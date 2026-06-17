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Alia Yachts works its magic again with the launch of 45m GENIE BLU

by Alia Yachts 17 Jun 13:19 PDT

Alia Yachts is proud to announce the launch of 45m GENIE BLU, a fully custom yacht that once again demonstrates the Antalya-based yard's ability to turn bold, highly individual visions into reality.

  • 45m fully custom GENIE BLU launched
  • Bespoke build created for a visionary owner
  • Exterior styling refinement and interior design by Luca Dini Design & Architecture
  • Low-profile, highly refined design prioritizes purity, openness and connection to the sea

45m GENIE BLU - photo © Pozitif Studio
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Pozitif Studio

Long, low and unmistakably elegant, GENIE BLU makes an immediate impression with her sleek profile, clean architectural language and exceptional sense of balance. Drop-down side wings, floor-to-ceiling glass and a remarkably uncluttered aesthetic give the yacht a contemporary presence that is both powerful and restrained.

"GENIE BLU turns traditional ideas of yacht design on their head," said Gökhan Çelik, President of Alia Yachts. "Rather than maximizing interior volume for its own sake, this project is about purity, proportion and the owner's experience of the sea. Fully custom and refreshingly unconventional, GENIE BLU is exactly the kind of yacht we love to build at Alia. Working closely with the owner throughout this journey has been a privilege, and seeing her enter the water is a very proud moment for everyone involved."

45m GENIE BLU - photo © Pozitif Studio
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Pozitif Studio

Alia's in-house design office worked closely with Luca Dini Design & Architecture, who refined and further developed the existing exterior design while developing the yacht's interior design from concept to completion. Together, they developed a yacht that rebalances life on board around openness, light and a direct relationship with the marine environment.

This philosophy is most clearly expressed in the main salon, where floor-to-ceiling windows and an open-plan layout place the sea at the centre of the experience. The interior is deliberately calm and contemporary, with a neutral decorative language that enhances the relationship between guests and their surroundings rather than competing with it.

45m GENIE BLU - photo © Pozitif Studio
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Pozitif Studio

Outdoor living has been approached with the same clarity of purpose. Raised seating in the cockpit flows down through a broad cascade of steps to the aft swim platform, creating a natural connection with the water. Forward, a generous lounge area and open foredeck offer further spaces for relaxation in the breeze, while the superstructure is crowned by a discreet sunpad area.

"The project is based on subtraction rather than addition," said Luca Dini. "We removed barriers, reduced unnecessary volume and opened the yacht wherever possible. The objective was not to maximize gross tonnage, but to maximize the owner's experience of the sea."

45m GENIE BLU - photo © Pozitif Studio
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Pozitif Studio

With her distinctive silhouette, refined detailing and uncompromising focus on life at sea, GENIE BLU is a striking addition to the Alia fleet and a compelling example of what can be achieved when an owner's vision is matched by the creativity, technical capability and craftsmanship of a fully custom shipyard.

45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts
45m GENIE BLU - photo © Alia Yachts

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