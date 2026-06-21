SL80A - The signature of Sanlorenzo, distilled to its purest form

SL80A © Sanlorenzo Yachts SL80A © Sanlorenzo Yachts

by Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific 21 Jun 02:41 PDT

Sanlorenzo today unveils SL80A, introducing the brand's iconic asymmetric architecture to the most concentrated interpretation of its historic SL line.

Representing the 'First Icon' of the range, SL80A represents the purest expression of Sanlorenzo's design philosophy. A yacht in which over forty years of design evolution have been distilled with absolute clarity, enhancing its fundamental qualities: proportion, balance, light, and livability.

The SL line has long represented the purest expression of Sanlorenzo's DNA, a 40-year heritage spanning today from 78 to 120 feet fleet. Throughout its evolution, its defining stylistic signature has remained consistent: each new model builds on the lessons learned from its predecessors, refining a recognisable language that balances elegance, proportion and functionality.

This heritage is distilled into SL80A, a yacht shaped by the defining traits of Sanlorenzo's signature now interpreted at a more intimate scale, where every detail achieves an almost extraordinary balance.

The first icon

SL80A translates the distinctive qualities of the historic SL line into a yacht designed for a more fluid and contemporary experience. Conceived under 24 meters, with no compromise in terms of atmosphere, proportion, and comfort, it offers a sense of openness, refinement, and livability typical of significantly larger vessels.

This approach makes it possible to retain the quality and construction standards of larger Sanlorenzo models within a more compact and accessible platform. Owners can thus approach coastlines and destinations that are less accessible to bigger yachts, enjoying a more natural and engaging experience, always accompanied by onboard comfort and design elegance.

The SL80A represents a mature product, capable of delivering generous spaces, refined detailing and the sophisticated character of the SL range which consistently appeals to experienced yacht owners. The asymmetric architecture, now a consolidated feature of the line, has been further refined to maximise interior volumes and enhance the relationship between interior and exterior spaces, increasing liveability without altering the yacht's balanced proportions.

"SL80A represents the essence of our philosophy," says Tommaso Vincenzi, CEO of Sanlorenzo.

"It is not a simplified version of a larger yacht, but a synthesis of the experience we have built over decades with the SL line. Our objective was to concentrate the same quality of space, comfort and design into a yacht that allows owners to experience the sea in a more immediate and versatile way while remaining unmistakably Sanlorenzo.

"We believe SL80A has the potential to welcome a new generation of owners into our Maison, while keeping our design philosophy without compromising its identity, quality or architectural integrity."

Design vision: a signature language

The first SL80A brings together exterior design and interior architecture under the signature of Zuccon International Project, continuing a collaboration with Sanlorenzo that has shaped the evolution of the SL line for decades.

Taut yet balanced proportions, clean architectural lines and a strong continuity between hull and superstructure create a profile that remains unmistakably Sanlorenzo. The Flybridge, one of the defining elements of the SL identity, integrates seamlessly into the silhouette, reinforcing its elegance without adding visual weight.

The SL80A further evolves the asymmetric architecture first introduced by the shipyard in 2018, refining the relationship between interior and exterior spaces while preserving perfect visual balance. The lateral passageway on the starboard side allows the interior volume on the port side to expand, increasing onboard liveability by up to 20% and creating a greater sense of openness and light throughout the yacht.

Within a length overall under 24 metres (LOA), SL80A accommodates four guest cabins, including a full-beam owner's suite, alongside generous social areas conceived around conviviality and everyday life on board. The Main Deck unfolds as a luminous, open environment shaped by full-height glazing and uninterrupted visual connection with the sea.

The asymmetric configuration allows the saloon to feel notably broader and more architectural in character, while the circulation between spaces has been designed to feel intuitive and fluid. A mezzanine-level navigation station preserves optimal visibility while freeing additional volume for the living spaces below.

A defining architectural feature is the staircase connecting the saloon to the Flybridge: a folded, micro-perforated metal structure that visually dematerialises within the space. Rather than appearing as a purely functional element, it becomes part of the yacht's wider architectural composition — interacting with light, geometry and materiality.

The interiors express a warm and contemporary material language centred around Thai walnut, selected for its soft tone and natural dialogue with the exterior teak surfaces. Great attention has been dedicated to the treatment of textures and detailing throughout the yacht. The "Azteca" parquet, designed by the studio for Cadorin, introduces a dynamic geometric rhythm inspired by triangular forms, echoed throughout wall panels and headboards to create depth, light and visual continuity across the interiors.

The exterior architecture reinforces the yacht's connection with the sea. The stern cockpit opens fully towards the water, while the generous bow lounge transforms effortlessly from sunbathing area to convivial dining space, enhancing the flexibility and liveability of the outdoor environments.

"With SL80A, our objective was to preserve the clarity and recognisability of the SL language within a more compact and versatile dimension," says Bernardo Zuccon of Zuccon International Project.

"Every proportion, every connection between spaces and every architectural gesture was designed to create a sense of balance, openness and harmony on board. It is a yacht conceived around conviviality and life at sea, yet with a strong identity that makes it instantly recognisable as a true Sanlorenzo."

A new chapter in the SL Legacy

With SL80A, Sanlorenzo continues the evolution of one of the most recognisable design languages in yachting, translating the architectural intelligence, liveability and timeless elegance of the SL line into its most compact and refined form to date.

Defined by balanced proportions, fluid spaces, and meticulous attention to detail, the yacht preserves the unmistakable identity of the SL range, reinterpreting it for a new generation of owners seeking an uncompromised onboard experience. More than a new model, SL80A represents the continued evolution of a philosophy that has shaped Sanlorenzo for over four decades: a vision of yachting where elegance, innovation and architectural clarity exist in perfect equilibrium.