queensland, from May 21-24, 2026.