Pioneer Yachts launches first solar-electric PY60 catamaran ahead of Cannes world premiere

First solar-electric PY60 catamaran © Daniel Großjohann First solar-electric PY60 catamaran © Daniel Großjohann

by Pioneer Yachts 7 Jul 08:19 PDT

The Stralsund-based boat builder Pioneer Yachts has launched the first unit of its PY60 solar-electric catamaran, marking a significant milestone for a brand founded just two years ago.

The 18-metre Pioneer One will undergo sea trials to validate the yacht under real operating conditions before heading to the Cannes Yachting Festival 2026 (September 8-13), where it will have its world premiere.

Designed around solar-electric propulsion

Engineered and built in Germany, the PY60 combines advanced technical development with a focus on reliability and real-world usability. The first unit, Pioneer One, will serve as both a flagship and an operational development platform. The shipyard's founder, engineer and entrepreneur Mike Frank, plans to operate the yacht personally, using real-world cruising data to refine future production models.

Frank, commenting on the launch, said: "Seeing Pioneer One in the water is one of those moments you don't forget. This isn't another electric catamaran. It's a completely new kind of yacht for this segment, built for real operation. I'm sure the sea trials ahead are where that gets proven."

Developed from a clear objective of creating a solar-electric yacht that works reliably in real-world conditions, the PY60 represents a fundamentally different approach to yacht design. Rather than adapting a conventional powerboat platform to electric propulsion, the vessel was conceived from the outset around solar-electric energy generation, storage and propulsion.

Pioneer Yachts was established after Frank recognised a gap in the market for a genuinely capable solar-electric yacht designed for continuous use at sea. Drawing on the expertise of a team whose combined yacht-building experience exceeds 275 years, the company set out to create a practical cruising platform built around efficiency, autonomy and operational simplicity.

The PY60 brings together German engineering with contemporary Italian design. Its exterior is from Cossutti & Ganz, an Italian studio behind Bavaria Yachts' sailing range and championship-winning racing yachts. Interiors are penned by Micheletti + Partners who worked with Baltic Yachts and Nautor's Swan superyachts.

Performance-wise, its solar-electric propulsion architecture has been developed to maximise autonomy and reduce reliance on shore-based infrastructure, enabling extended periods of independent cruising. The boat integrates solar panels, electric propulsion and diesel generators into a comprehensive energy-management system designed to support reliable, long-term operation at sea. Designed to support long-range independence and extended cruising, the PY60 can reach a top speed of 11 knots and cruises at 7.5 knots.

An integrated energy ecosystem

At the heart of Pioneer One is Pioneer Yachts' Integrated Energy Architecture that sets the PY60 apart from conventional electric yachts. Propulsion, solar generation and energy storage operate as a single coordinated system. The yacht's expansive solar roof generates the energy required for typical cruising operations, while onboard battery banks store energy for silent navigation and extended autonomy. The result is a calm cruising experience characterised by solar-powered independence at sea, reduced reliance on conventional fossil-fuel propulsion and the ability to operate entirely on solar-electric energy during typical cruising distances.

Efficiency informs every aspect of the yacht's architecture. Hull geometry, weight distribution and superstructure proportions were specifically developed to support solar-electric propulsion, reducing energy consumption while maintaining the comfort and presence expected of a modern cruising yacht. Design and engineering evolved in parallel, ensuring aesthetics, performance and energy efficiency function as a coherent whole. The Integrated Energy Architecture is what makes 100% solar-electric operation possible — independent, silent, and free from shore-based infrastructure. That's the system Pioneer One was built around.

Built for owner operation

Notwithstanding its 60-foot length, the PY60 has also been designed to meet the standards expected for private ownership and operation. Electric propulsion, simplified onboard systems and intuitive manoeuvring controls allow owners to handle the yacht without a professional crew.

Underlying the yacht is a deliberately straightforward technical philosophy. The PY60 operates on a 48-volt electrical backbone that allows major onboard systems to function efficiently without the complexity of high-voltage architectures. This low-voltage system has been designed to maximise safety, reliability and ease of maintenance, supporting long-term operation and ownership.