Beneteau Asia Pacific news – Monthly update





On display will be the Antares 8 and Antares 9, powerful and versatile dayboats, perfect for enjoying time at sea with family and friends. Two Flyer models with sporty, open designs, the Flyer 9 Sundeck and the Flyer 10 Sport Top will also be presented.

Whether you are looking to upgrade or explore new ways to enjoy life on the water, you are warmly invited to visit us at the show. The Sydney Boat Show will return to the Sydney Showground from 30 July to 2 August this year. Our Australian dealer, Chapman Marine , will represent Beneteau at the show, showcasing four of the brand's state-of-the-art dayboats on site.On display will be the Antares 8 and Antares 9, powerful and versatile dayboats, perfect for enjoying time at sea with family and friends. Two Flyer models with sporty, open designs, the Flyer 9 Sundeck and the Flyer 10 Sport Top will also be presented.Whether you are looking to upgrade or explore new ways to enjoy life on the water, you are warmly invited to visit us at the show.