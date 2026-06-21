Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo M75

SL80A - The signature of Sanlorenzo, distilled to its purest form

by Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific 21 Jun 02:41 PDT
SL80A © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Sanlorenzo today unveils SL80A, introducing the brand's iconic asymmetric architecture to the most concentrated interpretation of its historic SL line.

Representing the 'First Icon' of the range, SL80A represents the purest expression of Sanlorenzo's design philosophy. A yacht in which over forty years of design evolution have been distilled with absolute clarity, enhancing its fundamental qualities: proportion, balance, light, and livability.

The SL line has long represented the purest expression of Sanlorenzo's DNA, a 40-year heritage spanning today from 78 to 120 feet fleet. Throughout its evolution, its defining stylistic signature has remained consistent: each new model builds on the lessons learned from its predecessors, refining a recognisable language that balances elegance, proportion and functionality.

This heritage is distilled into SL80A, a yacht shaped by the defining traits of Sanlorenzo's signature now interpreted at a more intimate scale, where every detail achieves an almost extraordinary balance.

SL80A - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
SL80A - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

The first icon

SL80A translates the distinctive qualities of the historic SL line into a yacht designed for a more fluid and contemporary experience. Conceived under 24 meters, with no compromise in terms of atmosphere, proportion, and comfort, it offers a sense of openness, refinement, and livability typical of significantly larger vessels.

This approach makes it possible to retain the quality and construction standards of larger Sanlorenzo models within a more compact and accessible platform. Owners can thus approach coastlines and destinations that are less accessible to bigger yachts, enjoying a more natural and engaging experience, always accompanied by onboard comfort and design elegance.

The SL80A represents a mature product, capable of delivering generous spaces, refined detailing and the sophisticated character of the SL range which consistently appeals to experienced yacht owners. The asymmetric architecture, now a consolidated feature of the line, has been further refined to maximise interior volumes and enhance the relationship between interior and exterior spaces, increasing liveability without altering the yacht's balanced proportions.

"SL80A represents the essence of our philosophy," says Tommaso Vincenzi, CEO of Sanlorenzo.

"It is not a simplified version of a larger yacht, but a synthesis of the experience we have built over decades with the SL line. Our objective was to concentrate the same quality of space, comfort and design into a yacht that allows owners to experience the sea in a more immediate and versatile way while remaining unmistakably Sanlorenzo.

"We believe SL80A has the potential to welcome a new generation of owners into our Maison, while keeping our design philosophy without compromising its identity, quality or architectural integrity."

SL80A - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
SL80A - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Design vision: a signature language

The first SL80A brings together exterior design and interior architecture under the signature of Zuccon International Project, continuing a collaboration with Sanlorenzo that has shaped the evolution of the SL line for decades.

Taut yet balanced proportions, clean architectural lines and a strong continuity between hull and superstructure create a profile that remains unmistakably Sanlorenzo. The Flybridge, one of the defining elements of the SL identity, integrates seamlessly into the silhouette, reinforcing its elegance without adding visual weight.

The SL80A further evolves the asymmetric architecture first introduced by the shipyard in 2018, refining the relationship between interior and exterior spaces while preserving perfect visual balance. The lateral passageway on the starboard side allows the interior volume on the port side to expand, increasing onboard liveability by up to 20% and creating a greater sense of openness and light throughout the yacht.

Within a length overall under 24 metres (LOA), SL80A accommodates four guest cabins, including a full-beam owner's suite, alongside generous social areas conceived around conviviality and everyday life on board. The Main Deck unfolds as a luminous, open environment shaped by full-height glazing and uninterrupted visual connection with the sea.

The asymmetric configuration allows the saloon to feel notably broader and more architectural in character, while the circulation between spaces has been designed to feel intuitive and fluid. A mezzanine-level navigation station preserves optimal visibility while freeing additional volume for the living spaces below.

A defining architectural feature is the staircase connecting the saloon to the Flybridge: a folded, micro-perforated metal structure that visually dematerialises within the space. Rather than appearing as a purely functional element, it becomes part of the yacht's wider architectural composition — interacting with light, geometry and materiality.

The interiors express a warm and contemporary material language centred around Thai walnut, selected for its soft tone and natural dialogue with the exterior teak surfaces. Great attention has been dedicated to the treatment of textures and detailing throughout the yacht. The "Azteca" parquet, designed by the studio for Cadorin, introduces a dynamic geometric rhythm inspired by triangular forms, echoed throughout wall panels and headboards to create depth, light and visual continuity across the interiors.

