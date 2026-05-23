Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo S Series

SCIBS 2026 - Three days down, one to go

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 23 May 02:23 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show day 3 © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Buoy... what a day! SCIBS Day 3 made some serious waves today!

Non-stop entertainment, World Boating Day activations, fun kids activities, delicious eats, spectacular vessels and outdoor adventure action made for another huge day at SCIBS.

There was plenty of family fun with the Dreamworld Kenny & Belinda Show which had the kids up dancing, while the Suzuki Australia Marine 'Clean Ocean Project' delivered hands-on marine education. The Maritime Safety Queensland Kids Zone was packed with free face painting, the life jacket challenge, marine officers, jetskis and tinnies. All the family fun returns tomorrow!

This afternoon, fishing boats pulled up for the Live Bream Shoot Out presented by Anaconda and hosted by Paul Burt, with weigh-ins building excitement for tomorrow's grand finale.

Book General Admission Tickets

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show day 3 - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show day 3 - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Don't miss the final day of SCIBS 2026

Tomorrow is the final day of the Show, so don't miss your last chance to experience everything happening across Sanctuary Cove. From spectacular vessels and marine innovation to live entertainment, great food and family-friendly fun, now's the time to soak it all in before SCIBS wraps up for another year.

The Lagoon Beach Club is open and free to the general public on Sunday! This is the perfect spot to purchase a glass of bubbles, beer or spirits with family and friends beside the stunning InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort lagoon.

For the kids, the Maritime Safety Queensland Kids Zone will feature face painting from 10am to 2pm.

The excitement continues with Paul Burt's Live Bream Shoot Out presented by Anaconda final weigh-ins and winner presentation from 2pm to 3pm at Marina B Pier.

See you there, one last time!

Related Articles

SCIBS closes to 4 days of record sales and visitor
The weather gods were kind for Day 4 of the 30th anniversary showcase The sun has set on the 2018 edition of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with exhibitors tooting millions of dollars in sales across the four days and organisers reporting visitor numbers up 10 per cent. Posted on 27 May 2018 Ocean Alexander Australian premiere
Stunning Ocean Alexander 85 and 70e Motor yachts at SCIBS The world's 7th largest motor yacht builder, Ocean Alexander, will be on Show at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show under the Alexander Marine banner – unveiling its stunning Ocean Alexander 85 and 70e Motor yachts in an Australian debut. Posted on 24 May 2018 Top things to see and do at SCIBS 2018
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show offers visitors a feast of options to entertain From superyachts and supercars, to live entertainment and cooking demonstrations, interactive Kids' Zones and a fishing tournament with a massive prize package, the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show offers visitors a feast of options Posted on 23 May 2018 Engines at full throttle at the 2018 SCIBS
Power, propulsion, and stability on display Power, propulsion, and stability will be on display in full force at the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, giving boaties and manufacturers a range of brands and applications to explore Posted on 22 May 2018 SCIBS welcomes the pinnacle of luxury
Superyachts and supercars are set to converge Leading the spectacular superyacht display at next week's 30th anniversary event will be the Australian premieres of the Gulf Craft's Majesty 100 'OneWorld' and Ocean Alexander's 85e Motoryacht. Posted on 20 May 2018 E Marine stage launch of Sabre 42 Salon Express
Returning to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show for 12th consecutive year Providing the ultimate in personal luxury and comfort, the Sabre 42 plays on the brand's iconic features including elegant interiors, fine craftsmanship and stylish designs, while also featuring the latest in technological advancements. Posted on 19 May 2018 Australian Premiere: 2018 Ferretti 450 at SCIBS
Ray White Marine will make an opulent Italian return Ray White Marine (exclusive distributors for Ferretti Group in Australia and New Zealand) will make an opulent Italian return to SCIBS with the award winning new model Ferretti 450 flybridge. Posted on 18 May 2018 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show on next week
The highlight of the boat show calendar starts next Thursday Do not miss out on visiting the 30th anniversary of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, which will see four days of celebrating everything marine Posted on 18 May 2018 The Catamaran Company cruises into SCIBS
With the new Hudson 48 and 52 Power Catamarans Cruising into the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is The Catamaran Company bringing with it, in a first for SCIBS, the new Hudson 48 and 52 Power Catamarans. Posted on 22 Apr 2018 Princess Motor Yachts set to unveil the new S65
At the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show British brand Princess is planning to showcase its Princess V48 0pen, the new S65 and a third boat, yet to be confirmed, at this year's Show. Posted on 21 Apr 2018
Palm Beach Motor YachtsBarton Marine Pipe GlandsMaritimo M600
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy