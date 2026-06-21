Pershing expands its GTX range and unveils the Pershing GTX90 project

by Pershing 21 Jun 02:18 PDT

Pershing presents Pershing GTX90, the new model that joins the Sport Utility Yachts range and embodies all the winning features behind the success of past projects: comfort and performance, innovation and craftsmanship, technology and cruising pleasure.

Pershing GTX90 is the result of a design study that showcases the interior and exterior volumes, exceeding the standards in this class while delivering excellent performance and seamless continuity between the settings.

The project, which made its debut at BOOT Düsseldorf, is the product of collaboration between design studio Vallicelli Design and the Group's Engineering Department. Pershing GTX90 is built at the Ferretti Group Plug and Mould facility, combining advanced technology with skilled craftsmanship.

Like previous models, the design of Pershing GTX90 revolves around the concept of space, as is particularly clear on the sportsbridge, which has a surface area of 33 m² and is 43% more spacious than the average for boats of this size. There was also a special focus on the layout, designed to offer solutions that maximise comfort and enjoyment on board.

Exterior design

The design of the exteriors, set off by the classic Pershing Anniversary Silver colour of the hull, is in keeping with the style language of the entire GTX series. This model too sees the return of some of the range's signature features, such as the near vertical bow and the continuous, slightly convex sheer-line. These elements lend the boat's silhouette a sleek elegance and a sense of lightness, as well as expressing the GTX range's sporty attitude.

Another similarity between the new Pershing GTX90 and the other models in the series is the stern area on the main deck, which features two side terraces that open outwards. Unlike the previous models, however, opening the terraces puts the widest point of the beam in the cockpit area, giving it a total surface area of 37 m². Completing this space is a convenient garage, designed to house a tender and a jet ski.

Interior design and layout

The interior design and layout stand out for their functional aesthetic and superior comfort, designed to amplify the experience on board Pershing GTX90.

On the main deck, the entrance to the indoor living area is through a wide five-panel door - one fixed and four that open - creating a seamless open space that extends across both interiors and exteriors. The salon, developed to make the most of the widebody superstructure, offers generous spaces, with a show kitchen aft on the port side, pointed up by a strikingly elegant bar counter, while the formal dining table opposite can seat up to eight guests. This area can be complemented by a practical dayhead (optional).

The lounge area in the boat's centre section is furnished with a large L-shaped sofa, which can be replaced on request by two separate couches. The helm station located forward on the main deck is fitted with three comfortable pilot seats and dual access to the side walkways leading to the foredeck.

On the lower deck, Pershing GTX90 features four cabins with four en suite bathrooms and a layout optimised to make the most of the available space. The full-beam master suite is amidships, while the VIP cabin is in the bow. The two guest cabins complete the layout, one with a double bed and the other with two singles.

Finally, the spacious sportsbridge is arranged into three separate areas: the sunbathing area at the stern, a dining space amidships sheltered by a generously sized hard top, and the central helm station forward.

Propulsion and technology

Pershing GTX90 is fitted with two MAN V12 2200 engines rated at 2,200 HP each, paired with two Castoldi TurboDrive 600 HCT waterjets, powering the yacht to a top speed of 35 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots (preliminary data). Two Seakeeper NG18 gyroscopic stabilizers can also be installed.

Designed for safety and efficiency even in very challenging sea conditions, Pershing GTX90 will have CE Class A certification.