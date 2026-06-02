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Heesen Yachts unveils YN 21872 Project Ananda: a 72-metre smart custom superyacht

by Heesen Yachts 2 Jun 09:55 PDT

Developed in collaboration with Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, this vessel represents the inaugural build under the shipyard's new strategic direction.

At 72 metres, Project Ananda marks a significant step forward in Heesen's engineering capabilities, pushing the boundaries of speculation-built yachts while reinforcing the shipyard's focus on owner and guest wellbeing, exceptional build quality, and unparalleled seakeeping.

YN 21872 Project Ananda: a 72-metre smart custom superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 21872 Project Ananda: a 72-metre smart custom superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts

The project reflects a highly client-focused approach to yacht building, with flexibility and personalisation embedded throughout the design. The name Ananda, meaning "inner joy", encapsulates the philosophy behind the yacht's onboard experience.

A highly collaborative process between Sinot and Heesen's in-house engineering team began at an early stage, ensuring the exterior design could be realised without compromise. This integrated approach aligns design intent with technical feasibility, maintaining consistency from concept through to construction. The result is a yacht that retains Heesen's characteristic sleek profile, interpreted through a softer, more organic design language.

YN 21872 Project Ananda: a 72-metre smart custom superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 21872 Project Ananda: a 72-metre smart custom superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts

Built on an ultra-efficient steel hull, Project Ananda combines proven Dutch shipbuilding expertise with advanced performance. Tank testing at the University of Southampton's Wolfson Unit successfully validated resistance, trim, heave, and wave response. The hybrid propulsion system incorporates twin MTU engines and PTI/PTO gearboxes, delivering a range of 5,000 nautical miles at 12 knots and a maximum speed of 16 knots.

Guest arrival has been carefully considered as part of the overall onboard experience. A midships shell door opens onto a docking platform leading directly to a central glass elevator. This arrangement transforms a functional operational feature into a ceremonial arrival experience, allowing guests to bypass social areas and access their quarters with complete privacy.

YN 21872 Project Ananda steel hull tested at the Wolfson Unit | University of Southampton - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 21872 Project Ananda steel hull tested at the Wolfson Unit | University of Southampton - photo © Heesen Yachts

Spread across five decks, the general arrangement prioritises fluid movement and layered privacy. The layout remains highly adaptable, with two configurable Owner's Deck arrangements allowing the owner to choose between a forward-facing private deck or an aft-focused deck experience.

Both Owner's Deck concepts serve as blank canvases, enabling clients to incorporate highly specific lifestyle requirements. Conceived as an apartment-like environment, the master suite on the foredeck features a private office and extensive panoramic sightlines. A second master suite on the Bridge Deck mirrors the scale and comfort of the primary stateroom, removing traditional hierarchies while offering flexibility for charter operations or multi-generational family use.

YN 21872 Project Ananda: a 72-metre smart custom superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 21872 Project Ananda: a 72-metre smart custom superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts

All interior spaces will be crafted in-house at Heesen Interiors in Winterswijk. Operating its own luxury interior company provides Heesen with a strategic advantage, ensuring complete control over execution while guaranteeing impeccable Northern European quality.

Among Ananda's standout features is the travertine-clad swimming pool area connected directly to a Teppanyaki-style bar within the main lounge. Rather than using traditional teak decking, Heesen selected travertine flooring that extends seamlessly from the outdoor pool area into the fully openable indoor lounge, creating a refined indoor-outdoor living experience.

The deck space is entirely flush and free from visible mooring equipment, creating a serene environment that can easily transform into an entertainment and party deck.

YN 21872 Project Ananda: a 72-metre smart custom superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 21872 Project Ananda: a 72-metre smart custom superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts

The midship spa and beach club spans approximately 100 square metres, offering an unrivalled wellness experience complete with a sauna, steam room, ice bath, snow shower, hyperbaric chamber, massage and medical treatment room, and bar. Developed in collaboration with Heesen's Human Health Engineering department, the space delivers a uniquely integrated wellbeing experience.

Design, naval architecture and tank testing phases have been completed. Keel laying is scheduled for November 2026, with launch and delivery anticipated in 2030.

Project Ananda highlights | YN 21872

  • Length / Gross Tonnage: 72.3 metres / Approx. 1,750 GT
  • Hull: Ultra-fuel-efficient steel hull
  • Decks: Five (Lower, Main, Owner's, Bridge, and Sun Deck)
  • Hybrid Propulsion: Twin MTU 12V4000 M65L IMO Tier III engines (2 x 1,920 kW) with PTI/PTO gearboxes, enabling silent cruising for up to four hours
  • Customisation: Built on speculation as a Smart Custom platform offering extensive personalisation
  • Interior Construction: Crafted in-house by Heesen Interiors
  • Interior & Exterior Design: Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design
  • Delivery: 2030 (Keel laying scheduled for November 2026)

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