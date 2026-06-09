A distinct injustice?

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 9 Jun 15:00 PDT

You know, you would have to think so... Yes, they are dayboats. They're also adventure craft, which is why Highfield calls them the ADV7 and ADV9. Problem is, Highfield themselves call them RIBs, and as best as I can tell, they're actually not. Yes, there is a rigid hull, (these ones are GRP), and yes, there are inflatable tubes, which are the two core components of a RIB. So where's the problem?

Now I love RIBs. Soooooooo practical. Great to drive. Dry. Fast, when you need them to be. Stable. Versatile. Dependable. Loads of comfy tubes to sit on, and plenty of grab handles to grip on with. Easy to manoeuvre and handle. Kind of foolproof too, so when the keys get handed off to the uninitiated, shall we say, there are those huge tubes to 'massage' landings, and assist with bouncing off other craft in the marina. A little bit like a waterborne dodgem car, as it were.

So there I was on an ADV7, sitting so very happily in the aft settee (which in itself is a critical note to hold onto for now), and contemplating that this could well be the most ill-defined vessel I think I'd come across in a while, but decidedly, definitively, and unequivocally, one of the coolest. Booyah! Mic drop moment right there.

Many of the answers may well stem from that distinctive axe bow. A while back, whilst looking for opportunities to continue Highfield's stellar growth, they asked the Founder of Saxdor and Axopar what he thought of their RIBs. The upshot of it all was an introduction to VOM Creations YD, and the fruits of the effort is the ADV line.

So here's the real deal with the ADV line. The 'R' part of RIB is way different, both from a Naval Architecture POV, but also dimension. It is wider, so much so that a Highfield 660 will fit INTO an ADV7, and that beam is why I could sit in the settee opposite Peter Pembroke (GM Highfield Boats AUS and NZL), marvelling at how much you could get into just the seven metres LOA. The note here is that the width is obvious, but there is also incredible length on offer, as well. Only a pontoon boat can have more space, but the aesthetics and dynamism between the two are so, so, so different...

In the ADV7 you have a head under the centre console, there are fridges and work benches where you could place a portable grill, covered helm station and aft shade, electronics, motor and trailer, and did we mention genuine space, all at a very attractive price. Bit of a no-brainer, I thought, and with the ADV 9 the luxe aspect simply goes up...

The 'I' part of RIB. Not all tubes are ever created equal, and with the ADV line, the quality of the tube and covering is there, but it is when you get on board that you note the bulk and internal space invasion is most certainly not.

With the ADV, the tubes are noticeably smaller, and slide into a track. They're not glued into a moulded semicircular surface, so they sort of sit atop, not into the 'R' part, which is exactly how you pick up some of the beam that we've been talking about. You can sit on them, or stand on them using the T-Top as a grab handle to walk around.

Importantly, the craft also does not sit on them at rest. Stability is taken care of by the aforementioned beam, a not too flat bottom (i.e. variable deadrise, long running strakes, non-stepped hull form, more akin to traditional Deep-V), and slight reverse chines, even on the outboard pod. You do get the spray deflection a RIB is known for, however. "It's category defining in our mind. There's nothing else in the market that we know is similar to it," said Pembroke.

So, in the end, think of them as permanent very stylish fenders, which will suit many who elect to take the 'kids out for a swim' every time they go boating. They also provide additional seating, and remain cool enough, even in the Australian sun.

Summation. When is a RIB not a RIB? Answer. When it is an ADV! Right. Well we could end there, but there is more to delve into, so let's do it.

Consideration

It all started with the launch of the ADV9, and more specifically, a video made at BOOT Düsseldorf this past January. It is a consummate entertainer, and is very much as practical and useful as the proverbial Swiss Army knife, and the ADV9 certainly has as many items on it as Victorinox's Swisschamp Xxl-73.

The other item so obviously on show was style, which is VOM, and then ergonomics to the Highfield standard, literally everywhere. The style question is always subjective, but if you take the SACS Rebel, the tubes almost became pilot boat style, where as with Highfield's ADVs, they remain RIB-esque, and therefore denote toughness, sportiness, and the all-important dockside appeal, not workhorse.

