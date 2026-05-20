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Get Ready to Be Blown Away: SCIBS 2026's Hot New Launches at Gineico

by Gineico 20 May 07:25 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Gineico at SCIBS 2026 © Gineico
Luxury Italian Marine Hardware and Accessories
Est. 1976

The marine industry's most anticipated event is back - 
SCIBS 2026 Starts Thursday

The countdown is on for SCIBS 2026...

This year, Gineico Marine is bringing serious innovation to Sanctuary Cove.

Join us at The Promenade, Stand PR16, where we'll be unveiling 3 hot new product launches designed to redefine comfort, performance and onboard experience:

  • BLUE-AIRCO:  PATENTED Italian made Air conditioning delivering the world's only full DC air conditioners for market leading ENERGY EFFICIENCY variable speed self-contained air conditioners


  • puRO: Make pure, fresh, uncontaminated water from any dock water source wherever you are 
            >>> come and taste the difference - fill your water bottle on us

  • VECO: fully customizable HVAC and refrigeration solutions 


    		•


    And that's not all.

    We're also proud to announce that Quick Gyro Stabilisers, the fastest selling gyro stabilisers in the world, are now sold with a market leading 4-year warranty.

    From 23ft sports cruisers to superyachts, Quick Gyro continues to set the benchmark for smaller, simpler, smarter stabilisation technology worldwide.

    Alongside these exciting releases, you'll also experience:

  • Idromar Watermakers
  • Besenzoni ladders & furniture
  • Vimar switches
  •   Gianneschi Pumps
  • And the exceptional craftsmanship Gineico Marine has become known for across Australia and New Zealand in Premium Italian marine accessories & hardware

    Whether you're planning a new build, a refit, or simply refining your onboard experience, this is your opportunity to discover why Gineico Marine remains the partner of choice for superyacht professionals, premium boat builders and serious boat owners.

    Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026
    The Promenade — Stand PR16

    Don't miss it.

    Come and visit Team

    		•
    CLICK TO BOOK SCIBS TICKETS

    Come and see why in 5 short years, Quick Gyros have become the referred gyro for some of the biggest names on the water. 

    300+ local owners 
    3000+ owners around the world 
     

    Recent Testimonial
    Meet Mark from Schaefer Yachts Australia

    There's no better way to understand the impact of the Quick Gyro than by hearing it from boat owners and manufacturers themselves.

    Mark, owner of a beautiful     SCHAEFER V33 says it all...
    Visit the GINEICO MARINE WEBSITE for all Italian Marine Accessories
    QUICK GYRO: PATENTED INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY

       +   
     
    Partner Profile Article: Gineico and Maritimo

    GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE) 

    G45, 76-84  Waterway  Drive
    Coomera,  Queensland, Australia 4209 
    Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244 
    Email: sales@gineico.com  

    GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND

    T: +64 21 275 7608
    Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com

     
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    Gineico Marine

    Luxury Italian Marine Products

       Quality, Value and Service since 1976
     
    Copyright © 2026 Gineico Marine, All rights reserved.

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