The exterior architecture reinforces the yacht's connection with the sea. The stern cockpit opens fully towards the water, while the generous bow lounge transforms effortlessly from sunbathing area to convivial dining space, enhancing the flexibility and liveability of the outdoor environments.

"With SL80A, our objective was to preserve the clarity and recognisability of the SL language within a more compact and versatile dimension," says Bernardo Zuccon of Zuccon International Project.

"Every proportion, every connection between spaces and every architectural gesture was designed to create a sense of balance, openness and harmony on board. It is a yacht conceived around conviviality and life at sea, yet with a strong identity that makes it instantly recognisable as a true Sanlorenzo."

A new chapter in the SL Legacy

With SL80A, Sanlorenzo continues the evolution of one of the most recognisable design languages in yachting, translating the architectural intelligence, liveability and timeless elegance of the SL line into its most compact and refined form to date.

Defined by balanced proportions, fluid spaces, and meticulous attention to detail, the yacht preserves the unmistakable identity of the SL range, reinterpreting it for a new generation of owners seeking an uncompromised onboard experience. More than a new model, SL80A represents the continued evolution of a philosophy that has shaped Sanlorenzo for over four decades: a vision of yachting where elegance, innovation and architectural clarity exist in perfect equilibrium.

Related Articles

Sanlorenzo unveils SHE
A tribute to timeless elegance, where heritage meets high-tech SHE is here, and nothing will ever look the same: a new 25.5-metre tribute to the elegance and tradition of Italian yachtmaking, while embracing a forward-looking vision of design, sustainability, and lifestyle. Posted on 23 Oct 2025 Bluegame's exponential growth
Continual development and collaboration key to success Innovative design, continuous development and a strategy firmly grounded in sustainability has seen Bluegame Yachts experience exponential growth over the last five years. Posted on 5 Feb 2025 Sanlorenzo launches 50Steel
Introducing the green methanol Fuel Cell system for zero-impact energy production Over seven hundred guests witnessed the launch of the Superyacht that will introduce the green methanol Fuel Cell system for zero-impact energy production to the market. Posted on 20 May 2024 Sanlorenzo presents La La Land
First unit of the 44X-SPACE range Sanlorenzo is proud to present 44X-SPACE, a new superyacht range that takes the legacy of the Explorer line with the sophistication of the Steel line, seeing today the first two units delivered and at sea. Posted on 19 Dec 2023 Sanlorenzo set for Fort Lauderdale
Sanlorenzo confirms its participation at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Sanlorenzo confirms its participation at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from 25 to 29 October 2023, and announces the presence, for the first time in the United States, of a Superyacht from the Alloy series. Posted on 21 Oct 2023 Sanlorenzo at Discover Boating Miami Boat Show
Five examples of the yacht fleet carry the shipyard's values to the East Coast's largest boat show Sanlorenzo will be present at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the largest industry event in the United States, created by the merger of the two historic nautical events in Miami. Posted on 8 Feb 2023 Sanlorenzo on track straight to 2030
Sustainability and technology: The drivers at the heart of Sanlorenzo's strategy Sanlorenzo showcases at Boot Düsseldorf with a press conference which, starting from the drivers of the ten-year strategic path announced in Cannes last September, illustrates its progress to date. Posted on 24 Jan 2023 First Sanlorenzo 57Steel launched
A very important date in the ongoing growth of the Superyacht Division Sanlorenzo has launched the first unit of the 57Steel line in the setting of La Spezia, the site of the shipyard's superyacht production. The launch of this metal model marks a very important date in the ongoing growth of the Superyacht Division. Posted on 8 Nov 2022 Sanlorenzo set for Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
SP110 and SL120A presented to the American market for the first time Sanlorenzo returns to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, to be held from 26 to 30 October 2022, with two revolutionary vessels making their overseas debut at the most important boat show in the USA. Posted on 19 Oct 2022 Road to 2030
This decade's drivers in Sanlorenzo's vision An unprecedented conference that goes beyond the unveiling of new models, a résumé of the strategy behind the brand's unstoppable growth in recent years, but above all a look at the new directions on which the Group will focus its action in this decade. Posted on 7 Sep 2022
Maritimo S SeriesBarton Marine Pipe GlandsPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy