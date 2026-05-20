Get Ready to Be Blown Away: SCIBS 2026's Hot New Launches at Gineico

The marine industry's most anticipated event is back -

SCIBS 2026 Starts Thursday The countdown is on for SCIBS 2026...



This year, Gineico Marine is bringing serious innovation to Sanctuary Cove.



Join us at The Promenade, Stand PR16, where we'll be unveiling 3 hot new product launches designed to redefine comfort, performance and onboard experience:



BLUE-AIRCO: PATENTED Italian made Air conditioning delivering the world's only full DC air conditioners for market leading ENERGY EFFICIENCY variable speed self-contained air conditioners





puRO: Make pure, fresh, uncontaminated water from any dock water source wherever you are

>>> come and taste the difference - fill your water bottle on us



VECO: fully customizable HVAC and refrigeration solutions







And that's not all.



We're also proud to announce that Quick Gyro Stabilisers, the fastest selling gyro stabilisers in the world, are now sold with a market leading 4-year warranty.



From 23ft sports cruisers to superyachts, Quick Gyro continues to set the benchmark for smaller, simpler, smarter stabilisation technology worldwide.



Alongside these exciting releases, you'll also experience:



Idromar Watermakers

Besenzoni ladders & furniture

Vimar switches

Gianneschi Pumps

And the exceptional craftsmanship Gineico Marine has become known for across Australia and New Zealand in Premium Italian marine accessories & hardware



Whether you're planning a new build, a refit, or simply refining your onboard experience, this is your opportunity to discover why Gineico Marine remains the partner of choice for superyacht professionals, premium boat builders and serious boat owners.



Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026

The Promenade — Stand PR16



Don't miss it.



Come and visit Team CLICK TO BOOK SCIBS TICKETS Come and see why in 5 short years, Quick Gyros have become the referred gyro for some of the biggest names on the water. 300+ local owners

3000+ owners around the world

Recent Testimonial Meet Mark from S chaefer Yachts Australia

There's no better way to understand the impact of the Quick Gyro than by hearing it from boat owners and manufacturers themselves.



Mark, owner of a beautiful SCHAEFER V33 says it all... Visit the GINEICO MARINE WEBSITE for all Italian Marine Accessories QUICK GYRO: PATENTED INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY +

Partner Profile Article: Gineico and Maritimo