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Maritimo M600

First Pershing GTX90 launched, the new Sport Utility Yacht that expands the GTX range

by Pershing 11 Jul 03:38 PDT
Pershing GTX90 Number01 © Pershing Yachts

The first Pershing GTX90 was launched on July 1, with the attendance of the exteriors and interiors designers Vallicelli Design studio, at the port of Fano in Italy.

With this new model, Pershing expands the GTX range by introducing a Sport Utility Yacht in the 90 to 100-foot segment that encapsulates all the standout features of the series: comfort, liveability and an unmistakably sporty character, all in perfect equilibrium.

With a length overall of 27.97 metres and 6.89 metres in the beam, Pershing GTX90 is the excellent result of a joint effort between Vallicelli Design studio and the Group's Engineering Department. The new model began life at the Ferretti Group Plug and Mould facility, which combines the Group's advanced technology and signature craftsmanship, and construction was completed in the new Mondolfo production area where the GTX range is built.

Pershing GTX90 Number01 - photo © Pershing Yachts
Pershing GTX90 Number01 - photo © Pershing Yachts

Extending across two decks and a sportbridge, Pershing GTX90 can accommodate up to eight guests in four cabins. Like the rest of the range, this model perfectly encapsulates the concept of Sport Utility Yacht, with a design that makes the most of every available space on board, as well as delivering peerless comfort and a special connection with the water.

Continuing the family feel of the GTX range, the exterior design incorporates several of its most distinctive features, such as the slightly convex sheer line running from bow to stern and the vertical bow. The result is an elegant, contemporary silhouette expressing all the sportiness that has been a feature of Pershing's DNA right from the outset.

In the stern, the raised cockpit is designed to heighten the sense of connection with the water. The two swing-down side terraces extend the beam to its widest point in the cockpit area, increasing the deck space to 37 m². The cockpit features a spacious panoramic sunpad, with storage beneath for two Seabobs, and a lounge area in the shade of the superstructure, furnished on this first unit with a forward-facing sofa and two coffee tables.

Pershing GTX90 Number01 - photo © Pershing Yachts
Pershing GTX90 Number01 - photo © Pershing Yachts

The entrance to the main deck is through a wide door that creates visual and functional continuity between the indoor and outdoor spaces. On the port side, the large bar counter with three stools is equipped with fridges, an ice maker, and a dish washer, while the dining table seating eight is positioned on the opposite side. In the yacht's central section, the main salon is furnished with a generous C-shaped sofa conducive to socialising and relaxation. The helm station in the bow is fitted with three pilot chairs, an electrically operated skylight (available upon request), and access to both side walkways leading to the forward area. This last space features a sunpad and a dinette fitted with an electric up-down table, offering the possibility of combining the two areas into a single sunbathing space and creating an additional setting devoted to comfort and conviviality, in direct contact with the sea.

Pershing GTX90 Number01 - photo © Pershing Yachts
Pershing GTX90 Number01 - photo © Pershing Yachts

The lower deck is also home to four cabins with en suite bathrooms, designed to optimise the use of every single space on board. The master suite amidships extends across the yacht's full beam, while the VIP cabin is in the forward area. The two guest cabins are furnished respectively with a double bed and with two singles.

Completing the area are two double crew cabins with private bathrooms and a direct connection to the main galley, ensuring smooth operation and efficient service.

Pershing GTX90 Number01 - photo © Pershing Yachts
Pershing GTX90 Number01 - photo © Pershing Yachts

One of the new model's standout features is the spacious 33-square-metre sportbridge, offering over 43% more deck space than the average for yachts of this size. The sunbathing area is aft, with a practical coffee table in the centre of the yacht furnished with a dinette and two large sofas, sheltered under a generously sized hard top. The central helm station forward is equipped with three pilot chairs and two control tunnels fitted with azimuth levers. Another interesting feature is the double garage - a novelty for the GTX range under 100 feet - which can house a Williams 395 SportJet tender and a Sea-Doo Spark Trixx jet ski.

Performance wise, Pershing GTX90 is fitted with two MAN V12X engines delivering 2,200 HP each, coupled with a pair of Castoldi TurboDrive 600 HCT waterjets, ensuring a cruising experience in line with the brand's sporty DNA. The yacht has CE Class A certification and is the first unit fitted with two Seakeeper 18 gyroscopic stabilizers.

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