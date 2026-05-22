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SCIBS 2026 day 2 brought all the on and off water action

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 22 May 02:09 PDT 21-24 May 2026
SCIBS day 2 © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Did you catch us on Sunrise this morning? Paul Burt from Step Outside took viewers on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Show before the gates opened.

SCIBS day 2 delivered another huge day filled with unforgettable moments and nonstop waterfront energy!

Visitors enjoyed a huge lineup of entertainment and expert demonstrations today, including cooking with Paul Burt from Step Outside, Maritime Safety Queensland safety sessions, more crowd-favourite prawn peeling competitions, and Garmin Live Scoping presentations on the Anaconda Main Stage.

Next door at the Berkley Supertank, Cookie's live fishing show kept crowds entertained throughout the day, while plenty of action unfolded across the Marina with Island Gypsy Boats selling their impressive 480 model, a modern classic 15 metre motor vessel, alongside The Yacht Sales Co, who successfully sold their long-range cruising FP44 catamaran.

SCIBS day 2 - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
SCIBS day 2 - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Get ready for a big weekend

Get ready for an action-packed weekend full off live fishing, delicious food, competitions, demos and plenty of family fun that will keep you entertained for the entire day.

Here's what you can look forward to:

  • Live fishing shows with Cookie running throughout the day at the Berkley Supertank
  • Maritime Safety Queensland safety sessions with Marine Officer Cam
  • Burty's prawn peeling competitions, with tackle packs up for grabs
  • Live cooking demonstrations with Paul Burt from Step Outside
  • Garmin demonstrations showcasing how to read a sounder and live scoping technology
  • Live Bream Shoot Out presented by Anaconda and hosted by Paul Burt: Weigh-ins and winner presentations at Marina B Pier
  • Kids' entertainment, including Mr Kaboodle and The Wobbly Pirate Balance Show
  • Complimentary sessions at the Wine Selectors Tasting Deck on the Marina Boulevard
  • World Boating Day activations are taking place across the Show with participating exhibitors
  • Relax at the Lagoon Beach Club with a glass of Veuve Clicquot in hand while enjoying the Lagoon Beach Club Runway on Saturday, featuring local Sanctuary Cove retailers including Soho Girl, Calypso Resort and Swimwear, and Sanctuary Cove Resort Shoppe

We hope to see you there!

World Boating Day kicks off tomorrow at SCIBS - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
World Boating Day kicks off tomorrow at SCIBS - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

World Boating Day kicks off tomorrow at SCIBS

Join the conversation on the Anaconda Main Stage at 10:30am as World Boating Day Ambassador Luke McCaul, Paul "Burty" Burt, Freedom Boat Club, and Nic Douglass discuss boating and the meaning of World Boating Day for the industry and community.

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Lagoon Beach Club - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
Lagoon Beach Club - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

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