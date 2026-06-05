Baglietto launches the first Fast50

Fast50 launch © Baglietto Fast50 launch © Baglietto

by Baglietto 5 Jun 02:38 PDT

Baglietto has launched hull no. 10268, the first unit in the new FAST50 line, a full-aluminium yacht below 500 GT that introduces a new generation of sporty vessels capable of combining high performance, aggressive styling and the generous volumes typically associated with displacement yachts, further strengthening the shipyard's leadership in the segment of highly customised fast superyachts.

"With the FAST50, we wanted to reinterpret Baglietto's most authentic DNA — that of the large, high-performance aluminium yachts that shaped the shipyard's history — translating it into a contemporary platform capable of combining performance, comfort and extraordinary liveability," comments Fabio Ermetto, Chief Commercial Officer at Baglietto. This project perfectly represents our vision: sporty yachts with a strong identity, yet architecturally and technically advanced, and deeply tailored around the owner's lifestyle."

Measuring 50 metres in length, powered by four MTU 2000 M96L engines with a speed of 30 knots, this lightweight alloy fast displacement yacht stands as the flagship of the FAST line designed by Francesco Paszkowski, who is also responsible for the interiors in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. Naval architecture has been developed by Pierluigi Ausonio.

The owner's brief was clear: to reinterpret the legacy of Baglietto's iconic fast yachts that have marked the history of yacht design. The sleek lines of yachts such as Adler, Pachamama and Monokini — winner of the Compasso d'Oro in 2016 — have been reimagined through a contemporary lens, while integrating some of the stylistic elements introduced with the more traditional T-line first unveiled with the T52.

The stern design, in particular, incorporates several of the innovative features introduced on the T-line. Developed across two levels and enhanced by fold-down bulwarks that extend the beach platform, the area becomes a true beach club in direct connection with the sea, furnished with chaise longues facing the water. A concealed transformer replaces the traditional passerelle, preserving the purity of the yacht's lines.

As on the T-line, this hull also achieves a strong continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces thanks to full-height opening windows on three sides of both the main and upper decks, as well as the signature "cut-out" bulwarks that amplify the visual connection with the sea. The relocation of the ventilation ducts outside the hull structure further optimises interior volumes, giving the main salon a particularly spacious feel. The area accommodates a lounge and TV space, while the dining area is located on the upper deck.

Numerous references to the automotive world can be found throughout the yacht: from the integrated air intakes to the stern fairleads inspired by the exhausts of sports cars, all the way to the hull colour — a sophisticated "Porsche Chalk" shade created using a custom Boero paint cycle — further reinforcing the yacht's dynamic character.

Unlike the traditional fast yachts that preceded it, the FAST50 is developed across three true decks and introduces a wide-body configuration for the owner's suite, significantly increasing interior volumes without compromising the elegance of the exterior profile. Two large silk-screened hull windows ensure both privacy and stylistic continuity.

The upper deck offers generous outdoor areas both aft, with lounge and sunbathing spaces, and forward of the integrated wheelhouse, where a conversation area, additional sunpads and a striking jacuzzi positioned at the extreme bow provide maximum privacy and privileged views, particularly while at anchor or in port.

Located aft of the wheelhouse, the upper deck also hosts a veranda opening on three sides with a panoramic dining room, while a rooftop area unusual for a yacht in this category, has been conceived as a secluded and private retreat featuring a dining area and chaise longues dedicated to the owner's relaxation.

The accommodation layout includes four guest cabins on the lower deck — two VIPs and two twins, all with en-suite bathrooms — while the crew area comprises a spacious crew mess, the captain's cabin and four crew cabins with Pullman beds. Particularly generous is the galley, positioned amidships on the main deck and conceived as a truly convivial space, reflecting the owner's desire to personally enjoy this environment together with family and friends.

The interiors dialogue harmoniously with the exterior through an essential and contemporary design language. Teak is the dominant material, used both in smooth finishes and crafted slatted applications to create movement and tridimensionality. The architectural approach favours clean lines, lacquered surfaces and experimental woods such as "burnt" oak, while strict weight control — fundamental to achieving the required performances — guided the selection towards lightweight materials and a more restrained use of marble and natural stone. Even the exterior handrails are made of titanium.

Great importance has been given to lighting, used as an artistic element aimed at emphasizing the design of objects and the three-dimensionality of the walls.

Particularly noteworthy is the stern garage, designed with a flooding launch system and capable of accommodating a tender up to 7 metres in length. A second garage is located forward.

Completing the project is a shallow-draft semi-tunnel hull, ensuring excellent performance even in areas characterised by reduced water depth.