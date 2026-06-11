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Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 makes her in-water world debut at the 2026 Venice Boat Show

by Beneteau Group 10 Jun 21:25 PDT 27-31 May 2026
Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 © Groupe Beneteau

The BENETEAU Gran Turismo 50 celebrated her international in-water debut during the 2026 edition of the Salone Nautico Venezia, held between May 27th and 31st at the historic Arsenale di Venezia.

To mark the occasion, BENETEAU unveiled a first collection of official lifestyle images captured between the canals of Venice and the crystal-clear waters of Corsica, presenting the brand's new flagship in two of the Mediterranean's most iconic destinations.

Venice offered a unique backdrop for this first public appearance afloat, setting up a lovely contrast between the yacht's audaciously modern good looks and the ancient beauty of the Queen of the Adriatic. Yet her display of quiet luxury, excellent use of available space and organic communion with the water made the new flagship feel right at home in her first host city, a fitting place indeed to debut the grandest of Gran Turismos.

Presented as part of BENETEAU's "Dream Debut" experience, the launch invited customers, partners and visitors to immerse themselves in the brand's world. Alongside the Gran Turismo 50, BENETEAU showcased the Gran Turismo 40 and the Grand Trawler 63, highlighting the breadth of its motor yachting ranges and its vision of life on the water.

The official image collection extends this experience beyond the show, capturing the yacht navigating Venice's famous waterways and showcasing her elegant presence in one of the world's most celebrated maritime destinations.

Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

The Gran Turismo 50, the flagship of the range

As the flagship of the completely renewed Gran Turismo range, the BENETEAU Gran Turismo 50 continues the momentum initiated by the Gran Turismo 35 and Gran Turismo 40, first introduced at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2025.

Designed around a revolutionary approach to layout, looks and ergonomics, and born of the brand's intimate understanding of the evolving needs and expectations of boaters around the world, this new yacht offers a seriously versatile platform that retains the thrilling go-anywhere ethos of the Gran Turismo concept.

Conceived around BENETEAU's "Sport-Luxe" philosophy, the yacht combines generous living spaces with refined design. Fluid circulation, carefully balanced proportions and a seamless connection between interior and exterior areas create an atmosphere that is both welcoming and sophisticated.

Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Inspired by the Japanese design principles of Kanso and Yugen, the Gran Turismo 50 features clean lines, harmonious volumes and carefully selected materials. Refined finishes and subtle ambient and exterior lighting contribute to a sense of understated elegance throughout the yacht.

The onboard experience is enhanced by intuitive technologies and a helm station engineered to replicate the feel of a sports car. Excellent visibility, adaptable configurations and user-friendly controls allow owners and guests to enjoy every moment on the water with confidence and serenity.

The Gran Turismo 50 also marks a new chapter in the collaboration between BENETEAU and Alpine, two iconic French brands united by a shared commitment to innovation, design and lifestyle excellence.

Founded in 1884, BENETEAU is today a global leader in pleasure boating, while Alpine, founded in 1955, has become synonymous with premium sports car engineering and distinctive French style.

BENETEAU unveiled the Gran Turismo 50 Alpine Limited Edition, created in collaboration with Alpine's design team. Distinguished by its Abyss Blue hull, exclusive navy and black interior finishes, and bespoke sport steering wheel, this special edition embodies a sophisticated fusion of French craftsmanship, performance-inspired design, and contemporary luxury living on the water.

More than a yacht, the Gran Turismo 50 has been conceived as a complete lifestyle experience, celebrating the pleasure of cruising, sharing memorable moments and enjoying a refined connection with the sea.

*The first official images of the Gran Turismo 50 are now available on the BENETEAU Brand Hub, and more will be added in the coming weeks.

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