SCIBS 2026 - Three days down, one to go

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show day 3 © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show day 3 © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 23 May 02:23 PDT

Buoy... what a day! SCIBS Day 3 made some serious waves today!

Non-stop entertainment, World Boating Day activations, fun kids activities, delicious eats, spectacular vessels and outdoor adventure action made for another huge day at SCIBS.

There was plenty of family fun with the Dreamworld Kenny & Belinda Show which had the kids up dancing, while the Suzuki Australia Marine 'Clean Ocean Project' delivered hands-on marine education. The Maritime Safety Queensland Kids Zone was packed with free face painting, the life jacket challenge, marine officers, jetskis and tinnies. All the family fun returns tomorrow!

This afternoon, fishing boats pulled up for the Live Bream Shoot Out presented by Anaconda and hosted by Paul Burt, with weigh-ins building excitement for tomorrow's grand finale.

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Don't miss the final day of SCIBS 2026

Tomorrow is the final day of the Show, so don't miss your last chance to experience everything happening across Sanctuary Cove. From spectacular vessels and marine innovation to live entertainment, great food and family-friendly fun, now's the time to soak it all in before SCIBS wraps up for another year.

The Lagoon Beach Club is open and free to the general public on Sunday! This is the perfect spot to purchase a glass of bubbles, beer or spirits with family and friends beside the stunning InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort lagoon.

For the kids, the Maritime Safety Queensland Kids Zone will feature face painting from 10am to 2pm.

The excitement continues with Paul Burt's Live Bream Shoot Out presented by Anaconda final weigh-ins and winner presentation from 2pm to 3pm at Marina B Pier.

See you there, one last time!