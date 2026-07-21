ISA Yachts delivers its new flagship - the Gran Turismo 67m M/Y Sea Raider X

by ISA Yachts - Palumbo Superyachts 21 Jul 08:52 PDT

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the delivery of the ISA Gran Turismo 67m M/Y Sea Raider X, the new flagship of its fleet.

With an overall length of 67 metres, the yacht is arranged across four decks plus a bilge deck. Her black-painted steel hull and silver aluminium superstructure create an elegant and highly distinctive silhouette, perfectly expressing the sporty character that defines the Gran Turismo line.

M/Y Sea Raider X will make her official debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2026, where she will be unveiled in a world premiere.

ISA Gran Turismo 67m Description

The project represents the evolution of ISA Yachts' iconic Gran Turismo models, achieving a perfect balance between sportiness, elegance and technological innovation. The exterior styling has been designed by Vallicelli Design, while the interiors bear the signature of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi. Naval architecture has been developed in-house by the shipyard.

The yacht's design is distinguished by the striking morphological and chromatic contrast between the flowing, organic lines of the decks and the bold diamond-shaped geometry of the transom and sun deck superstructure. The side profile of the superstructure is built around a distinctive "frame" element that connects the wheelhouse roof to the aft bulwark of the main deck, creating a dynamic overall appearance while recalling the signature styling cues of the Gran Turismo family line.

Sea Raider X accommodates up to 14 guests across seven cabins, including a full-beam owner's suite located forward on the main deck. Crew accommodation comprises 13 crew members plus the Captain, distributed across eight cabins.

The yacht's most significant innovations are concentrated on the main deck, where the entire aft area has been completely reimagined. A spacious lounge develops around the spectacular 6.5-metre panoramic swimming pool and, thanks to two fold-down side terraces, offers an exceptionally generous living area. From here, integrated staircases provide direct access to the aft platform and the beach club.

The primary 7.5-metre-plus tender is housed aft on the lower deck and launched through a side-opening hatch. The garage connects directly to the beach club, which features a hammam, bar and gym area. Once the tender has been launched, the entire covered aft section transforms into a full-beam entertainment area, effectively doubling the size of the beach club.

Sea Raider X embodies the evolution of ISA Yachts' Gran Turismo philosophy, combining performance, engineering innovation and outstanding build quality in a project that redefines the contemporary yachting experience.