VEYA 53: a world first at Cannes Festival 2026

by The Yacht Sales Co. 11 Jun 02:39 PDT

The highly anticipated VEYA 53, the inaugural model from premium power catamaran brand VEYA Yachts, is set to make her world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Yachting Festival this September.

Developed through a strategic collaboration between renowned French catamaran builder Fountaine Pajot and luxury yacht manufacturer Couach, the VEYA 53 is the first full expression of a concept designed to redefine premium power catamaran cruising.

Conceived for owners seeking refined comfort and effortless liveability on the water, the VEYA 53 brings together generous living spaces, strong naval architecture and a contemporary approach to onboard life. The design prioritises connection and ease of movement throughout, with an expansive flybridge, open aft cockpit, inviting foredeck and thoughtfully configured interiors designed to maximise natural light and flow.

The Cannes Yachting Festival will mark the first opportunity for guests to step aboard and experience the VEYA 53 firsthand. As the official dealer for VEYA Yachts across the Asia Pacific region, The Yacht Sales Co. will be welcoming clients to explore the new model at Cannes, with registrations of interest for private viewings now open.

Mark Elkington, CEO of The Yacht Sales Co., said the debut marked an important milestone for the emerging brand and a compelling new offering for premium power catamaran buyers.

"The VEYA 53 brings together premium craftsmanship, genuine cruising capability and a level of spatial design we believe will strongly resonate with owners in this market. Cannes is the ideal stage for the VEYA 53, and we're looking forward to introducing her to clients across the region."

Elkington said early registrations of interest were encouraged for those wishing to experience the VEYA 53 at Cannes.

"We encourage anyone considering premium power catamaran ownership to register their interest with our team ahead of Cannes. While private viewing appointments will be confirmed closer to the event, early registrations will ensure priority access to explore the VEYA 53 and learn more about the brand."

Clients interested in learning more about the VEYA 53 or registering their interest in a Cannes viewing are invited to visit here or explore full specifications of the Veya 53.

Further information about Veya Yachts and the new Veya 53 can be obtained by contacting The Yacht Sales Co. on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, or yachtsalesco.com.

Specifications