Caymans Registry makes a valuable point

Superyacht Cup Palma © Ugo Fonolla Superyacht Cup Palma © Ugo Fonolla

by Capt Paul Brackley 19 Jun 02:14 PDT

Along with everyone else, the independent reporters are fed a steady diet of PR slurry, in which small 'club' regattas are written up as an offshoot of the America's Cup, and superyachts with an extra cushion in the saloon become 'revolutionary design'.

It is therefore very refreshing to read something that actually asks real questions - or at least points out the room for asking questions. Capt Paul Brackley (Central Yacht, www.centralyacht.com), please stand up.

Every so often, a regulator publishes a document that reveals more about an industry than it perhaps intended.

A recent guidance note from the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry (CIGN 04/2026 Rev 1.0) contains one such observation:

"Through discussions with yacht Owners, it became evident that many are not fully aware of the minimum requirements in the Code and would have opted for an even higher safety standard in several areas if they had been offered the option at the contract stage."

It is a remarkably candid admission.

Many buyers assume the safety systems incorporated into a new yacht reflect best practice, when in reality they often reflect the minimum required to satisfy the Red Ensign Group Yacht Code. There is nothing wrong with compliance - the Code has significantly improved safety standards across the global fleet - but compliance has always been a starting point, not an end point.

The problem, as the Cayman Registry effectively acknowledges, is that many owners are never clearly shown the difference.

When a yacht is contracted, conversations naturally focus on design, performance, accommodation and aesthetics. Safety systems receive less attention—partly because they are less visible, partly because buyers assume the experts have already specified the highest practical standard. In reality, meaningful differences exist between meeting the Code and exceeding it in areas such as fire protection, watertight integrity, survivability and onboard environmental quality.

The Cayman Registry's introduction of voluntary flag notations for yachts that go beyond minimum requirements is more significant than it seems. On the surface, it is a recognition scheme. In practice, it encourages a conversation the industry has not always been eager to have: if higher standards are available, should owners be given a clearer opportunity to choose them?

For many owners, particularly those cruising with family and guests, the answer is likely yes.

This issue is especially relevant in Asia. Many owners are constrained by marina berth sizes that cannot accommodate true superyachts over 40 or 50 metres. At the same time, yachts are increasingly used by growing, ageing multi-generational families who want the comfort, accessibility and safety standards normally associated with much larger vessels. The result is growing demand for yachts that deliver superyacht-level capability within practical dimensions.

Some builders have already begun responding. The Orchid 100 from Central Yacht is one example. At 30.4 metres, it incorporates Class A fire divisions throughout, a Marioff water-mist fire suppression system, full watertight bulkheads, and a centralised HVAC system designed around recognised indoor air-quality standards—features more commonly associated with substantially larger yachts.

Yet the most interesting aspect is not any individual specification, but the broader approach to safety.

Owners rarely think about safety the way regulators do. While Codes focus on fire protection, stability and lifesaving equipment, owners often judge safety through everyday experience: how easily family members can move around the yacht, how separated operational activities are from guest spaces, and how well the vessel accommodates children and older passengers.

On the Orchid 100, dedicated mooring areas are separated from primary guest zones, reducing the risk of children or guests being exposed to lines under load during docking. Exterior circulation relies on wide staircases with substantial handrails rather than the steep ladder-like arrangements common on yachts of similar size. A full-size elevator further improves accessibility throughout the vessel.

None of these features attract the same attention as a beach club or entertainment system. Yet for families cruising with children, parents and grandparents on board, they may have a greater impact on day-to-day safety than many features that dominate marketing brochures.

That distinction highlights the broader significance of the Cayman Registry's initiative.

The Registry is not simply recognising higher technical standards. It is helping shift the industry's thinking from minimum compliance toward informed choice. It encourages owners to ask different questions and gives builders greater incentive to present enhanced safety measures as genuine options rather than specialist extras.

As awareness of these voluntary notations grows, owners are likely to become more discerning about what lies behind a specification sheet. The conversation at contract stage may gradually move beyond "Does it meet the Code?" to "What level of protection, resilience and usability does it actually provide for the people who will spend time on board?"

According to the Cayman Registry's own discussions with owners, many would already have made that choice had they known the options existed.

The industry should take note.