Marine Auctions: June Online Auctions

To view the Partial List of vessel in our June Online Auction, click on the link below.



marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1839799/lots

We are now accepting entries for our

June 2026 Vessel Online Auction. We are now accepting entries for ourJune 2026 Vessel Online Auction.

An Auction (or marketing without a price) is one of the best ways to sell high value assets and is basically the only way to maximise market value.

Marine Online Auctions, success rate for the 2025 and so far for 2026 monthly Online Auctions has been around 90%.

Only recently we had an 100% clearance rate at one of Our Online Auctions, and only late 2025 we sold a vessel that made in excess of $1m AUD above the reserve price.

If you are not selling your vessel, with Marine Auctions, you could be missing out on the highest bid.





Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358, Email,



Brisbane and Gold Coast Area



Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,



Port Lincoln Area



Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,



Sydney Area



Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email,

For Further information contact

Cairns Area



Ron Steineck 0427 217 043 Email,

Need a Vessel Valuation?



For

Disposal, Insurance, Financing, Litigation, Insolvency, Disputes, Asset registers, Financial reports & acquisitions, Family Law.



On the Following Basis



Fair market value, Forced Liquidation Value, Existing use,





Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.





AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390

Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation. Contact Adrian at AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation.