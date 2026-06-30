Beneteau Asia Pacific news – Monthly update

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THE GRAN TURISMO 50, BORN TO BE A SUPERSTAR
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Since last December, the Gran Turismo 50 Alpine Limited Edition has embarked on a glamorous world tour, traveling to iconic cities and picturesque destinations including Paris, Düsseldorf, Venice, Corsica, and beyond making waves across the yachting world.
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in Paris
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in Dusseldorf
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The next destination? Cannes, of course. The entire Beneteau team invites you to join us at the Cannes Yachting Festival to discover this exquisite beauty, along with our other remarkable models.
Let's take a look back at the Gran Turismo 50's magnificent showcase in Italy.
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INTERNATIONAL IN-WATER DEBUT
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The Gran Turismo 50 celebrated its international in-water debut during the 2026 edition of the Salone Nautico Venezia, held from May 27 to 31 at the historic Arsenale di Venezia. To mark the occasion, BENETEAU unveiled a first collection of official lifestyle images captured between the canals of Venice and the crystal-clear waters of Corsica, showcasing the brand's new flagship in two of the Mediterranean's most iconic destinations.
Presented as part of BENETEAU's "Dream Debut" experience, the launch invited customers, partners, and visitors to immerse themselves in the brand's world. Alongside the Gran Turismo 50, BENETEAU also showcased the Gran Turismo 40 and the Grand Trawler 63, highlighting the breadth of its motor yacht range and its vision of life on the water.
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ALPINE F1 TEAM ABOARD GT 50
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During Grand Prix week, members of Alpine F1 Team joined us aboard the all-new Gran Turismo 50, experiencing firsthand the performance, innovation, and comfort that define this remarkable new model.
A special moment bringing together two brands driven by engineering excellence, passion, and the pursuit of performance.
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During recent sea trials held in Italy along the Adriatic coast, Beneteau was delighted to welcome more than thirty international journalists who came to discover and test our latest motor yachts in ideal cruising conditions.
Taking center stage during these sea trials was the new Gran Turismo 50 Alpine Limited Edition, a bold combination of sportiness, elegance, and innovation, designed to deliver a dynamic and immersive driving experience.
Alongside it, the brand new Grand Trawler 63 showcased its vision of long-distance cruising, combining remarkable range, premium comfort, and exceptional serenity at sea.
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SPOTTED: APAC'S FIRST ANTARES 12 COUPE HITS THE WATERS IN AUSTRALIA
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video©Sundance Marine
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Freshly launched at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show for its APAC debut, the brand-new Antares 12 Coupé has been seen cruising elegantly along the coastlines of eastern Australia.
This versatile family cruiser is designed to perform in all weather conditions. With its bold coupé styling, electrically deployed starboard terrace, and clever three-cabin layout, the Antares 12 Coupé redefines what a weekender can be. Twin outboards deliver effortless performance, while the wraparound saloon, fully equipped galley, and generous cockpit make it equally suited for entertaining at the marina or exploring the coastline.
Feel free to contact our dealer in eastern Australia, Sundance Marine, to arrange an onboard visit or a sea trial.
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SAVE THE DATES: TWO OWNERS EVENTS IN JAPAN THIS SUMMER
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The Beneteau brand is highly regarded in the Japanese market from the iconic Oceanis sailing range, where many of the first new Oceanis models in APAC were unveiled at the Japan International Boat Show, to the one-design Figaro Beneteau 3, which took top honors at the Kazi Yacht Award 2024. From First racer-cruisers competing fiercely in Japan's regattas, to the ever-evolving Swift Trawler passagemakers; from the elegant Gran Turismo sports cruisers to the sporty, open-design Flyer range and the well-loved Antares weekenders, Japan boasts a large and loyal fan base for Beneteau products.
This summer, our esteemed dealer in Japan, First Marine, will host two Beneteau owners' events in July and September.
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BENETEAU POWER OWNERS RENDEZVOUS
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Riding on the success of last year's Antares Tour in Japan, First Marine will organize the first-ever Beneteau Power Owners' Rendezvous in July, with the aim of creating a platform for a larger community of Beneteau powerboat owners in Japan to connect and share their passion.
We look forward to seeing the Beneteau power fleet cruising the waters of Yokohama, showcasing the vibrant Beneteau community spirit in Japan and creating unforgettable memories for all participants during this two-day event.
