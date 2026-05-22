SCIBS 2026 day 2 brought all the on and off water action

SCIBS day 2 © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show SCIBS day 2 © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 22 May 02:09 PDT

Did you catch us on Sunrise this morning? Paul Burt from Step Outside took viewers on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Show before the gates opened.

SCIBS day 2 delivered another huge day filled with unforgettable moments and nonstop waterfront energy!

Visitors enjoyed a huge lineup of entertainment and expert demonstrations today, including cooking with Paul Burt from Step Outside, Maritime Safety Queensland safety sessions, more crowd-favourite prawn peeling competitions, and Garmin Live Scoping presentations on the Anaconda Main Stage.

Next door at the Berkley Supertank, Cookie's live fishing show kept crowds entertained throughout the day, while plenty of action unfolded across the Marina with Island Gypsy Boats selling their impressive 480 model, a modern classic 15 metre motor vessel, alongside The Yacht Sales Co, who successfully sold their long-range cruising FP44 catamaran.

Get ready for a big weekend

Get ready for an action-packed weekend full off live fishing, delicious food, competitions, demos and plenty of family fun that will keep you entertained for the entire day.

Here's what you can look forward to:

Live fishing shows with Cookie running throughout the day at the Berkley Supertank

Maritime Safety Queensland safety sessions with Marine Officer Cam

Burty's prawn peeling competitions, with tackle packs up for grabs

Live cooking demonstrations with Paul Burt from Step Outside

Garmin demonstrations showcasing how to read a sounder and live scoping technology

Live Bream Shoot Out presented by Anaconda and hosted by Paul Burt: Weigh-ins and winner presentations at Marina B Pier

Kids' entertainment, including Mr Kaboodle and The Wobbly Pirate Balance Show

Complimentary sessions at the Wine Selectors Tasting Deck on the Marina Boulevard

World Boating Day activations are taking place across the Show with participating exhibitors

Relax at the Lagoon Beach Club with a glass of Veuve Clicquot in hand while enjoying the Lagoon Beach Club Runway on Saturday, featuring local Sanctuary Cove retailers including Soho Girl, Calypso Resort and Swimwear, and Sanctuary Cove Resort Shoppe

We hope to see you there!

World Boating Day kicks off tomorrow at SCIBS

Join the conversation on the Anaconda Main Stage at 10:30am as World Boating Day Ambassador Luke McCaul, Paul "Burty" Burt, Freedom Boat Club, and Nic Douglass discuss boating and the meaning of World Boating Day for the industry and community.

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