That's a wrap! Thank you for making SCIBS 2026 unforgettable

A Fantastic Four Days at SCIBS 2026 Thank you to the 41,545 visitors who joined us and made SCIBS 2026 an unforgettable celebration on the water. Across four days, you explored hundreds of exhibitors across on-water and on-land displays, and experienced more than 70 new product and vessel launches. From luxury motor yachts and fishing boats to marine technology, watersports and lifestyle brands, SCIBS 2026 showcased the very best of the marine world. Thank you for being part of Australia's premier marine lifestyle event. We look forward to welcoming you back from 20 to 23 May 2027. SAVE THE DATE Watch the Official SCIBS 2026 Wrap-Up Video Escape to Sanctuary Cove Return to Sanctuary Cove for a holiday and discover a true resort-style destination where marina living, world-class golf, boutique shopping and waterfront dining come together.



Stay at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, unwind by the lagoon pool, explore the Marine Village, and enjoy everything just moments away.



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LEARN MORE Thank You to Our Partners SCIBS would not be possible without the support of our incredible partners. We sincerely thank them for helping bring the Show to life and deliver an exceptional experience for visitors.

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LEARN MORE Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 1 Masthead Way, Hope Island, QLD 4212, Australia, +617 5577 6011