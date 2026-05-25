A stellar four day showcase as crowds celebrate the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © SCIBS 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © SCIBS

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 25 May 02:27 PDT

The Southern Hemisphere's largest four-day marine event, Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) has officially wrapped, welcoming over 41,000 visitors to the Gold Coast's Sanctuary Cove from 21 - 24 May.

The iconic event saw the return of local and global leaders in marine, including Horizon Yachts, Maritimo, Riviera, DCH Marine, E-Yachts, Whitehaven, BENETEAU, and De Antonio showcasing the newest in luxury marine innovation.

The Show delivered an impressive showcase, featuring:

Sold-out exhibition

Sold-out hospitality zones

Over 70 new product and vessel launches

Increase in genuine buyers through the gates

SCIBS 2026 delivered an unrivalled line-up across four days, with a sold-out Show, over 70 new vessel and product launches, and an increase in genuine buyers looking to purchase the latest in marine and boating innovation, cementing its reputation as the premier boating event in Australia.

Mulpha Events' General Manager, Events and Partnerships, Corey Rattray-Wood is thrilled with the outcome of the world-class marine event.

"We are so pleased to deliver yet another successful Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with tens of thousands of interested buyers flooding through the gates," Mr Rattray-Wood said.

"This year, we saw record interest from visitors across the entire Show, showcasing the breadth of marine innovation from the hundreds of exhibitors on-water and land."

"The marine industry continues to innovate and grow, which reinforces the strong demand and exponential growth of SCIBS over the years, strengthening its position as a must-attend event on the global marine calendar and an economic powerhouse for the Gold Coast."

On-water exhibitors were overwhelmed by the calibre of visitors across the four days, with the likes of Maritimo, Riviera, Palm Beach Motor Yachts, Sailfish Catamarans, The Yacht Sales Co., Voyager Catamarans and more seeing strong crowds at their displays, indicating more dedicated buyers at this year's Show and an increase in sales from previous years.

Simon Stewart, Maritimo Marketing Manager has seen record viewings at their iconic display this year.

"It has been an exceptional Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with bookings to visit the Maritimo on-water display stand at the highest level ever," Mr Stewart said.

"This has resulted in a record number of people registering to view our range of Maritimos. The same applies to our Caribbean brand, with a record 1,400 people booking to inspect Maritimo's offerings across the organisations two iconic brands."

Riviera celebrated a $40 million showcase of 12 luxury motor yachts, including the global debut of the 6200 Sport Yacht and Show premiere of the 5600 Sport Yacht.

"At the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show this year, Riviera has proudly waved the flag for Australian manufacturing, training, exporting and the creation of world class luxury motor yachts right here on the Gold Coast that are sought after worldwide," Riviera Owner Rodney Longhurst said.

"Over the course of the show, the Riviera team have proudly welcomed new yacht owners to the Riviera family."

Sailfish Catamarans concluded SCIBS with more than $2 million in sales and strong interest across all five models on display.

"With a full complement of models on display, including the S8, 3000 Platinum Sports, 3200 Platinum Sports, 3500 Platinum Sports, and 3700 Platinum Sports, SCIBS 2026 has marked a significant milestone for Sailfish Catamarans, building a strong foundation for the year ahead," said Webbe Marine Director, Gavan Daly.

Meanwhile, on-land exhibitors like Nautique Central, Grand Boats, Australian Marine Centre, Swift Marine, Sirocco, Northside Marine, Destiny Marine, Wholesale Marine and Mercury also reported strong sales and buyer interest across the four days of the Show.

With the completion of the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, preparations are under way to present the 38th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 20-23 May, 2027.

The 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and presented by Mulpha Events and supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism and Events Queensland, and Experience Gold Coast.