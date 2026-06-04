Galeon releases details of the Sky 700 cruiser

by Galeon Yachts 4 Jun 05:50 PDT

Galeon Yachts has released details of its latest 700 Sky featuring a brand new interior concept from Hong Kong's InSitu Design and the Galeon Interior Design Team.

Tactile marbles, textile panelling and warm woods have all been masterfully combined to elevate this successful model to the status of a mini superyacht. It marks the next step of Galeon's journey with InSitu, which is actively working on a number of new models.

This is the ninth hull of the successful Galeon 700 Sky to be built, but the first to feature the new interior design. It brings the flagship of the sporty Skydeck line up to date with other recent Galeon launches, including the 520 Fly and 620 Fly. Skydeck models range from 47ft to 70ft and stand out thanks to their sleek lines and low-profile convertible sports flybridge.

InSitu's vision for the new interior of the Galeon 700 Sky is a Mediterranean look drawing on one of five distinct palettes. Each offers its own blend of noble woods for the cabinetry, fine Italian leather upholstery and panelling, exclusive textiles and luxuriant ceramic surfaces. With names such as 'pearl', 'amber and 'ivory' they are carefully curated to create different ambiances and appeal to different tastes.

In this first example of the new interior, the experienced owner mixed and matched from the different palettes to create a unique result. With the emphasis on natural tones like beige, earth and cream, the effect is one of welcoming harmony. This is further accentuated by the gentle curves of panels and smooth radii of edges.

Galeon has also worked hard to give owners flexibility on the layout of the boat. The standard is for a full-beam master cabin amidships, a luxurious VIP with ensuite shower room forward, and two further guest cabins between the two. The guest cabins can be built as doubles, twins or, in this case, a single with a Pullman that folds out of the side of the hull. The advantage of the latter is that it offers a cleverly concealed drop-down desk or vanity table when the Pullman is folded away.

There is the choice between a cavernous tender and toy garage behind the transom or a handy cabin for two crew.

Like all of Galeon's yachts, the 700 Sky is capable of exhilarating performance thanks to smart hull design, weight-conscious build and outfitting, and a generous power train. With the maximum spec of twin 1,200hp MAN V8-1200 diesels, the yacht has a top speed of 32 knots and a rapid cruising pace of 23 knots. This latest hull is destined for Polish waters, where it will weather the highs and lows of the Baltic climate, demonstrating its extreme seaworthiness.

"The market is really pulling us towards bigger boats and greater luxury, so we are actively expanding our ranges at the top end," said Marta Sledziewska, Marketing and Communications Director at Galeon Yachts. "Our owners demand more space and an ever-higher level of interior finish as they seek to create the ambiance of home on the water. That's why we have teamed up with InSitu design, known for its high-end residential work. Expect to see more news from us soon about bigger yachts."