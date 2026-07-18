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Maritimo M75

Introducing the new Wellcraft 33

by Wellcraft 18 Jul 07:38 PDT

Following the successful launch of the Wellcraft 28, Wellcraft is pushing further with two new models built to go bigger, bolder, and beyond expectations: the Wellcraft 33 T-Top and the Wellcraft 33 Speedster.

Built for confident offshore explorations, social adventures, and powerful driving pleasure, the new Wellcraft 33 models deliver uncompromising versatility, performance, and value. Combining accessible ownership with exceptional capability, they set a new benchmark in the 33-foot segment.

The Wellcraft 33 T-Top will make its highly anticipated World Premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival, September 8 to 13, 2026.

Wellcraft 33 Speedster - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 Speedster - photo © Wellcraft

Uncompromising versatility. Built for more.

The new Wellcraft 33 models are purposely built for the way people use their boat: to entertain, to explore, and to stay longer on the water in comfort. With modular living spaces and up to 2 berths, these models bring together strong character design and real onboard versatility.

The one-level walkaround deck ensures seamless circulation, while the Wellcraft 33 T-Top further adapts to all conditions with a choice of High or Sport windshield options. At the bow, the cockpit becomes a true social space: open, welcoming, and made for shared adventures on the water. Aft, owners can choose between three dedicated aft cockpit modules, each built with a clear purpose.

Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft

The LOUNGE configuration, delivered as standard, is crafted for socializing and maximizing seating capacity. It features a fixed L-shaped bench, a removable composite table, and practical storage beneath the benches.

Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft

The optional RELAX module turns the aft cockpit into a generous comfort zone. At its center, a large sunbed for three with foldable backrest and armrests creates more space to switch off and stay longer on board. Facing aft, the U-shaped dining area with composite table, in-fill cushions and fixed table leg adds a clear social function. A forward-facing three-seat bench and ample storage beneath the sunbed complete a layout designed for comfort, downtime and easy living on board

Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft

For those who want a boat ready for family fishing, the optional BARRACUDA module, only available on the Wellcraft 33 T-Top, offers a more purpose-driven setup. It includes five integrated rod holders on the stern, a 150-liter fish box with drainage pump and macerator, a 120-liter livewell and seawater circulation pump, a wash-down pump, two rows of pilot seats, a foldable forward-facing three-seat bench, and a prep station with wet bar, tackle drawer and storage. Additional rod holders in the gunnels and rocket launchers with radial outriggers on the hard top complete the package.

Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft

Every layout is purpose-built, resulting in a boat that adapts to every exploration without compromise.

Precise. Powerful. Built to push limits.

The new Wellcraft 33 models are built to deliver an outstanding ride in demanding conditions. Developed in collaboration with naval architecture firm Navia Design, the twin-stepped hull is made to cut through waves with ease, plane quickly, and run with exceptional stability and control at speeds exceeding 50 knots.

At the helm, everything is crafted to enhance control. The driver-centric dashboard creates an immediate connection between captain and boat, delivering clear visibility and intuitive command in all sea conditions. The cockpit combines high-end Garmin screens, audio and innovative integrated air vents in an environment that feels robust and ready for action.

Owners can configure the boat to match their driving style, choosing from a range of single or twin Mercury V8 or V10 outboard engine options, with combined output from 350 up to 700 HP.

Function follows performance throughout the boat. The side dive door ensures comfortable and safe access to the water. The design strikes a balance between rugged capability and distinctive style, highlighted by protective rub rails, durable marine-grade upholstery, a practical thru-hull anchor arm, and Wellcraft's signature Z-design.

The new Wellcraft 33 also benefits from W.I.S.E. technology (Wellcraft Infujection Structure Engineering). This construction method combines infusion and injection technology and integrates stringers and hull into one lighter and stiffer part. The process uses more fiberglass and less resin, improves the power-to-weight ratio, and supports a more environmentally responsible production method.

With the Wellcraft 33 T-Top and Wellcraft 33 Speedster, Wellcraft introduces two new models built to push limits, extend time on the water and deliver uncompromising capability.

Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 T-Top - photo © Wellcraft

Specifications:

  • Overall length (incl. bathing platforms): 10.34 m / 33' 11"
  • Hull length: 9.45 m / 31' 13"
  • Overall beam: 3.17 m / 10' 4"
  • Water Draft (engines up): 0.90 m / 3' 1"
  • Air draft (roof): 2.60 m / 7' 9"
  • Light weight (approx): 3900 kg / 8,600 lbs
  • Fuel Tank Capacity:
    • EU standard: 750 L / 198 US gal
    • EU upgrade (US standard): 800 L / 211 US gal
  • Min. Engine power: 350 HP
  • Max. Engine power: 700 HP
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 160 L / 42 US gal
  • Berths: 2
  • Certification: B8 / C12
  • Naval Architect: Navia
  • Designer: Navia

Wellcraft 33 Speedster - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 Speedster - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 T-Top, high windshield profile - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 T-Top, high windshield profile - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 T-Top, sport windshield profile - photo © Wellcraft
Wellcraft 33 T-Top, sport windshield profile - photo © Wellcraft

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