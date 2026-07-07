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Inside Maritimo Newsletter

by Maritimo 7 Jul 11:22 PDT
Roche Harbor © Maritimo

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Expanding access across one of the world's most iconic cruising grounds Maritimo has appointed BlueSalt Marine as its authorised dealer for Greece, strengthening our presence across Europe. Expanding access to the full Maritimo range across one of the world's most iconic cruising grounds. Posted on 1 Jul Super sales at SCIBS for Maritimo & Caribbean
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The Maritimo Muster at Waiheke Island perfectly captured everything boating should be The Maritimo Muster at Waiheke Island delivered a weekend that perfectly captured everything boating should be – effortless, social, and set against one of the most spectacular backdrops in the world. Posted on 1 Apr Maritimo sponsors 'Raftup 4 Life' charity event
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Set course for your next unforgettable journey Set course for your next unforgettable journey as we reveal some of Australia's most spectacular and secluded coastal destinations—perfect for exploring in your luxury Maritimo motor yacht. Posted on 5 Mar Maritimo returns to the Auckland Boat Show
With the flagship M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the magnificent M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht Australian luxury, long-range motor yacht specialist, Maritimo will return to the 2026 Auckland Boat Show, with two of the latest models on display and represented by authorised sales partner, Motor Yacht Service Centre. Posted on 24 Feb
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