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Maritimo M75

Lürssen delivers 102.4 m NIXIE

by Lürssen Yachts 27 Jun 08:17 PDT
102.4 m NIXIE © Tom van Oosanen

The 102.4-metre motor yacht NIXIE, previously known as Project JASSJ, has been delivered and set out on her maiden voyage on 26 June.

This is the sixth Lürssen delivery of 2026, marking a record year of new construction for the German yacht builder. She will make her global debut this September at Monaco Yacht Show 2026.

NIXIE, designed by RWD, is characterised by a fluid and organic philosophy. Her exterior lines are sculpted with gentle undulations of deep contours and broad convex forms, carrying light in a way that gives the superstructure a sense of dissolving into itself. Both her hull and superstructure are finished in a bespoke warm grey, which is light-responsive and lends a subtle pearlescent quality.

102.4 m NIXIE - photo © Tom van Oosanen
102.4 m NIXIE - photo © Tom van Oosanen

The structural glazing is equally considered, with each pane uniquely shaped and gradient-tinted, blurring the distinction between where the glass ends and the steel begins. This gives the exterior a powerful and composed presence, and an unusually light and open character for a yacht of this scale. As with all Lürssen yachts, engineering and naval architecture were all completed in-house.

"It has been a great experience collaborating with RWD," says Tanja Peters, Project Manager at Lürssen. "The project demanded a high level of coordination across design, engineering and procurement, and the team approached each challenge with clarity, creativity, and a strong focus on finding workable solutions."

One of her signature elements is a semi-suspended, six-metre-wide glass swimming pool positioned aft on the main deck. Conceived as an architectural space rather than a standalone amenity, the pool extends over the swim platform, creating a striking connection between the yacht and the sea. The pool features a privacy screen and has been engineered with adjustable water levels, making it fully accessible for multigenerational use.

102.4 m NIXIE - photo © Tom van Oosanen
102.4 m NIXIE - photo © Tom van Oosanen

Directly below the pool is a beach club and fitness area, complete with a gym and cryochamber, occupying a major portion of the lower deck. Designed as a seamless indoor-outdoor space, four large sea terraces and the transom hatch lie flush with the Indian teak, creating a vast 270 square metres of liveable space. This is one the largest beach clubs to feature on a Lürssen to date, and the space is as serene as it is expansive. Delicate stonework and rich woods are used throughout, and all the furnishings and fixtures are bespoke artisanal pieces sourced from around the world by RWD.

"From the beginning the ambition was clear - every detail, inside and out, intentional - and that became the foundation for everything that followed," says Douglas Hynd of RWD. "We are incredibly proud of this exceptional yacht."

102.4 m NIXIE - photo © Tom van Oosanen
102.4 m NIXIE - photo © Tom van Oosanen

Underneath her sinuous architecture is a diesel-electric propulsion system, supported by an advanced energy storage system, providing efficient operation across a wide range of cruising profiles. This architecture enables the highest level of onboard comfort through reduced noise and vibration.

Combining expansive social spaces with a highly private owner's experience, NIXIE is designed for extended cruising and grand-scale entertaining. She will be available for charter through Edmiston, her central charter agent.

102.4 m NIXIE - photo © Tom van Oosanen
102.4 m NIXIE - photo © Tom van Oosanen

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