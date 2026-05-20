Get Ready to Be Blown Away: SCIBS 2026's Hot New Launches at Gineico

The countdown is on for SCIBS 2026...
This year, Gineico Marine is bringing serious innovation to Sanctuary Cove.
Join us at The Promenade, Stand PR16, where we'll be unveiling 3 hot new product launches designed to redefine comfort, performance and onboard experience:
BLUE-AIRCO: PATENTED Italian made Air conditioning delivering the world's only full DC air conditioners for market leading ENERGY EFFICIENCY variable speed self-contained air conditioners
puRO: Make pure, fresh, uncontaminated water from any dock water source wherever you are
>>> come and taste the difference - fill your water bottle on us
VECO: fully customizable HVAC and refrigeration solutions
And that's not all.
We're also proud to announce that Quick Gyro Stabilisers, the fastest selling gyro stabilisers in the world, are now sold with a market leading 4-year warranty.
From 23ft sports cruisers to superyachts, Quick Gyro continues to set the benchmark for smaller, simpler, smarter stabilisation technology worldwide.
Alongside these exciting releases, you'll also experience:
Idromar Watermakers
Besenzoni ladders & furniture
Vimar switches
Gianneschi Pumps
And the exceptional craftsmanship Gineico Marine has become known for across Australia and New Zealand in Premium Italian marine accessories & hardware
Whether you're planning a new build, a refit, or simply refining your onboard experience, this is your opportunity to discover why Gineico Marine remains the partner of choice for superyacht professionals, premium boat builders and serious boat owners.
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026
The Promenade — Stand PR16
Don't miss it.
Come and visit Team
Come and see why in 5 short years, Quick Gyros have become the referred gyro for some of the biggest names on the water.
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GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE)
G45, 76-84 Waterway Drive
Coomera, Queensland, Australia 4209
Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244
Email: sales@gineico.com
GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND
T: +64 21 275 7608
Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com