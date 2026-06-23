Zeelander Yachts delivers the fastest Zeelander 8 ever built

Zeelander 8 © Zeelander Yachts Zeelander 8 © Zeelander Yachts

by Zeelander Yachts 23 Jun 09:54 PDT

Zeelander Yachts has delivered the latest Zeelander 8 to leave the family-owned shipyard in Groot-Ammers. Its world premiere is scheduled for the Monaco Yacht Show, 23-26 September 2026.

This is the most powerful Zeelander 8 built to date. Fitted with 4,000hp quad Volvo Penta IPS-1350 engines, she reached 40 knots during sea trials, a first for the model. Yet speed is only part of the story. At full throttle, interior sound levels hold at just 65dBA, quieter than a normal conversation, making the Zeelander 8 the quietest vessel in its class. At 7 knots, the range stretches to 2,700 nautical miles.

"Built entirely bespoke in the Netherlands, the new yacht is what happens when an owner truly understands what a Zeelander is," said Sietse Koopmans, Founder and Chairman of Zeelander Yachts. "He came to us having already lived weeks at a time with a Zeelander 7, working and resting aboard. He knew exactly what he wanted more of. The result is deeply personal, and in our view, one of the finest Zeelander 8s we have built."

Upgrade for the owner

That time aboard a Zeelander 7 shaped every decision made on the new yacht. The owner operated alone, in complete privacy, without crew and found in the experience something worth scaling up.

"For owners who spend their working lives surrounded by people, a yacht without crew is not a compromise. That is the point," adds Koopmans. "No schedules to coordinate, no staff to manage, no professional distance to maintain. Just the water, and the freedom to be entirely off duty. The Zeelander 8 makes that possible without asking anything in return: low-maintenance materials, Volvo IPS propulsion and systems built for simplicity mean the yacht runs quietly in every sense of the word."

A layout scaled from memory

Every Zeelander 8 carries a completely different main deck layout. For the latest unit, the owner's brief was clear: take what he loved about the Zeelander 7 and give it more room.

The result is a salon built around a large dining table, a deliberate choice for an owner who entertains at anchor. The galley is generous, positioned to be part of the gathering rather than separate from it, with Zeelander's signature curved sliding window opening the space to the aft deck.

Where a conventional bar with stools might have occupied the aft corner, the new Zeelander 8 has an oversized L-shaped seat instead. Sheltered from both weather and the wider deck, it became the owner's favourite spot on his previous yacht. Here, it anchors the entire aft arrangement.

Swamp oak and exclusive leathers

The interior introduces one of the most distinctive materials used in any Zeelander to date. Swamp oak is a timber recovered from riverbeds where it has lain submerged for decades, absorbing minerals and tannins until the wood turns nearly black through and through. It forms the primary surface throughout the yacht. It is rare, costly and impossible to replicate. Paired with exclusive leathers and finished in Porsche Agate, the interior carries a weight and character that no standard timber can match.

Built to be used

The new yacht is fitted for an active life on the water. A Williams 435 jet tender sits in the side tender bay alongside Seabobs and flyboards, all stowed within the hull. Electric scooter, gyro stabilisation and joystick docking make the yacht straightforward to handle for an owner operating without a permanent crew, though additional berths allow crew to join when conditions or company call for it.

The Zeelander 8 has always been engineered for open water as much as sheltered anchorages. With a hull built for confidence in demanding conditions, the latest unit covers 630 nautical miles at cruise speed of 32 knots and arrives in comfort.

Built in very limited numbers at Zeelander's family-owned shipyard in the Netherlands to a level of refinement that rivals the finest Dutch megayacht builders, the Zeelander 8 reflects the yard's longstanding philosophy of creating yachts of exceptional quality, timeless beauty and deeply personal character.