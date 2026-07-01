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Maritimo Appoints BlueSalt Marine as Greece Dealer

by Maritimo 1 Jul 01:50 PDT
Maritimo Appoints BlueSalt Marine as Greece Dealer © Maritimo

Maritimo has appointed BlueSalt Marine as its authorised dealer for Greece, strengthening our presence across Europe. Expanding access to the full Maritimo range across one of the world's most iconic cruising grounds.

This reflects growing enquiry across the region, particularly from owners looking to explore the Mediterranean more extensively, stay onboard for longer periods, and move beyond traditional day boating into true offshore cruising.

Founded by Australian boatbuilder Bill Barry-Cotter, Maritimo has built a global reputation since 2003 for engineering-led, long-range motor yachts designed for offshore performance, efficiency, and real-world cruising. Built on proven shaft-drive platforms, Maritimo yachts are known for their reliability, range, and practical onboard living.

BlueSalt Marine operates from Corfu and brings a growing presence in the Greek yachting market, supported by strong local knowledge and a focus on delivering high-quality sales and service support to owners throughout the region.

"Greece is a strategically important market for Maritimo," said Derrick Nowak, Maritimo's Global Business Development Manager. "We are seeing strong demand from experienced owners who want the capability to explore further and cruise comfortably for longer periods. That requires a different type of platform — one built around range, protection, and reliability. That is exactly what Maritimo delivers."

BlueSalt Marine will represent the full Maritimo range, including:

  • M-Series Flybridge Motor Yachts
  • S-Series Sedan Motor Yachts
  • Offshore Series Motor Yachts

For further information, model details or to start a discussion, visit our website. Our team will connect you with the appropriate representative in your region.

Visit the Maritimo website here to find out more.

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