The axe bow might have you saying Axopar with tubes, but that too is not entirely fair to either brand, other than the seakeeping and ride are very similar, but the aesthetic is very different. Of note, and in the same breath, is that Axopar too had to break ground before becoming category defining, so distant cousins might be the best way to position the discussion.

The other factor that is evident, is just how well the ADVs play the multi-function role. So there's the Dayboat/Entertainer/Weekender (especially ADV9 for the latter), adventure, as well as fisherman, then On-Deck/In-Garage or towable tender, and SAR, which speaks to offshore performance, in particular.

Pembroke said, "We were heading out the Southport Bar here on Queensland's Gold Coast, with outgoing tide, and incoming wind, which is conducive to pressure waves amongst other things. Given all that, it was pretty amazing that there was not a drop of water on the bow step of the ADV7."

R of SAR. "On the way back in, a surfer was paddling back from South Stradbroke Island to The Spit, but he had misjudged, and was still 50m away from the South Wall, but just about to go completely out to sea. He could not even paddle around the end, where the waves and wind would take him in, due to fatigue."

"We could not turn there, obviously, so we headed back in to Wave Break Island and then shot back out to get him. By then he was about 100 metres off the end of the South Wall, going out at a rapid rate, and he was very concerned. Conditions were very poor, but we dragged him and his board up over the side, and got him in safe and sound. So, probably not set up as a rescue boat, but it certainly puts the A in adventure, doesn't it?"

Fantastic run. Big picture. Great future.

Highfield have only been with us for 15 years now, and are not only widely known, but deeply respected for their tenders and RIBs which span three main and quite disparate groupings with different needs and uses, as well as ways to engage with them: Tenders, Leisure, and Defence/First Responder/Commercial. Note that tenders account for 50% of the business, and Highfield makes in excess of 6000 boats p.a.

That's some serious growth and a massive trajectory to maintain. The answers lie in just how different the segments are, and the sales/distribution chain required for each. Many governments the world over are spending more on defence as a portion of GDP. Good market to be in. More and more people having a sailing life, whether it be for just a year, or a whole lot more. Providing tenders for them is a good market to be in.

Leisure boats, and more precisely the uses of them is changing. Gone are the days of preparing the Launch or Cruiser for a day on the water. Now it is grab the keys and off we go, a hose off when we're back a job done. RIBs suited this a lot, and with the ADV you have something that is more versatile and more refined, so the step is not so much incremental, as it is deliberate.

So then, Highfield, a brand synonymous with aluminium RIBs and global dominance in the tender market, has made its name on practicality, durability, and a no-nonsense approach to boating. It is a reputation built not so much on flair, but on function. ADV marks a conscious departure from that origin story, without abandoning it. The redefinition is as marked as the change from alloy to GRP hulls which deliver increased ride comfort and quieter passage making.

It is, in many respects, a redefinition of what a RIB can be. "This is definitely a breakthrough," says Highfield's MD Paul Blanc. "The ADV range is the first line of boats we do in fibreglass and reflects on the significance of the ADV line within the Highfield portfolio. It's a deliberate break from our aluminium DNA, particularly from the tender and commercial markets where resilience and impact resistance are paramount."

In that way it is a strategic repositioning. To that end, ADV7 is made at the HQ in China, whereas ADV9, which really jumps up the amenity curve is made in Poland, much closer to the very elements that are put into it to make it what it is. Especially in the case of the ADV9, it's important to look beyond what it is made from and focus instead on what it is designed to be.

A Crossover, Not a Compromise

Quite possibly, the term that suits it best. "What we wanted to do is innovate, trying to offer the best of both worlds between a rigid boat, and a RIB. This is not about blending two categories into a diluted middle ground. Instead, it is about extracting the defining strengths of each and integrating them into a cohesive platform. The result is a boat that retains the safety, buoyancy, and forgiving nature of a RIB, while delivering the space, comfort, and usability of a conventional fibreglass dayboat," added Blanc.

