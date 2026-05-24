Bon voyage from SCIBS 2026

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show wraps up © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show wraps up © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 24 May 01:59 PDT

That's a wrap! What an incredible four days packed with the very best on and off water entertainment, marine innovation and unforgettable experiences.

Thousands of visitors came through the gates across the Show, with plenty of smiles shared between guests, exhibitors and the wider boating community.

With more than 800 vessels on display, a sold-out weekend at the Lagoon Beach Club, family-friendly entertainment, delicious food, the Live Bream Shoot Out final weigh-ins and winner announcement. Plus, live demonstrations, premium lifestyle experiences and the traditional sounding of the horns to officially close out the Show. Day 4 delivered the perfect finale to an unforgettable SCIBS 2026. Thank you for joining us at Sanctuary Cove.

We can't wait to do it all again next year!