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Palm Beach Motor Yachts reveals the new GT50 RS

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 30 May 10:00 PDT

Performance has always been central to the DNA of Palm Beach Motor Yachts. Now, the company is taking that philosophy to a new level with the launch of the first Palm Beach GT50 RS, a yacht that combines exhilarating outboard-powered performance with the refinement, sophistication, and craftsmanship expected aboard every Palm Beach Motor Yacht.

Powered by quad Mercury 500R V8 outboards producing a combined 2,000 horsepower, the GT50 RS achieves speeds of 50 knots while still delivering the quiet ride, composure, and comfort Palm Beach Motor Yachts is known for. More than just a high-performance outboard yacht, the GT50 RS redefines what owners can expect from the outboard category.

The GT50 RS is powered by four Mercury Racing 500R V8 outboards producing a combined 2,000 hp - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
The GT50 RS is powered by four Mercury Racing 500R V8 outboards producing a combined 2,000 hp - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Like many Palm Beach Motor Yachts models, the GT50 RS was born from client demand. Designed for an experienced yachtsman seeking high-speed coastal commuting and cruising capability, hull number one will serve as a stylish commuter between Connecticut and Long Island — transforming the often-demanding run between destinations into something genuinely exciting, even in challenging conditions.

The GT50 RS delivers the exhilaration of a high-performance outboard yacht, while large opening windows and sunroof create an open-air, sports car-like driving experience. When owners choose to step out of the wind and elements, the helm and salon can be enclosed to provide quiet, air-conditioned comfort more reminiscent of a luxury automobile than a traditional outboard-powered yacht.

The Mercury Racing 500R outboards are among the most advanced high-performance engines on the market - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
The Mercury Racing 500R outboards are among the most advanced high-performance engines on the market - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

While performance was central to the GT50 RS experience, special attention was given to comfort and life aboard. The seamless flow between the cockpit, salon, galley and forward cabin creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining and socializing. Drawing inspiration from high-performance automotive design, the interior incorporates contemporary carbon fiber accents, beautiful Alcantara fabric finishes, and precision-crafted detailing throughout the entire motor yacht. These modern materials are balanced by Palm Beach Motor Yachts' signature high-gloss teak joinery and handcrafted finish work, creating an environment that feels both sporting and refined. Forward accommodations include a beautifully appointed cabin with a king-size bed, bringing a level of comfort rarely associated with high-performance outboard yachts.

Contemporary carbon fiber detailing is incorporated throughout the interior complemented by Palm Beach Motor Yacht's signature high-gloss teak joinery and handcrafted finish work - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Contemporary carbon fiber detailing is incorporated throughout the interior complemented by Palm Beach Motor Yacht's signature high-gloss teak joinery and handcrafted finish work - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

At the core of the GT50 RS is Palm Beach Motor Yachts' proprietary V-Warp Technology®. The yacht's lightweight carbon fiber, E-glass and vinylester construction, combined with fully infused monocoque engineering, creates an exceptionally rigid and lightweight structure capable of delivering sustained high-speed operation with remarkable stability.

"The launch of the GT50 RS is another exciting new product and a strong sign of Palm Beach Motor Yachts going from strength to strength," says Mark Richards, CEO and Founder. "As we continue expanding our global presence, advancing technology, and introducing increasingly innovative yachts, we remain focused on delivering an ownership experience unlike anything else in the world."

Drawing inspiration from high-performance automotive design, the interior incorporates contemporary carbon fiber accents and beautiful Alcantara fabric finishes - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Drawing inspiration from high-performance automotive design, the interior incorporates contemporary carbon fiber accents and beautiful Alcantara fabric finishes - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

With additional GT RS models including GT60 RS and GT70 RS already under construction, the GT50 RS marks another milestone in the evolution of Palm Beach Motor Yachts and reflects the company's continued investment in innovation, advanced engineering, new product, and owner-driven design.

Drawing inspiration from high-performance automotive design, the interior incorporates contemporary carbon fiber accents and beautiful Alcantara fabric finishes - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Drawing inspiration from high-performance automotive design, the interior incorporates contemporary carbon fiber accents and beautiful Alcantara fabric finishes - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Forward accommodations include a beautifully appointed cabin with a king-size bed, bringing a level of comfort rarely associated with high-performance outboard yachts - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Forward accommodations include a beautifully appointed cabin with a king-size bed, bringing a level of comfort rarely associated with high-performance outboard yachts - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Specifications:

  • Length overall: 56' 1" / 17.1 m
  • Length on deck: 50' / 15.24 m
  • Beam: 14' 8" / 4.48 m
  • Air draft (sedan): 14' 5" / 4.4 m
  • Displacement (light load): 26,450 LBS / 12,000 KGS
  • Fuel capacity: 660 GAL / 2,500 L
  • Water capacity: 135 GAL / 510 L
  • Holding tank: 60 GAL / 230 L
  • Engines: Quad (4) X Mercury Racing 500R Outboard Engines
  • Total Power: 2,000 HP
  • Top Speed (EST.): 50 knots

PB GT50 RS - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
PB GT50 RS - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
PB GT50 RS - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
PB GT50 RS - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
PB GT50 RS - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
PB GT50 RS - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
PB GT50 RS - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
PB GT50 RS - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

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