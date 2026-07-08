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AU Setting Sail - first Johnson 70 is heading to Brisbane

by Johnson Yachts 8 Jul 14:54 PDT
Johnson 70 (Hull No. 4) © Johnson Yachts

We are delighted to share a defining moment for our shipyard — the first Johnson 70 (Hull No. 4) has officially departed on her journey to Australia, with her grand arrival in the beautiful waters of Brisbane scheduled for mid-July.

Delivering a yacht of this caliber demands more than logistics — it calls for precision, dedication, and world-class craftsmanship at every step. Over the weekend, our team faced challenging weather and intricate terminal operations head-on, working through the night to carefully secure the Johnson 70 within the vessel's cargo hold. This flawless execution reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, and to delivering nothing short of excellence to owners around the world.

Johnson 70 (Hull No. 4) - photo © Johnson Yachts
Johnson 70 (Hull No. 4) - photo © Johnson Yachts

As she makes her way Down Under, we invite you to discover what defines this Johnson 70 as a true masterpiece:

Superyacht DNA: Designed by Dixon Yacht Design, she carries the graceful proportions and sculpted lines typically reserved for far larger vessels.

Unrivaled Layout: A refined 3-stateroom configuration, complemented by a dedicated pantry and separate crew quarters — delivering the privacy, functionality, and service capability of a significantly larger yacht.

Interiors, Refined to Perfection: A bespoke ambiance curated by Mark Tucker of Design Unlimited, where premium materials and perfectly balanced tones come together to create spaces of quiet sophistication.

Confident Performance: Powered by twin CAT 1,150 hp engines, she delivers a top speed of 24 knots with effortless handling.

Ultimate Stability: Equipped with Sleipner Vector Fins (zero-speed stabilizers) and hydraulic thrusters, ensuring a smooth, stable experience whether at anchor or under way.

We can't wait to see her gracefully cruising through Australian waters, showcasing the artistry and performance that define every Johnson 70.

Stay tuned — her arrival story is just beginning.

Specifications:

  • Length overall: 70' / 21.3m
  • Beam: 18'-03" / 5.56m
  • Draft: 05'-04" / 1.64m
  • Engines: CAT C-18 1015HP*2 CAT C-18 1015HP*2
  • Fuel capacity: 920 GAL / 3483 LTS
  • Water capacity: 260 GAL / 985 LTS
  • Displacement 43 TONS

Johnson 70 (Hull No. 4) - photo © Johnson Yachts
Johnson 70 (Hull No. 4) - photo © Johnson Yachts

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