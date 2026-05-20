SCIBS kicks off tomorrow!

SCIBS Starts Tomorrow! Get organised before you arrive by checking our 'Getting Here' page and downloading the official event app for easy navigation and live event updates throughout the day.

GETTING HERE Top Tips to Make the Most of SCIBS

With the Show starting tomorrow, here's how to make the most out of your visit:



1) Plan your arrival early and choose your route by road, air or sea

2) Download the SCIBS app to access maps, schedules and key info on the go

3) Pre-purchase tickets online to skip the queues

4) Explore the "Must Sea & Do" highlights in the app

5) Dress for the day with smart, sun-safe, dock-ready attire Check Out More New Releases!

D'ALBORA: Bali Catamarans & YOT Power Catamarans

VOLVO PENTA: Electromobility Solutions & VR Experiences

BOATING SYNDICATION AUSTRALIA: Numarine 62 Flybridge Syndicate 313 MARINE: LAP-STOP Wave Attenuator

ALL SAT COMMUNICATIONS: Digital Yacht Bilge iQ Smart Monitoring System GINEICO: PuRO Dock Water Purification System, Blue-Airco Low-Voltage Marine Air Conditioning & VECO Climate Control Systems NAVALE: Flexiteek 3 Synthetic Teak

POWER EQUIPMENT: ePropulsion Spirit 2 Electric Outboard VOYAGER CATAMARANS: V625 Getaway with Kraken Motor Integration 38 SOUTH YACHT SALES: Excess 13 Catamaran

CLARK MARINE: Crownline E240 XS AIRBERTH: Porsche Race Car Activation

CORVETTE FOR CANCER: Corvette Charity Activation JEANNEAU: Sun Odyssey 415

WHITTLEY: CR 3100 OB GRAND BOATS: G980 Flagship & 3D Boat Configurator QUALITY MARINE CLOTHING: New Gold Coast Showroom PRINCESS YACHTS AUSTRALIA: F58, F65 Launch & V50 Showcase SHORT MARINE: Chris-Craft 35GT, Regal LX43, Grady-White 345 Freedom & Azimut Magellano 25M DISCOVER MORE EXHIBITORS Go Premium with SCIBS Lagoon Beach Club Indulge in elegance at the SCIBS Lagoon Beach Club with bottomless champagne by Veuve Clicquot, rosé by Whispering Angel, red and white wines by Bimbadgen, ice-cold beer by Peroni and spirits by Taha Distillery. Set within the stunning InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, choose between morning, afternoon or full-day sessions and enjoy curated canapés, live entertainment, beauty and wellness stations and a luxe waterfront atmosphere. Each Lagoon Beach Club ticket also includes SCIBS Show entry! BOOK NOW Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is proud to be partnering with GMSV as a sponsor of the Lagoon Beach Club! Experience premium tow power to match your time on the water this EOFY. For a limited time, new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Yukon Denali vehicles come with 3 Years Free Scheduled Servicing. Visit GMSV at SCIBS on stand MB10. Veuve Clicquot Personalisable Arrow Celebrate a place that inspires you with a personalisable City Arrow tin containing Veuve Clicquot's signature champagne. LEARN MORE BENETEAU Makes Waves at SCIBS 2026 Celebrating 40 years of Oceanis, BENETEAU brings its full range of sailing yachts, dayboats and motorboats to SCIBS 2026. Discover the latest models, including the Asia Pacific Premiere of the Oceanis 52 and Antares 12 Coupé. Visit BENETEAU on the Promenade and Marina Pier E/F. LEARN MORE Meet the crew at MRQ! As Queensland's first state-wide marine rescue service, Marine Rescue Queensland is here to keep you safe on the water. Stop by the MRQ stand at PW18 and meet some of the amazing volunteer members.

One Coast. One Crew. One MRQ. LEARN MORE DOWNLOAD FROM GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD FROM THE APP STORE Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 1 Masthead Way, Hope Island, QLD 4212, Australia, +617 5577 6011