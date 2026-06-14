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First Pioneer Yachts solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion ahead of CYF2026 debut

by Pioneer Yachts 14 Jun 07:42 PDT 8-13 September 2026
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 - Rendering © Pioneer Yachts

The new Stralsund-based boat builder, Pioneer Yachts, has announced that the first unit of its PY60 solar-electric catamaran is entering the final stages of construction. Set to touch water in July, the first PY60 unit (Pioneer One) will make its industry debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2026 from September 8-13.

  • PY60 is the flagship model for Pioneer Yachts
  • Technically innovative 60-foot solar-electric catamaran
  • First PY60 unit, Pioneer One, to debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2026
  • Designed by Cossutti & Ganz, with interiors penned by Micheletti + Partners

Solar-electric catamaran PY60 - Rendering - photo © Pioneer Yachts
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 - Rendering - photo © Pioneer Yachts

Designed around solar-electric propulsion

Developed from a clear objective of creating a solar-electric yacht that works reliably in real-world conditions, the PY60 represents a fundamentally different approach to yacht design. Rather than adapting a conventional powerboat platform to electric propulsion, the vessel was conceived from the outset around solar-electric energy generation, storage and propulsion.

Founded by engineer and entrepreneur Mike Frank, Pioneer Yachts was established after Frank recognised a gap in the market for a genuinely capable solar-electric yacht designed for continuous use at sea. Drawing on the expertise of a team whose combined yacht-building experience exceeds 275 years, the company set out to create a practical cruising platform built around efficiency, autonomy and operational simplicity. Engineered and built in Germany, the PY60 combines advanced technical development with a focus on reliability and real-world usability.

Solar-electric catamaran PY60 - Rendering - photo © Pioneer Yachts
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 - Rendering - photo © Pioneer Yachts

Designed by Cossutti & Ganz, with interiors penned by Micheletti + Partners, the 60-foot solar-electric catamaran, PY60, brings together German engineering with contemporary Italian design. The boat integrates solar panels, electric propulsion and diesel generators into a comprehensive energy-management system designed to support reliable, long-term operation at sea.

Performance-wise, its solar-electric propulsion architecture has been developed to maximise autonomy and reduce reliance on shore-based infrastructure, enabling extended periods of independent cruising. Designed to support long-range independence and extended cruising, the PY60 can reach a top speed of 11 knots and cruises at 7.5 knots.

Solar-electric catamaran PY60 - Rendering - photo © Pioneer Yachts
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 - Rendering - photo © Pioneer Yachts

An integrated energy ecosystem

At the heart of the PY60 is an integrated energy architecture, in which propulsion, solar generation and energy storage operate as a single coordinated system. The yacht's expansive solar roof generates the energy required for typical cruising operations, while onboard battery banks store energy for silent navigation and extended autonomy. The result is a calm cruising experience characterised by solar-powered independence at sea, reduced reliance on conventional fossil-fuel propulsion and the ability to operate entirely on solar-electric energy during typical cruising distances.

Efficiency informs every aspect of the yacht's architecture. Hull geometry, weight distribution and superstructure proportions were specifically developed to support solar-electric propulsion, reducing energy consumption while maintaining the comfort and presence expected of a modern cruising yacht. Design and engineering evolved in parallel, ensuring aesthetics, performance and energy efficiency function as a coherent whole.

Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden

Ideally suited for owner operation

Notwithstanding its 60-foot length, the PY60 has also been designed to meet the standards expected for private ownership and operation. Electric propulsion, simplified onboard systems and intuitive manoeuvring controls allow owners to handle the yacht without a professional crew.

A joystick docking system integrates propulsion motors and bow thrusters, enabling precise manoeuvring in confined marina environments, while silent electric propulsion eliminates the vibration and engine noise associated with traditional powerboats.

Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden

Smart comfort at sea

On board, the yacht has been created around the concept of smart comfort. The largest cockpit door in its class creates a seamless connection between cockpit and saloon, establishing a continuous one-level living environment. Large panoramic windows bring ample natural light inside, while carefully considered layouts and materials create a calm and refined atmosphere suited to extended periods on the water.

Underlying the yacht is a deliberately straightforward technical philosophy. The PY60 operates on a 48-volt electrical backbone that allows major onboard systems to function efficiently without the complexity of high-voltage architectures. This low-voltage system has been designed to maximise safety, reliability and ease of maintenance, supporting long-term operation and ownership.

Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden

Looking ahead to Cannes

The first unit, Pioneer One, will serve as both a flagship and an operational development platform. Frank plans to operate the yacht personally, using real-world cruising data to refine future production models.

Commenting on the milestone, Frank said: "Seeing the first PY60 nearing completion is an important moment for everyone involved in the project. Pioneer One will be more than a showcase yacht; it will become our operational reference platform. By using the yacht ourselves and monitoring its performance under real conditions, we can continue refining the concept and ensure that future boats are shaped by practical experience. That commitment to real-world usability is at the heart of Pioneer Yachts."

With the boat's completion rapidly approaching, Pioneer One is set for its first public appearance at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2026 (September 8-13).

Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion at Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden
Pioneer Yachts Shipyard - photo © Oliver Tjaden

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