Please select your home edition
Edition
Barton Marine Pipe Glands

Heesen announces the delivery of smart custom 55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante

by Heesen Yachts 24 Jun 01:02 PDT

Heesen Yachts announces the delivery of the 55-metre Motor Yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055), the first delivery of 2026 for the shipyard. Following her successful sea trials in the North Sea, the vessel is currently departing the Netherlands for her shakedown cruise.

She will join her new owners for their maiden voyage in the Mediterranean later in the summer prior to her official debut at the Monaco Yacht Show, taking place from 23 to 26 September.

55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen
55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen

Featuring exterior lines by Omega Architects and interior design by Luca Dini, Pa'lante perfectly embodies Heesen's DNA in steel construction. She is a true blue water motor yacht designed for long voyages. An optimised steel hull ensures maximum comfort and economic operation, delivering a range of 4,500 nautical miles at 11 knots. Balancing an internal volume of approximately 760 GT with a 55-metre length, a 9.6-metre beam, and a 2.7-metre draft, the yacht pairs the scale required for transoceanic passages with the ideal proportions needed to access charming Mediterranean ports.

The successful delivery of Pa'lante underscores Heesen's continued commitment to building yachts on speculation. The shipyard's commercial strategy remains firmly rooted in its smart custom approach, drawing on operational data from across the fleet to continually refine and improve both the engineering and the design of the 55-metre steel class. As a result, no two yachts in the 55-metre steel class are alike.

55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen
55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen

"A successful speculative build programme requires absolute confidence in naval architecture and engineering, disciplines we maintain entirely in-house," notes Jeroen van der Meer, CEO. "By continually refining a proven steel platform with operational data, we optimise both efficiency and reliability. Such a rigorous approach guarantees uncompromising quality while significantly reducing delivery times."

55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen
55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen

The core strength of the shipyard lies in a unique proposition: providing shortened delivery times while maintaining rigorous in-house construction, stringent processes, and the absolute reliability of a proven design platform. Every build guarantees impeccable Northern European quality and uncompromising Dutch engineering.

As Pa'lante sets a course for the Mediterranean, we wish her owners and crew fair winds and following seas.

MY Pa'lante highlights | YN 21055

  • Hull type: Steel Hull
  • Exterior Design: Omega Architects
  • Interior Design: Luca Dini Design and Architecture
  • Length Over All: 55.0 metres
  • Gross Tonnage: Approx. 760 GT
  • Accommodation: 12 guests in 6 staterooms

55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen
55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen
55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen
55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055) - photo © Ruben Griffioen

Related Articles

Heesen Yachts unveils YN 21872 Project Ananda
A significant step forward in Heesen's engineering capabilities Developed in collaboration with Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, this vessel represents the inaugural build under the shipyard's new strategic direction. Posted on 2 Jun Heesen reveals Project Agnetha
A 55m Steel Class Blue-Water Motor Yacht Heesen Yachts is delighted to introduce YN 20955, code-named Project Agnetha, to the market. Posted on 29 Mar 2025 Heesen's Project Orion
Ready for stellar adventures on the high seas in Spring 2025 Heesen is pleased to announce the launch of YN 20750, code-named Project Orion, at the Oss shipyard on December 6th. This 50-metre all-aluminium hybrid yacht exemplifies Dutch craftmanship, precision engineering and meticulous construction. Posted on 11 Dec 2024 Heesen delivers YN 20457 MY Santosha
A personalised masterpiece for the new owners Heesen Yachts is delighted to announce the delivery of YN 20457, Santosha, a highly personalised superyacht crafted to meet the unique tastes and preferences of her new owners. Posted on 28 Oct 2024 Setteesettanta reaches two construction milestones
This phase marks a pivotal moment as it brings the yacht's stunning silhouette to life Heesen Yachts proudly announces the joining of the hull and superstructure, alongside the engine placement, of the full custom 57m shallow draft four-deck motor yacht, code-named Project Setteesettanta. Posted on 8 Oct 2024 Heesen Yachts reveals YN 20457 Project Akira
Originally built on speculation, the vessel's design took a new direction when owners came on board Heesen Yachts is delighted to reveal YN 20457 Santosha, formerly known as Project Akira, ahead of her delivery to experienced owners this fall. Posted on 1 Aug 2024 Heesen reveals Project Agnetha
A 55m steel class blue-water motor yacht With a profile penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, Project Agnetha features striking and assertive exterior forms, recently updated to incorporate contemporary design elements that make her a modern marvel on the water. Posted on 26 Jul 2024 Heesen Yachts christens and delivers MY ALP
A timeless tradition, yet a modern marvel Heesen Yachts is delighted to announce the christening and delivery of YN 20350, MY ALP. This momentous occasion was celebrated in Hellevoetsluis, South Holland. Posted on 13 Jun 2024 Heesen delivers the 50m Cinderella Noel IV
The owners christened their yacht on December 23, 2023, in an unforgettable ceremony Heesen is delighted to announce the delivery of YN 20150 Cinderella Noel IV after intensive tests in the North Sea. Posted on 23 Apr 2024 Heesen delivers the first yacht of 2024
YN 20255, now named Iris Blue Heesen is delighted to announce the delivery of the first yacht of the restyled 55-metre series following intensive tests in the North Sea. Posted on 1 Feb 2024
Barton Marine Pipe GlandsMaritimo M600Palm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy