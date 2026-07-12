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New flagship Sirena 118 launched ahead of world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2026

by Sirena Yachts 12 Jul 03:12 PDT

The 36m flagship enters the water for the first time as Sirena Yachts prepares for her world premiere at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival

Sirena Yachts is proud to announce the successful launch of its new flagship, the Sirena 118, marking a significant milestone for the Turkish shipyard and the beginning of a new chapter in its evolution. Fresh from her launch, the 36-metre composite superyacht is now preparing for her highly anticipated world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2026.

Sirena Yachts launches new flagship Sirena 118 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena Yachts launches new flagship Sirena 118 - photo © Sirena Yachts

As the flagship of the Sirena Yachts range, the Sirena 118 represents the shipyard's continued evolution into the larger yacht segment while remaining true to the brand's core principles of efficiency, innovation and exceptional onboard living.

"Seeing the Sirena 118 in the water for the first time is an immensely proud moment for everyone at Sirena Marine," said Çagin Genc, CEO of Sirena Marine. "As our new flagship, she showcases the expertise, craftsmanship and ambition of our entire team. The launch is a major achievement for the shipyard, and we are excited to present her to the world at the Cannes Yachting Festival."

From left to right, Anne Maaike van Schayck de Rover, Cor D. Rover, Ipek Kirac and German Frers - photo © Sirena Yachts
From left to right, Anne Maaike van Schayck de Rover, Cor D. Rover, Ipek Kirac and German Frers - photo © Sirena Yachts

Designed with exterior styling by Sirena's in-house team and naval architecture by Germán Frers, the 36m yacht features the brand's distinctive plumb bow and an efficient all-GRP fast-displacement hull. At under 300 GT, she offers generous interior volumes and a highly flexible tri-deck layout.

The interior, designed by Dutch studio Cor D. Rover, combines contemporary elegance with extensive customization possibilities. Accommodation includes up to six guest cabins, while owners can opt for a unique two-level "loft" suite that connects the main deck stateroom with a private lower-deck retreat offering direct access to the water.

Sirena Yachts launches new flagship Sirena 118 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena Yachts launches new flagship Sirena 118 - photo © Sirena Yachts

The Sirena 118 is powered by twin MAN V12 engines producing 3,100 hp as standard, delivering a top speed of 16 knots and comfortable long-range cruising. An optional 3,800 hp package increases top speed to 21 knots.

Following her launch and final commissioning, the Sirena 118 will make her public debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2026, where visitors will experience the new flagship of the Sirena Yachts range, showcasing the future direction of the brand.

Sirena Yachts launches new flagship Sirena 118 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena Yachts launches new flagship Sirena 118 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena Yachts launches new flagship Sirena 118 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena Yachts launches new flagship Sirena 118 - photo © Sirena Yachts

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