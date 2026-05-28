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That's a wrap! Thank you for making SCIBS 2026 unforgettable

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 28 May 02:31 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show wraps up © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

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A Fantastic Four Days at SCIBS 2026 

Thank you to the 41,545 visitors who joined us and made SCIBS 2026 an unforgettable celebration on the water. Across four days, you explored hundreds of exhibitors across on-water and on-land displays, and experienced more than 70 new product and vessel launches.

 

From luxury motor yachts and fishing boats to marine technology, watersports and lifestyle brands, SCIBS 2026 showcased the very best of the marine world.

 

Thank you for being part of Australia's premier marine lifestyle event. We look forward to welcoming you back from 20 to 23 May 2027.

SAVE THE DATE

Watch the Official SCIBS 2026 Wrap-Up Video  

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Escape to Sanctuary Cove

Escape to Sanctuary Cove 

Return to Sanctuary Cove for a holiday and discover a true resort-style destination where marina living, world-class golf, boutique shopping and waterfront dining come together.

Stay at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, unwind by the lagoon pool, explore the Marine Village, and enjoy everything just moments away.

From Harbour One residences to the Marina and Country Club, Sanctuary Cove is made for relaxed escapes and unforgettable stays.

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Thank You to Our Partners 

SCIBS would not be possible without the support of our incredible partners. We sincerely thank them for helping bring the Show to life and deliver an exceptional experience for visitors.

Anaconda

Anaconda is Australia's home of outdoor adventure, your gateway to create memorable outdoor experiences. We're here to gear you up for camping, fishing, hiking, boating and every adventure you dream of, with the biggest range from leading brands and a friendly, expert team. Our mission? To help you play more and pay less so you can explore further, adventure bigger, and make every moment outdoors count. 

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Ocean Media

Step into the world of luxury yachting with 6 months FREE digital access to Ocean Magazine.
Explore 120+ back issues plus every new edition as it launches, featuring the latest in luxury yachting news, boat reviews, travel, food, wine and more.
No credit card or commitment required. Sign up to start reading instantly. 

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Experience premium tow power designed to match your time on the water with GMSV.

For a limited time, enjoy 3 years free scheduled servicing on new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Yukon Denali vehicles. 

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Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 1 Masthead Way, Hope Island, QLD 4212, Australia, +617 5577 6011

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