Powerboat history rewritten: the Harmsworth Trophy goes electric

SpiritBARTech F35 © BAR Technologies SpiritBARTech F35 © BAR Technologies

by BAR Technologies 24 Jun 03:34 PDT

Historic Harmsworth Trophy enters a new era as British-built SpiritBARTech F35 sets early benchmark, proving that electric-powered sport need not be dull.

A trophy first raced for in 1903, the same year the Wright brothers took flight, has entered a new era.

For more than a century, the British International Harmsworth Trophy stood as one of powerboating's greatest prizes, rewarding speed, engineering ambition and technological progress. Often described as the America's Cup of motorboats, it attracted some of the biggest names in the sport and helped drive advances in marine design.

Now, more than 120 years later, the Trophy has been reimagined for a different challenge.

The roaring engines are gone.

The fuel is gone.

In their place is a new competition designed exclusively for electrically powered boats.

Last week, the SpiritBARTech F35 became one of the first challengers to take on the new Harmsworth Electric Boat Challenge, completing the Poole-Cowes-Poole course in 1 hour, 36 minutes and 53 seconds at an average speed of 30.35 knots.

Developed through a collaboration between BAR Technologies and Spirit Yachts, the vessel combines traditional British craftsmanship with advanced foiling technology originally developed for elite racing programmes.

Unlike a conventional race, the Harmsworth Challenge operates as a year-long time trial, with competitors attempting to set the fastest course time before the winner is announced later this year.

For BAR Technologies, however, the significance extends far beyond the result.

The challenge represents a visible example of a wider transformation taking place across the marine sector, where efficiency, performance and sustainability are increasingly being pursued together rather than as competing objectives.

Ollie Pendleton, Head of Operations & Vessels at BAR Technologies, said: "The Harmsworth Trophy has always been about innovation. For most of its history, that meant finding ways to go faster with bigger engines and more power.

"Today, the challenge is different. The question is no longer how much fuel you can burn, but how efficiently you can move through the water.

"What makes the SpiritBARTech F35 special is that it demonstrates that performance and efficiency need not be competing objectives. Through advanced foiling and electric propulsion, we can achieve speeds that would have seemed impossible for an electric boat only a few years ago.

"Something is fitting about one of the world's oldest powerboat trophies helping to showcase the future of marine technology.

"On top of this, an electric-powered powerboat is an exciting proposition; I'm sure enthusiasts will be quick to become fans having seen one at full speed."

Simon Schofield, skipper of the SpiritBARTech F35, said: "It was a fantastic run and a privilege to take part in the next chapter of such a historic trophy.

"Once the boat rises onto the foils, the experience is remarkable. It is fast, smooth and incredibly efficient. It challenges many of the assumptions people still have about electric boats.

"We set out to post a strong time, but just as importantly, we wanted to demonstrate what this technology can achieve in real-world conditions."

The SpiritBARTech F35 combines Spirit Yachts' renowned craftsmanship with BAR Technologies' expertise in foiling, hydrodynamics and performance engineering.

By lifting clear of the water, the vessel dramatically reduces drag, allowing electric propulsion to deliver performance levels that would traditionally require far greater energy consumption.

The benchmark has now been set.

The question for the rest of the season is whether anyone can beat it.