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The Italian Sea Group delivers the first Admiral Panorama 50

by The Italian Sea Group 12 Jul 07:02 PDT
First unit of the Admiral Panorama 50 © The Italian Sea Group / Lorenzo Tampucci

The Italian Sea Group is pleased to announce the delivery of the first unit of the Admiral Panorama 50.

Measuring 50 metres in length, with a beam of 8.9 metres and a gross tonnage of 499 GT, the first Panorama 50 is built on a semi-custom platform, featuring a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Designed by Piredda & Partners in collaboration with Admiral Centro Stile, the yacht is defined by a series of distinctive architectural features. Smart Yachts accompanied the process from the initial negotiations through to delivery, ensuring continuity at every stage.

Admiral Panorama 50 offers living spaces that flow naturally through the different moments of life on board, from intimate private areas to welcoming social spaces and generous exterior areas. Arranged across four decks, Panorama 50 accommodates up to 12 guests in six cabins. The Owner's Suite is located on the Upper Deck and enjoys direct, exclusive access to the spacious forward exterior area, as well as to a private lounge with an office. The Main Deck is completed by a generous salon together with four guest cabins.

First unit of the Admiral Panorama 50 - photo © The Italian Sea Group / Lorenzo Tampucci
First unit of the Admiral Panorama 50 - photo © The Italian Sea Group / Lorenzo Tampucci

On the Lower Deck, a corridor passes through the engine room to reach the two aft guest cabins; a solution typically found on significantly larger yachts, enabling a more efficient use of the available interior volume.

The guest staircase is conceived as a self-supporting architectural element of considerable technical and aesthetic value, creating an open, visually continuous connection between the decks.

Fold-down bulwarks on the aft section of the Main Deck significantly expand the usable exterior space, transforming the area into a highly versatile environment that can be adapted to the preferences of the Owner and guests, while maintaining a close connection with the sea.

Ahead of her official debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2026, the first yacht in Admiral's new semi-custom Panorama line is ready to embark on her maiden Mediterranean season.

"The delivery of the first Admiral Panorama 50 marks a further evolution of the semi-custom segment," said Gianmaria Costantino, Chief Commercial Officer of The Italian Sea Group. "With this new line, Admiral interprets the expectations of today's Owners through a yacht that combines an exceptional level of customisation, and the timeless elegance of Italian yacht-building tradition."

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