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Maritimo S Series

Oceanco delivers Draak

by Oceanco Team 1 Jul 03:52 PDT
Oceanco delivers Draak © Oceanco

Originally delivered by Oceanco in 2014, Draak has now completed a comprehensive rebuild at Oceanco's Life Cycle Support facilities in Zwijndrecht. Previously known as Equanimity and Tranquility, the 92.9m / 305ft yacht has been adapted to support scientific research and marine exploration as companion yacht to Leviathan.

The project brought together Oceanco's Life Cycle Support team, Co-makers and owner's representatives YTMC and Inkfish, alongside the crews of both Draak and Leviathan. With the two yachts conceived to operate together, both project teams worked closely to align onboard functionality and facilitate seamless operations.

"Draak demonstrates what can be achieved by rethinking an existing yacht platform for an entirely new operational purpose," says Life Cycle Support Project Manager Edwin Schneider. "By combining original build knowledge with operational insight and close collaboration across all stakeholders, we have created a yacht that offers greater operational versatility while enhancing onboard capabilities for research, exploration and extended cruising."

"This rebuild marks a significant evolution of Draak, morphing from a traditional 'hotel' yacht into a highly capable, purpose designed, companion yacht like no other," says Dan Morgan, Managing Director of YTMC. "We are re-delivering a distinctive vessel which has been reimagined as a true workhorse and a multi-role addition for the fleet, combining operational versatility with the luxury, comfort and quality expected from a modern yacht."

Oceanco delivers Draak - photo © Oceanco
Oceanco delivers Draak - photo © Oceanco

Purpose-built capabilities

Draak was selected with the support of Y.CO as the ideal companion yacht for Leviathan as she offered a unique platform to adapt into a yacht that would both complement Leviathan and support the exploration and research operations of Inkfish. Inkfish is an organization operating aboard the owner's fleet, whose mission is to provide researchers with access to remote environments and the coveted technology on their vessels.

"Draak is an example of what is possible when a project moves beyond a refit and becomes a true rebuild. Building on an iconic platform, she has been reimagined for a new purpose through the vision and capability of a highly experienced team, unlocking new potential while preserving the pedigree and design integrity that set her apart," adds Charlie Birkett, CEO and Co-Founder of Y.CO.

A key objective of the rebuild was to equip the yacht with a highly capable tender fleet and lifting systems. The helideck on the upper deck aft was removed to create the clearance required for a dedicated tender operations area on the main deck aft.

Custom lifting systems and heavy-duty cranes were installed to support safe and flexible handling of three tenders and other equipment. A 12.6T Van Driel jib crane with 11m / 36ft outreach was installed on the upper deck aft, while a custom-designed C-davit system, featuring twin 6.7T units, was installed on the main deck and is the largest produced by Van Driel. Modular chocks were also installed to provide flexibility for containerized transport and compatibility across the fleet.

The former beach club and spa area was converted to support diving operations, including a fully equipped dive center, medical treatment area and hyperbaric chamber supplied by specialist manufacturer Hytech-Pommec. Installing the chamber was a particular challenge for the Life Cycle Support team, with only millimeters of clearance available for installation.

The swim platform was also extended to integrate an extendable boarding platform and retractable fender system, increasing Draak's overall length by just over one meter.

Oceanco delivers Draak - photo © Oceanco
Oceanco delivers Draak - photo © Oceanco

Crew-centric design

Interior spaces were upgraded to align with the same philosophy around which Leviathan was designed and built; that of encouraging shared experiences for the entire onboard community.

With interior outfitting by Vedder, the former main saloon was reconfigured as a shared mess where both guests and crew dine together. The upper deck saloon is now home to a 'chef's lab' for a more intimate dining experience, as well as menu development and training. The original crew mess has been transformed into a communal gym and spa. Accommodation was adapted and expanded to support additional crew and personnel involved in Inkfish operations.

The existing materials and finishes have been preserved as much as possible to minimize wastage, but with a focus on reducing maintenance and cleaning where possible. As with Leviathan, the goal was to increase crew productivity to allow them more time to focus on higher-value experiences.

On the exterior, stainless-steel handrails have been given a bead-blasted finish to reduce the need for constant polishing. Low-traffic exterior areas reuse the yacht's original teak decking, while high-traffic areas use Bolidt synthetic decking. The hull was repainted in an off-white color to align with the fleet while reducing the frequency of wash-downs.

Oceanco delivers Draak - photo © Oceanco
Oceanco delivers Draak - photo © Oceanco

Technical evolution

The scope of the rebuild extended to almost every area of the yacht. Draak's technical backbone was upgraded and onboard systems modernized to support long-term reliability and functionality.

Both main engines underwent major overhauls, overseen by Marine Service Noord, as did the generator sets and emergency generator. Environmental systems were updated to support the vessel's compliance profile.

Draak's wheelhouse has been reimagined as an open, highly functional space, equipped with a completely updated navigation and communication suite. The AV/IT infrastructure was replaced by Alewijnse — an undertaking that required routing more than 18 kilometers of new cabling through existing pathways.

For Life Cycle Support, access to Oceanco's original design and engineering data, including the complete 3D drawing package, proved invaluable throughout the process. Combined with the expertise of members of the original build team, this enabled Life Cycle Support to navigate the complexity of integrating new systems and structural modifications into an existing platform.

Draak highlights the expanding role of Life Cycle Support within Oceanco's offering, demonstrating how yachts can continue to evolve long after their original delivery.

Oceanco delivers Draak - photo © Oceanco
Oceanco delivers Draak - photo © Oceanco

Specifications:

  • Length: 92.9m / 305ft
  • Beam overall: 14.5m / 47ft
  • Gross tonnage: 2,951GT
  • Exterior design: Oceanco
  • Interior outfitting: Vedder
  • Naval architecture: Oceanco, Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture
  • Owner representative: YTMC & Inkfish
  • Builder: Oceanco

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