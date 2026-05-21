SCIBS 2026 Sets Sail in Style What a way to kick off the first day of SCIBS 2026! From the excitement of the Show's first champagne boat christening, to world-leading marine brands, packed pontoons, live entertainment and waterfront dining, the atmosphere across Sanctuary Cove was electric, with perfect weather making Day One even more spectacular.



And the best part? There's still so much more to come. Join us tomorrow for another huge day of boating, innovation, entertainment and luxury lifestyle experiences at Australia's largest marine showcase.



We'll see you there! SKIP THE QUEUE - BOOK NOW Official Opening SCIBS 2026 was officially launched today with the ringing of the bell, signalling the start of an incredible weekend on the water.

Dignitaries, partners, sponsors, exhibitors and guests gathered to celebrate the launch as the Show came to life across the marina, setting the tone for an action-packed program ahead. The Show's First Boat Christening Ceremony Today we celebrated the Show's first official boat christening, marking the purchase of a Horizon Yachts Australia vessel, comlete with the traditional champagne bottle-breaking on the bow. Congratulations to the proud new owners!

Anaconda Main Stage

The prawn peeling competition on the Anaconda Main Stage saw SCIBS visitors go head-to-head in a fun and fast-paced showdown, with the day's best prawn peeler crowned and taking home a tackle pack, plus plenty of tasty prawns to enjoy afterwards. Led by outdoor expert Paul Burt from Step Outside, it was a perfect mix of friendly competition and great seafood. More action at the Anaconda Main Stage still to come over the next three days! Free Park 'N' Ride As there is no general public parking available on-site, visitors can take advantage of a complimentary Park 'n' Ride service from Dreamworld and Warner Bros. Movie World, both conveniently located just off the M1. Enjoy a complimentary shuttle bus to the event, with regular services running from 7:30am. Volvo Penta Today marked the start of Volvo Penta's Australian Marine Expert Speaker series. Head to Stand PR28 at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show to hear from some of the biggest names in Australian marine innovation, design and performance. From electric propulsion and repowering to world-class yacht design, this is your chance to hear directly from the people shaping the future on water. Expert insights. Real experiences. Inspiring the future on water. GMSV

Experience premium tow power designed to match your time on the water with GMSV. As you head towards the Lagoon Beach Club, drop by GMSV on Stand MB10 - and for a limited time, enjoy 3 years free scheduled servicing on new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Yukon Denali vehicles. Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 1 Masthead Way, Hope Island, QLD 4212, Australia, +617 5577 6011