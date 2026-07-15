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Tankoa Yachts launches new 52m Vitruvius MY Spirit

by Tankoa Yachts 14 Jul 23:00 PDT
52m Vitruvius MY Spirit launch © Tankoa Yachts

Italian shipyard Tankoa Yachts has recently celebrated the launch of its latest superyacht project, the 52-metre T52 Vitruvius, M/Y Spirit.

Taking place at the Tankoa Yachts' shipyard in Genoa last Saturday, on 11 July, Spirit touched water in the presence of the Owners, several guests, the Tankoa management and all the hard-working team behind her construction.

As is traditional, the ceremony featured the blessing of the yacht followed by the godmother's christening, before celebrations continued at the yard facilities, specially prepared for the occasion.

In line with Tankoa's positioning as a boutique shipyard, the new yacht is a fully custom project. Indeed, the Owner selected Tankoa Yachts to bring his own Vitruvius-designed concept to life, recognising effectively the shipyard's ability to execute a highly bespoke project without compromise.

Spirit has naval architecture and exterior design by Vitruvius Yacht Design, led by Philippe Briand and Veerle Battiau, with interior design by Italian studio FM Architettura. The yacht's design concept represents a new interpretation of luxury, placing wellbeing, privacy and a close connection with the sea at the heart of the onboard experience.

Accommodation is provided for up to 12 guests across six cabins, with quarters for a crew of nine across five cabins. Throughout the yacht, careful attention has been paid to maximising natural light, creating open sightlines and strengthening the relationship between interior and exterior spaces.

Ample daylight floods the open areas thanks to a glazed stern door that opens in two sections, flanked by fixed glass panels, and full-height glazing along the yacht's sides, providing expansive panoramic views both while cruising and at anchor, whether the side platforms are deployed or closed.

Further Spirit's defining feature is its wellness-focused beach club, centred around a spacious gym and spa area that can also be enjoyed while under way. Opening directly onto an expansive aft terrace, the space effortlessly connects exercise, relaxation and the surrounding seascape.

A stern plunge pool and fold-down, side platforms further enhance the experience, creating an exceptional environment where owners and guests can move effortlessly between training, recovery and swimming.

52m Vitruvius MY Spirit - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m Vitruvius MY Spirit - photo © Tankoa Yachts

The interiors complement the yacht's architectural philosophy through a refined palette of natural materials, soft textures and understated detailing. Designed to enhance the sense of calm and openness throughout the yacht, the interiors allow light, space and the surrounding seascape to remain the defining elements of life on board.

Performance-wise, Spirit reaches a top speed of 17 knots, cruising comfortably at 15 knots. The development of the yacht also benefited from noise and vibration consultancy by van Cappellen Consultancy, ensuring exceptional comfort while under way.

During engineering and construction phases, Tankoa Yachts carried out an extensive optimisation study covering the hull, weight distribution and overall dynamics to maximise efficiency. Spirit is equipped with a full-hybrid propulsion system by E-motion, combining conventional engines with electric motors and batteries.

52m Vitruvius MY Spirit launch - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m Vitruvius MY Spirit launch - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Tankoa CEO Vincenzo Poerio adds: "A launch is always such a special moment. It is the culmination of many years of hard work, and it is a privilege to share this experience, and all of the emotions associated with it, with our clients and everyone involved in her construction. Spirit perfectly demonstrates Tankoa's ability to transform an ambitious, highly bespoke vision into reality through exceptional craftsmanship and close collaboration with both the Owner, his design team and our team."

Spirit is now entering the final phase of construction, with sea trials and technical testing under way ahead of delivery to her owner.

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