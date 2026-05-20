Lloyd Stevenson launch foiling Catalyst 50 as top race team chase boat and start another.

Django Shade foiling Catalyst 50 launch - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - May 2026 © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders Django Shade foiling Catalyst 50 launch - Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders - May 2026 © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders

by Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders 19 May 21:48 PDT

Lloyd Stevenson Boats has just launched the latest addition to the Catalyst chase fleet — the 50’ Django Shade.

As expected, early sea trials proved impressive, with the foil-assisted vessel reaching a top speed of 52 knots.

This custom Catalyst 50 Chase is built to service and support Giovanni Lombardi Stronati's 'Django' race team, which recently won the Maxi Grand Prix World Championship.

The design has been customised to include reverse-rake forward windscreens, giving it a distinct commercial look while retaining the crew comforts for which the Catalyst is well known.

The addition of a custom foil package further enhances her seakeeping characteristics and extends her passage-making range.

A day later, the East Auckland boat builders announced the commencement of the build on their 77th custom build and the first Catalyst 50 V2.

Well-suited for life as a luxury superyacht tender, B77’s construction progress has seen the first bulkheads vacuum-infused and released.

Developed from the proven Morrelli & Melvin hull originally designed for America’s Cup chase boat operations, the Catalyst platform continues to evolve through ongoing testing and refinement.

The new V2 design introduces a plumb stem configuration with deeper forward hull sections, increased waterline length, improved accommodation volume, and updated styling — while retaining the performance, ride quality, and flexibility for which the Catalyst range is known.

To find out more about the Catalyst V2 lloydstevensonyachts.co.nz/boats/catalyst

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