Dryness, safety, and predictability are the core attributes that have always defined the RIB. What Highfield has done is preserve them whilst unlocking a level of onboard liveability that traditional designs struggle to achieve. So no, not a compromise. Consider it a rebalancing.

Equally, GRP allows for a different tactility, and the ability to deliver more complex forms, especially when it comes to curves. That stylistic aspect is incredibly evident in the ADV9, where the cabin and deck could not be made thus if it were not for a good mould, not jig. Get that difference, and we have probably just solved the whole matter in one go.

"We still kept the same pursuit for quality and robustness. It's a boat that is built to do what it's intended for. It's a no-nonsense boat. The balance between refinement and resilience is where the ADV9 begins to stand apart. It is not trying to out-luxury Continental dayboats, nor is it attempting to replicate the rugged simplicity of its aluminium predecessors. Instead, it occupies a new space, one that reflects how owners increasingly want to use their boats."

The V for Versatility

"What we saw is that people look for a very versatile boat today. They want a sports boat that also suits the whole family, often within the same day. Time on the water is often shorter, but more frequent. Owners want the ability to head out quickly, enjoy a range of activities, and return without the complexity or maintenance burden associated with larger vessels.

"There is this desire for versatility that tends to eliminate the very extreme concepts in the market. You need to have something that is good in many roles. Optimised if you like. The ADV9 is not trying to be everything, but rather exactly what most owners actually need," said Blanc.

Choosing nine metres was just as deliberate a move as the rest of the programme. Arguably, it's the new centre of gravity in power boating. "I have a feeling that nine metres starts to be the sweet spot in the market. It's comfortable enough, it can go into any conditions, it has a small cabin, and it's easy for the entire family to use."

"Nine metres also takes into account rising costs, changing ownership models, and evolving usage patterns. Boats need to offer maximum utility, without unnecessary scale. ADV9 sits squarely in this space. It also appeals to a wide range of buyers. Namely, first-time owners stepping up from smaller boats, experienced boaters downsizing from larger yachts, and even commercial/charter operators are all finding relevance in this segment."

Circling back

Especially with the ADV9, Highfield are making a statement about the brand's future direction. Their challenge now is not so much growth, but evolution. "We need to continue to explore new ways to grow, but we also have to make sure that we don't forget where we come from." The ADV line represents one of those new pathways. Highfield can go into a more premium space, engage new customers, and increase the value of its product offering, all without abandoning its core strengths, which all stem out of reliability.

Blanc adds, "We always say it's focus, focus, focus, reflecting on the three business streams, and we need to treat them as such."

If you said ADV is a a carefully targeted expansion into a segment that aligns with broader market trends, then you'd be correct. It has a lot of things in it, but the overarching aspect is that "...it works and it's easy to operate."

This of course is music to ears of those who might be entering the space from a rental or shared ownership model, and want ease of use to reign supreme over feature density. i.e low complexity. "The ADVs reflect this thinking. They're designed to be intuitive, predictable, and accessible, without sacrificing capability. In doing so, it aligns with a broader shift toward usage-based boating, where simplicity becomes a key enabler," added Blanc.

If we accept that the traditional boundaries between boat types are becoming less relevant, then the distinction between RIB and full hull, tender and primary vessel are increasingly blurred. Next, factor in that an adventure can now be measured in hours not weeks or months then the compelling nature of the ADV picture gets ever sharper.

One suspects Highfield has more offerings to come in the ADV space, and merely await more traction before pushing the button on the next element.

Last word

So we're not a RIB, and we're not a Toon. We are an ADV, but somewhere along the way we haven't really mastered what the hell we are, other than quite clearly a very different and exciting little boat. That's OK. When you break ground, sometimes there is a little game of catch up to play, and in such, I am very much reminded of the little engine that could... On ya Thomas!

Now there's a lot to like with Highfield's ADVs. A lot. So don't get caught up on definition. Instead, go with what they can do for you, which is plenty... A million moons ago we wrote, Incoming! Man the guns and it looks like we may well have found another piece of the genealogy with the ADVs...

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Finally. Please look after yourselves.

John Curnow

Global Editor, Powerboat.World