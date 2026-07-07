Inside Maritimo Newsletter

MARITIMO APPOINTS NEW INTERNATIONAL DEALERS Middle East & Indian ocean Maritimo has strengthened its presence across the Middle East and Indian Ocean with the appointment of KJM Marine as its exclusive regional dealer. Backed by extensive industry experience and dedicated after-sales support, KJM Marine will introduce Maritimo's award-winning long-range motor yachts to a growing community of owners seeking offshore capability, luxury and adventure. read more GREECE As Maritimo continues its global expansion, the company has also appointed BlueSalt Marine as its exclusive dealer for Greece. With its island-hopping lifestyle and demand for comfortable long-range cruising, Greece is a natural fit for Maritimo's renowned offshore pedigree. Discover why this exciting partnership is set to bring a new level of luxury cruising to the Mediterranean. read more maritimo craftsmanship | lamination Before every Maritimo takes shape as a luxury motor yacht, it begins with a remarkable transformation of resin, fibreglass, precision engineering and skilled hands. Go behind the scenes to discover the craftsmanship, science and attention to detail that give every Maritimo hull its enduring strength and unmistakable quality. read more MARITIMO RENDEZVOUS | ROCHE HARBOR Discover the magic of the Pacific Northwest as Maritimo owners come together at the iconic Roche Harbor on Washington's stunning San Juan Island. From breathtaking cruising grounds and unforgettable waterfront experiences to the camaraderie that defines the Maritimo community, this rendezvous showcased everything that makes life aboard a Maritimo so special.Read the story and see why Roche Harbor proved the perfect backdrop for an extraordinary gathering. READ MORE MARITIMO OWNER'S AUSTRALIAN CRUISING EXPERIENCE What if collecting your new Maritimo was only the beginning of the adventure? The Maritimo Owner's Australian Cruising Experience combines an exclusive factory tour, premium hospitality and an unforgettable skippered voyage through some of Queensland's most spectacular cruising grounds, including Moreton Bay and K'gari (Fraser Island). Discover how this unique experience turns yacht delivery into a once-in-a-lifetime journey filled with exploration, relaxation and lifelong memories. READ MORE CONNECT WITH US