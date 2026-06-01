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Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched

by Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders 1 Jun 03:09 PDT

Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders' 75th custom project, and the latest addition to the Catalyst Chase fleet, 'Django Shade' was launched at Half Moon Bay on 18th May following completion in line with her build schedule.

Built to support Giovanni Lombardi's Django race team - recent winners of the Maxi Grand Prix World Championship. This latest Catalyst 50 Chase has been tailored specifically for high-performance race support operations. Featuring foil-assist technology for enhanced fuel efficiency, extended range capability and improved sea keeping. 'Django combines practical functionality with highly customised fitout and styling package.

Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders

Her design incorporates reverse-rake forward windscreens, giving the vessel a purposeful commercial profile, while retaining the onboard comfort and usability the Catalyst platform is so well known for.

In addition to the obvious speed advantages the custom foil package further enhances ride quality and offshore capability.

Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders

Notable features include:

  • Extended 15m hull platform, bringing her overall length to 50'.
  • Large open cockpit for sail storage and crew transfers
  • Lowered, streamlined cabin height with extended cockpit overhang
  • Twin 600hp Mercury V12 Verado outboards
  • Foil-assisted hull configuration

Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders

Initial sea trials proved successful with the vessel reaching 52 knots on launch day. More of a workhorse than a luxury tender, she is no less built with the same Lloyd Stevenson attention to detail and uncompromising approach to quality.

Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
Catalyst 50 Chase Boat 'Django Shade' launched - photo © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders
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