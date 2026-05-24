Super results for Maritimo and Caribbean at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Maritimo on water display SCIBS © Maritimo Maritimo on water display SCIBS © Maritimo

by Maritimo 24 May 00:29 PDT

Quotes - Simon Stewart - Marketing Manager

It has been an exceptional Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with bookings to visit the Maritimo on-water display stand at the highest level ever. This has resulted in a record number of people registering to view our range of Maritimos. The same applies to our Caribbean brand, with a record 1,400 people booking to inspect Maritimo's offerings across the organisations two iconic brands.

For Maritimo, the star of the show, based on customer feedback and sales performance, is the S50. The response to the new model has been outstanding.

The excitement surrounding the new model has drawn the crowds, with the Maritimo S50 attracting visitors who have been lining up since Thursday to visit our Maritimo stand.

For Maritimo, we have seen an incredible number of inspections across all our models, from the S50 up to our flagship model, the M75, despite current market conditions.

The Sanctuary Cove Boat Show is the one event where our clients travel from all over the world, including New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and the USA, to view our new releases.

For the recently acquired Caribbean brand, it has far exceeded expectations. We knew the heritage boat had a 50+ year history and a loyal following, but we were astounded by the inspections and feedback on the Caribbean 40F and 27F. Over 550 people registered to go on board and inspect the boats.

The feedback indicates that the reimagining by Maritimo has delivered what loyal Caribbean clients have been craving for decades. These Caribbeans are now manufactured by Maritimo at Coomera on the Gold Coast.