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EVENT INFO
Date: July 25th-26th, 2026
Venue: Yokohama, Japan
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The year 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of the Oceanis range—four decades of continuous innovation, accessible sailing, and shared cruising experiences that have made Oceanis yachts a true benchmark in the world of sailing.
To celebrate this milestone, First Marine will host an Oceanis 40 Years Party in September, featuring the display of two new Oceanis models. This special event will bring together members of the Oceanis owners' community, potential customers, and sailing enthusiasts in Japan to explore the latest features of the new-generation Oceanis models and share their stories with Beneteau.
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EVENT INFO
Date: September 5th-6th, 2026
Venue: Yokohama, Japan
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PAUL LOISEAU WINS THE BENETEAU ROOKIES TROPHY AT THE 2026 SOLITAIRE DU FIGARO PAPREC
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The Solitaire du Figaro Paprec 2026 has delivered its verdict after three weeks of intense competition. Following three legs (Perros-Guirec-Vigo, Vigo-Pornichet, and Pornichet-Le Havre) and nearly 1,600 miles sailed, Nicolas Lunven claimed the overall title of this 57th edition, while Paul Loiseau secured victory in the BENETEAU Rookies standings.
As a long-standing partner of the Classe Figaro and the Solitaire du Figaro Paprec, BENETEAU is proud to once again support this iconic event. Since its launch, the Figaro BENETEAU 3 has established itself as a true benchmark in one-design racing.
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MOMENTS: RECENT BOATS ARRIVALS & HANDOVER
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Our dealer in Japan First Marine welcomed the arrival of one sailing yacht recently.
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APAC's first First 36 SE embraced the waters of Japan freshly after its grand World Premiere at boot Dusseldorf in January.
Designed for ultimate high-speed sailing experience, it is a pure planning racer while being optimized for competitive ORC racing. The First 36 SE is a game-changer for those who love high-performance sailing.
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UPCOMING APAC BOAT SHOW PREVIEWS
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Join Beneteau at those upcoming boat shows in our region and enjoy the unique Beneteau boating experience.
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As Brisbane's only boat show, the Get Onboard Boat Expo focuses primarily on in-water berth displays, providing an excellent platform to connect with boating enthusiasts and buyers in Queensland. Our Australian dealer, Sundance Marine, will represent Beneteau at the show and showcase four exceptional Beneteau yachts on site.
In the dayboat category, we will present the brand-new Antares 12 Coupé. This flagship weekender is designed to perform in all weather conditions, combining comfort, elegance, and innovation.
The Swift Trawler 48 is a long-distance passagemaker, designed for practical, easy living and seamless onboard circulation.
Among the sailing yachts on display, the First 44 stands out as a high-performance racer/cruiser, while the Oceanis 52 represents the latest innovation from the Oceanis range, distinguished by its diamond-shaped cockpit design, enhanced interior material options, upgraded standard specifications, and outstanding sailing performance.
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The Sydney Boat Show will return to the Sydney Showground from 30 July to 2 August this year. Our Australian dealer, Chapman Marine, will represent Beneteau at the show, showcasing four of the brand's state-of-the-art dayboats on site.
On display will be the Antares 8 and Antares 9, powerful and versatile dayboats, perfect for enjoying time at sea with family and friends. Two Flyer models with sporty, open designs, the Flyer 9 Sundeck and the Flyer 10 Sport Top will also be presented.
Whether you are looking to upgrade or explore new ways to enjoy life on the water, you are warmly invited to visit us at the show.
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UPCOMING EVENTS IN APAC
GET ONBOARD BOAT EXPO
Date: July 17th-19th, 2026
Venue: RQYS, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
BENETEAU POWER OWNERS RENDEZVOUS
Date: July 25th-26th, 2026
Venue: Yokohama, Japan
SYDNEY BOAT SHOW
Date: July 30th-August 2nd, 2026
Venue: Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
OCEANIS 40 YEARS PARTY
Date: September 5th-6th, 2026
Venue: Yokohama, Japan
CANNES YACHTING FESTIVAL
Date: September 8th-13th, 2026
Venue: Cannes, France
YOKOHAMA BOAT FAIR
Date: September 25th-27th, 2026
Venue: Yokohama, Japan
YOKOHAMA FLOATING YACHT SHOW
Date: October 2nd-4th, 2026
Venue: Yokohama, Japan
KANSAI FLOATING BOAT SHOW
Date: October 23rd-25th, 2026
Venue: Kansai, Japan
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