Please select your home edition
Edition
Barton Marine Pipe Glands

Thailand International Boat Show 2027

by TIBS Media 19 Jun 00:59 PDT 14-17 January 2027
Phuket Yacht Haven Marina © TIBS

The Thailand International Boat Show (TIBS) A Luxury Lifestyle Event has secured a strategic investment from Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, and to celebrate this long-term partnership is offering free berthing for yachts over 20m and up to 100m if they sign up in June 2026 for the 2027 edition of TIBS.

The event will take place from 14-17 January 2027 at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, and is preceded by the Thailand Yachting Conference - Ocean State of Mind, on 13 January 2027 at The Slate, Nai Yang Beach.

This once-in-a-lifetime offer aims to position TIBS as the leading platform for the yachting industry and superyacht community in the Asia-Pacific. It reflects the vision of both organisers and the location that Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, the largest marina in Phuket, should be the long-term home of the Thailand International Boat Show, leveraging its scale and capacity both in the water and on land.

"This is a strategic investment in the future of the show and the industry," said David Hayes, CEO of JAND Events, organisers of the Thailand International Boat Show. "We're seeing strong positive momentum in Thailand, including recent progress around the superyacht licence, which signals the country's growing commitment to marine tourism. The opportunity now is to translate that into a broader, more inclusive industry platform - one that spans superyachts, leisure boating and onshore lifestyle - with Phuket Yacht Haven Marina providing the scale, flexibility and long-term foundation to support that growth as we build towards creating the biggest and best boat show in Asia Pacific."

For Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, the partnership reflects its ambition to play a greater role in Thailand's yachting future. While infrastructure underpins that ambition, the marina also sees service as a key differentiator - capitalising on Thailand's hospitality and attention to detail as a defining advantage in attracting international yacht owners. "This partnership is about raising the standard of what a marina and boat show experience can be in Thailand," said Juraibon Phataraprasit, Managing Director of Phuket Yacht Haven Marina. "Our continued development - particularly onshore - is focused on enhancing the overall experience for yacht owners, guests and visitors. Together with the Thailand International Boat Show, we are working towards creating a world-class platform that reflects Thailand's potential on the global stage."

With strong alignment between the marina, its development plans and the show's long-term ambition, the partnership signals a new phase of growth for TIBS - one focused on scale, quality and international relevance.

TIBS 2027 Free Berthing - Terms & Conditions:

  • Offer ends 30 June 2026
  • This offer is applicable strictly for exhibitors who wish to sell new boats
  • Maximum of 3 boats per brand.
  • A refundable free booking may be applicable in certain circumstances.
  • Berths are subject to availability.

The 5th Thailand International Boat Show: A Luxury Lifestyle Event will take place from 14-17 January 2027 at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, preceded by the Thailand Yachting Conference on 13 January 2027 at The Slate, Nai Yang Beach. The Asia-Pacific Superyacht Association (APSA) is a Supporting Partner for both the Thailand International Boat Show and the Thailand Yachting Conference 2027.

For more information contact: +66 (0) 76 600 225
www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com

apsuperyacht.org

Related Articles

TISG celebrates delivery of Picchiotti Gentleman
Opening the way to her first season on the charter market Royal Yacht International, Central Agent for charter of the Picchiotti Gentleman 24M, is pleased to celebrate her delivery from The Italian Sea Group's shipyard. Posted on 18 Jun Alia Yachts launches 45m GENIE BLU
Bespoke build created for a visionary owner Alia Yachts is proud to announce the launch of 45m GENIE BLU, a fully custom yacht that once again demonstrates the Antalya-based yard's ability to turn bold, highly individual visions into reality. Posted on 17 Jun Marine Auctions: June Online Auctions
Bidding to Start on Wednesday 24 June and will end on Tuesday 30th June at 2pm AEST Bidding to Start on Wednesday 24 June and will end on Tuesday 30th June at 2pm AEST. The Online Auction of the 4 Ex Brisbane City Ferries has been Postponed to the July Online Auction. Posted on 16 Jun 2026 Flotilla to Alaska day 31
No bear sighting at Takatz Bay this time What a difference a day makes! Today was rainy and gray...which is to say, much more what we're accustomed to for weather in SE Alaska! Posted on 15 Jun Solar-electric catamaran PY60 nearing completion
Designed by Cossutti & Ganz, with interiors penned by Micheletti + Partners The new Stralsund-based boat builder, Pioneer Yachts, has announced that the first unit of its PY60 solar-electric catamaran is entering the final stages of construction. Posted on 14 Jun VEYA 53: a world first at Cannes Festival 2026
First full expression of a concept designed to redefine premium power catamaran cruising The highly anticipated VEYA 53, the inaugural model from premium power catamaran brand VEYA Yachts, is set to make her world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Yachting Festival this September. Posted on 11 Jun Gran Turismo 50 makes her in-water world debut
Venice offered a unique backdrop for this first public appearance afloat The BENETEAU Gran Turismo 50 celebrated her international in-water debut during the 2026 edition of the Salone Nautico Venezia, held between May 27th and 31st at the historic Arsenale di Venezia. Posted on 11 Jun Tashmoo 18 marks the return of classic skiff
The first model from the revived Tashmoo Boatworks, rooted in Martha's Vineyard design heritage The original Tashmoo skiffs were developed by Dan West, who drew inspiration from a traditional wooden lobster boat discovered around Martha's Vineyard and translated their simple, seaworthy lines into fiberglass production. Posted on 10 Jun A distinct injustice?
When is a RIB not RIB, nor dayboat, nor adventure craft? When it is an ADV from Highfield... You know, you would have to think so… Yes, they are dayboats. They're also adventure craft, which is why Highfield calls them the ADV7 and ADV9. Problem is, Highfield themselves call them RIBs, and as best as I can tell, they're actually not. Posted on 9 Jun Global efforts to reduce vessel strike risk
Workshop features 40 presentations spanning science, policy, technology, and maritime operations The risk of vessel strikes is exacerbated by the continuous increase in global shipping activity, particularly in regions where high-speed vessels and major shipping routes overlap with migratory corridors and critical habitats of cetaceans. Posted on 5 Jun
Maritimo M50Barton Marine Pipe GlandsPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy