Thailand International Boat Show 2027

Phuket Yacht Haven Marina © TIBS Phuket Yacht Haven Marina © TIBS

by TIBS Media 19 Jun 00:59 PDT

The Thailand International Boat Show (TIBS) A Luxury Lifestyle Event has secured a strategic investment from Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, and to celebrate this long-term partnership is offering free berthing for yachts over 20m and up to 100m if they sign up in June 2026 for the 2027 edition of TIBS.

The event will take place from 14-17 January 2027 at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, and is preceded by the Thailand Yachting Conference - Ocean State of Mind, on 13 January 2027 at The Slate, Nai Yang Beach.

This once-in-a-lifetime offer aims to position TIBS as the leading platform for the yachting industry and superyacht community in the Asia-Pacific. It reflects the vision of both organisers and the location that Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, the largest marina in Phuket, should be the long-term home of the Thailand International Boat Show, leveraging its scale and capacity both in the water and on land.

"This is a strategic investment in the future of the show and the industry," said David Hayes, CEO of JAND Events, organisers of the Thailand International Boat Show. "We're seeing strong positive momentum in Thailand, including recent progress around the superyacht licence, which signals the country's growing commitment to marine tourism. The opportunity now is to translate that into a broader, more inclusive industry platform - one that spans superyachts, leisure boating and onshore lifestyle - with Phuket Yacht Haven Marina providing the scale, flexibility and long-term foundation to support that growth as we build towards creating the biggest and best boat show in Asia Pacific."

For Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, the partnership reflects its ambition to play a greater role in Thailand's yachting future. While infrastructure underpins that ambition, the marina also sees service as a key differentiator - capitalising on Thailand's hospitality and attention to detail as a defining advantage in attracting international yacht owners. "This partnership is about raising the standard of what a marina and boat show experience can be in Thailand," said Juraibon Phataraprasit, Managing Director of Phuket Yacht Haven Marina. "Our continued development - particularly onshore - is focused on enhancing the overall experience for yacht owners, guests and visitors. Together with the Thailand International Boat Show, we are working towards creating a world-class platform that reflects Thailand's potential on the global stage."

With strong alignment between the marina, its development plans and the show's long-term ambition, the partnership signals a new phase of growth for TIBS - one focused on scale, quality and international relevance.

TIBS 2027 Free Berthing - Terms & Conditions:

Offer ends 30 June 2026

This offer is applicable strictly for exhibitors who wish to sell new boats

Maximum of 3 boats per brand.

A refundable free booking may be applicable in certain circumstances.

Berths are subject to availability.

The 5th Thailand International Boat Show: A Luxury Lifestyle Event will take place from 14-17 January 2027 at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, preceded by the Thailand Yachting Conference on 13 January 2027 at The Slate, Nai Yang Beach. The Asia-Pacific Superyacht Association (APSA) is a Supporting Partner for both the Thailand International Boat Show and the Thailand Yachting Conference 2027.

For more information contact: +66 (0) 76 600 225

www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com



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