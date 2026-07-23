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Heesen Yachts launches 57-metre full-custom superyacht

by Heesen Yachts 23 Jul 07:16 PDT

Heesen Yachts is proud to announce the launch of a 57-metre full-custom, all-aluminium motor yacht of 920 GT, at its shipyard in Oss, the Netherlands.

Her owners, experienced yacht connoisseurs and returning Heesen clients, commissioned Project Setteesettanta as the perfect platform for time at sea with family and friends.

She is the second Heesen commissioned by her owners, a family who came to know the yard intimately during the build of their yacht and returned with a clear idea of the life they wished to lead at sea. Everything about her has been shaped around that vision: a shallow draft of just 2.3 metres to slip into the quietest anchorages, generous outdoor spaces for long days in the sun, and the comfort to linger at anchor for as long as the moment invites. At every turn, the owners' wishes came first.

YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen

Acclaimed designer Cristiano Gatto once again looked after the interior while also representing the owners as their advisor throughout construction.

"To see this project finally afloat is deeply moving," said Cristiano Gatto. "Every element of her interior was conceived from scratch and refined down to the finest detail, with nothing left to chance. She has truly been a labour of love. Drawings and renderings can guide the design process, but nothing compares to the moment when a project becomes reality. Seeing the spaces come to life exactly as envisioned is immensely rewarding, and I am deeply grateful to the owners for the trust they placed in us throughout this remarkable journey."

YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen

The owners have reserved the entire upper deck as their private haven. The master stateroom lies forward, wrapped in 180-degree views and opening onto a private terrace of almost 200 square metres that doubles as a touch-and-go helipad. A VIP cabin sits forward on the main deck beside a fully equipped gym, while four further staterooms, two twins and two doubles, welcome guests on the lower deck. An elegant oval staircase ascends gracefully through all four decks, and the main-deck dining area, set towards the stern, flows out to the aft terrace through wide sliding doors that dissolve the boundary between inside and out.

YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen

YN 20857 is the first yacht in the Heesen fleet to carry her bridge on the fourth deck, a distinctive touch that also grants the owners an observation deck above the accommodation, yet her silhouette remains unmistakably sleek thanks to a light, unobtrusive mast by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and flat Starlink panels in place of traditional domes. Aft, a regal double staircase sweeps around a four-metre infinity pool and down to a swimming platform at the water's edge.

YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen

The hull was tested at the Wolfson Unit in Southampton, where it proved remarkably efficient, allowing Heesen to power her with two compact MTU 16V2000M72 engines of 1,440 kW for a top speed of 18 knots and a transatlantic range of 3,900 nautical miles at 12 knots. Quantum F45 stabilisers keep her serene whether at anchor or under way, while the interior joinery, matched down to the marble hand-selected by the owners in Verona, was crafted entirely in-house at the Heesen interior facility in Winterswijk.

YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta launch event - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta launch event - photo © Ruben Griffioen

"It is an honour to welcome these owners back to Heesen for a second yacht," said Jeroen van der Meer, CEO of Heesen. "A returning client is the highest compliment a shipyard can receive. Experienced yacht owners arrive with real ambition and set genuine challenges for the yard and its people, and we welcome that, because it is exactly what moves us forward and sharpens our craft. YN 20857 asked a great deal of our engineers and our craftspeople, almost all of it answered in-house, from the naval architecture through to the furniture built by our own luxury carpentry shop in Winterswijk. I am proud of what the team has delivered for her owners."

Project Setteesettanta will remain in Oss for the commissioning of the systems, before leaving for the sea trials in the North Sea later this Summer. The delivery is scheduled for the end of December 2026.

Project Setteesettanta highlights | YN 20857

  • Full-custom 57-metre, all-aluminium, 18 knots
  • Exterior by Omega Architects, interior by Cristiano Gatto Design
  • Shallow draft of 2.3 metres
  • Four decks, with private owners' deck and observation deck
  • 920 GT internal volume, 12 guests in six staterooms, 13 crew
  • F45 - Electric / Hydraulic Hybrid Power System Quantum stabilisers
  • Delivery in 2026

YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta launch event - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta launch event - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta launch event - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857, Project Setteesettanta launch event - photo © Ruben Griffioen

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