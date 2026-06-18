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The Italian Sea Group celebrates the delivery of the Picchiotti Gentleman 24M

by The Italian Sea Group 18 Jun 01:29 PDT
Picchiotti Gentleman 24m © The Italian Sea Group

Royal Yacht International, Central Agent for charter of the Picchiotti Gentleman 24M, is pleased to celebrate her delivery from The Italian Sea Group's shipyard.

The traditional christening marked a meaningful moment in her story, opening the way to her first season on the charter market under the Central Agency of Royal Yacht International.

For more than 450 years, Picchiotti has moved through Italian maritime history with rare continuity. From river navigation and working craft to military ships and contemporary yachts, the brand has always interpreted the Zeitgeist, the spirit and sensibility of each era, translating technical expertise, craftsmanship and cultural awareness into forms of navigation shaped by their time. Today, acquired and carried forward by The Italian Sea Group, Picchiotti continues this journey as a standard-bearer of Made in Italy: a historic name renewed with confidence, measure and distinction, bringing its heritage into the present through a contemporary vision of yachting.

Designed by Luca Dini Design & Architecture, one of the most distinguished names in contemporary yacht design, in collaboration with Picchiotti Centro Stile, the Picchiotti Gentleman 24M gives new form to the codes of classic Italian yachting. Through this project, Luca Dini has reinterpreted elegance with restraint and clarity, shaping a renewed vintage sensibility that feels cultivated, tactile and deeply contemporary. Mahogany details, balanced proportions and a residential approach to life on board recall the grace of another age, while her layout, beach club and open-air areas respond with precision to the expectations of today's charter clientele.

The Picchiotti Gentleman 24M offers the distinction of a historic Italian yacht brand within an agile format, conceived for Mediterranean cruising and for clients seeking privacy, charm and a clear sense of place. Her proportions allow for a highly personal onboard experience, with a contained crew profile that enhances discretion and gives every charter the feeling of a private residence on the water.

"The Picchiotti Gentleman 24M has a rare quality: she feels immediately familiar, elegant and beautifully Mediterranean," commented Tommaso Chiabra, Chairman of Royal Yacht International. "For Royal Yacht International, acting as Central Agent for charter means presenting a yacht with a genuine story, a strong Italian identity and an authentic, tactile charm. She has substance, warmth and personality; she belongs to a lineage of yachts conceived for private life at sea, while speaking naturally to the expectations of contemporary charter clients. We are proud to accompany her into her next chapter"

"With the Picchiotti Gentleman 24M, The Italian Sea Group opens a new passage for one of Italy's oldest names at sea," commented Gianmaria Costantino, Chief Commercial Officer of The Italian Sea Group. "Picchiotti carries the spirit of Janus: one gaze turned towards centuries of seafaring knowledge, the other towards those who will define the next codes of yachting. She offers a measured threshold into the Picchiotti world: time on board becomes a first form of belonging, and that first encounter may quietly mature into something deeper and more personal".

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