Heesen announces the delivery of smart custom 55-metre motor yacht Pa'lante

by Heesen Yachts 24 Jun 01:02 PDT

Heesen Yachts announces the delivery of the 55-metre Motor Yacht Pa'lante (YN 21055), the first delivery of 2026 for the shipyard. Following her successful sea trials in the North Sea, the vessel is currently departing the Netherlands for her shakedown cruise.

She will join her new owners for their maiden voyage in the Mediterranean later in the summer prior to her official debut at the Monaco Yacht Show, taking place from 23 to 26 September.

Featuring exterior lines by Omega Architects and interior design by Luca Dini, Pa'lante perfectly embodies Heesen's DNA in steel construction. She is a true blue water motor yacht designed for long voyages. An optimised steel hull ensures maximum comfort and economic operation, delivering a range of 4,500 nautical miles at 11 knots. Balancing an internal volume of approximately 760 GT with a 55-metre length, a 9.6-metre beam, and a 2.7-metre draft, the yacht pairs the scale required for transoceanic passages with the ideal proportions needed to access charming Mediterranean ports.

The successful delivery of Pa'lante underscores Heesen's continued commitment to building yachts on speculation. The shipyard's commercial strategy remains firmly rooted in its smart custom approach, drawing on operational data from across the fleet to continually refine and improve both the engineering and the design of the 55-metre steel class. As a result, no two yachts in the 55-metre steel class are alike.

"A successful speculative build programme requires absolute confidence in naval architecture and engineering, disciplines we maintain entirely in-house," notes Jeroen van der Meer, CEO. "By continually refining a proven steel platform with operational data, we optimise both efficiency and reliability. Such a rigorous approach guarantees uncompromising quality while significantly reducing delivery times."

The core strength of the shipyard lies in a unique proposition: providing shortened delivery times while maintaining rigorous in-house construction, stringent processes, and the absolute reliability of a proven design platform. Every build guarantees impeccable Northern European quality and uncompromising Dutch engineering.

As Pa'lante sets a course for the Mediterranean, we wish her owners and crew fair winds and following seas.

MY Pa'lante highlights | YN 21055