Marine Auctions: July Online Auctions

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July Online Auction
Bidding to Start Thursday 23rd July and will end on Wednesday 29th July at 2pm AEST
Click View Brochure in Red below to view the Brochure
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An Auction (or marketing without a price) is one of the best ways to sell high value assets and is basically the only way to maximise market value.
Marine Online Auctions, success rate for the 2025 and so far for 2026 monthly Online Auctions has been around 90%.
Only recently we had an 100% clearance rate at one of Our Online Auctions, and only late 2025 we sold a vessel that made in excess of $1m AUD above the reserve price.
If you are not selling your vessel, with Marine Auctions, you could be missing out on the highest bid.
For Further information contact
Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358, Email,
Brisbane and Gold Coast Area
Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,
Port Lincoln Area
Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,
Sydney Area
Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email,
Cairns Area
Ron Steineck 0427 217 043 Email,
Need a Vessel Valuation?
For
Disposal, Insurance, Financing, Litigation, Insolvency, Disputes, Asset registers, Financial reports & acquisitions, Family Law.
On the Following Basis
Fair market value, Forced Liquidation Value, Existing use,
Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation.
Need Boat Insurance?
Click on the link below
www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance
For further Information regarding our services
Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email: