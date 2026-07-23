Columbus Atlantique 38m M/Y Principessa Capricciosa: Beyond space and form

by Columbus Yachts 23 Jul 05:31 PDT

Columbus Yachts presents the new Atlantique 38m M/Y Principessa Capricciosa. The most compact model in the Atlantique series and the fourth unit in the range to be launched, the Atlantique 38 was conceived around a design philosophy dedicated to owners who experience the sea and nature as a journey of continuous discovery.

The project represents a harmonious balance of aesthetics, naval architecture and functionality, conceived to enhance every moment spent on board. Each space maintains a constant dialogue with the sea, while the clean, elegant exterior lines express a refined sense of sportiness inspired by the great Italian grand tourers admired around the world.

The yacht's profile recalls the timeless silhouette of classic sailing yachts, reinterpreting their charm through a contemporary design language. Reinforcing this close relationship with the water is the distinctive recessed stern, positioned just 50 centimetres above sea level.

With a gross tonnage of 299 GT, the Atlantique 38 strikes the ideal balance between size, comfort and operational efficiency. Its compact proportions combine performance, range and generous living spaces with an exceptionally efficient approach to both crew requirements and operating costs. Remaining below the 300 GT threshold also allows for extensive customization while preserving a highly functional, rational and perfectly organized layout.

M/Y Principessa Capricciosa will make her official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2026 before being showcased at the Monaco Yacht Show 2026.

Both the hull and superstructure are entirely built in aluminium. Behind her sporty, essential lines lies a refined interior designed to accommodate up to 12 guests across five cabins. The Atlantique 38 therefore offers a balanced synthesis of space optimization, onboard comfort and quality of life at sea.

The aft cockpit is conceived as a true terrace overlooking the sea, enhanced by two fold-down balconies that significantly expand the usable deck area. A generous sofa, complemented by two oversized poufs, faces aft to provide uninterrupted views of the horizon. Completing the setting is a bespoke contemporary cocktail bar featuring mirrored finishes, while outdoor furnishings from Roda's Laze Collection create an elegant yet relaxed atmosphere.

Entering the main saloon, guests are welcomed into a contemporary interior distinguished by meticulous material research. Lacquered wood panelling in cream and grey-beige tones frames light marble inserts, while the staggered pattern of the wall cladding adds depth and visual dynamism. Natural European oak plank flooring further enhances the warmth of the space.

The living area is furnished with white fabric-covered Minotti sofas and poufs designed to encourage conviviality and relaxation, complemented by two dark grey armchairs and a coffee table featuring an aluminium frame with a marble top. Completing the décor is the Yokohama rug by Loloey in delicate light grey tones.

Moving forward, the main deck and upper deck lobbies feature a bespoke lighting design entirely developed by Cantalupi, enhancing the architectural volumes through a sophisticated interplay of light.

The spacious galley is fully equipped with professional-grade appliances to ensure impeccable service for guests and enjoys direct access to the crew area, maximizing operational efficiency.

Occupying the forward section of the main deck, the full-beam owner's suite is characterized by a warm colour palette, where shades of brown blend harmoniously with cream accents.

The entrance opens into a generous walk-in wardrobe featuring sliding doors embellished with aluminium detailing. Opposite, a refined wellness area with a treadmill enjoys expansive sea views through a large picture window.

The sleeping area is centred around a king-size bed with a bespoke three-dimensional light limestone headboard, framed by Freccia Uno Avorio wall lights from the Moss Series. The owner's bathroom, arranged into two separate areas, is enhanced by a centrally positioned marble-clad shower.

Completing the suite is a magnificent private terrace furnished with two custom-made Roda armchairs and a coffee table, creating an exclusive retreat in direct contact with the sea.

On the port side, integrated cabinetry finished in elegant brown tones incorporates a vanity with leather detailing and an Artemide Laguna table lamp in satin bronze finish.

The lower deck accommodates four guest cabins, each with its own en suite bathroom. Two cabins feature double beds, while the remaining two are fitted with twin beds convertible into doubles, each also equipped with an additional Pullman berth. Every cabin is distinguished by its own dedicated colour palette and bespoke finishes, while the bathrooms are enriched with refined marble detailing. Lighting combines Bilia table lamps by FontanaArte, in white and satin nickel finishes, with Blimp glass wall lamps by Bomma.

The dining area is located aft on the upper deck and comfortably seats up to ten guests. The dining table, by Ceccotti Collezioni, features a wengé-stained ash wood frame and a Calacatta marble top. It is paired with Ami chairs by Paola Lenti, presented in two complementary shades of blue.

A defining feature of this space is the large fold-away side glazing which, together with the central opening, transforms the area into a genuine terrace overlooking the sea, reinforcing the seamless connection between interior and exterior spaces that defines the entire project.

The spacious upper aft cockpit is furnished with Orlando modular sofas, Ami armchairs and Frame coffee tables, all by Paola Lenti, creating a versatile environment designed equally for relaxation and social gatherings.

A 75-inch television, fully integrated into the hardtop, can be effortlessly deployed through an electric lifting system.

Moving forward leads to the wheelhouse, complemented by a separate radio room with its own dedicated workstation.

Completing the upper deck is a swimming pool with an integrated sun pad and a large structural sofa, creating an additional outdoor space dedicated to wellness and relaxation.

Internally connected to the upper deck, the sun deck further expands the yacht's outdoor living areas. Here guests will find a generous sunbathing area together with a secondary helm station, allowing the yacht to be operated while enjoying exceptional visibility and an even closer connection with the surrounding sea.

A special mention is reserved for the state-of-the-art audio system, one of the yacht's most distinctive features. Conceived from the earliest stages of the design process as an essential element of the onboard experience, it was developed to satisfy the expectations of an owner with a particular appreciation for uncompromising sound quality.

Every interior space has been engineered to deliver a natural, immersive and perfectly balanced listening experience through Bowers & Wilkins ceiling speakers managed by the Sonos ecosystem, ensuring intuitive operation and seamless integration throughout the yacht.

Within the main saloon, the system reaches its highest expression through a true reference-level Hi-Fi configuration. Sonus faber loudspeakers—an icon of Italian craftsmanship, acoustic research and refined design—are paired with legendary McIntosh electronics, long regarded as the benchmark in high-fidelity audio.

The result is a system conceived not simply to reproduce music, but to reveal its full depth, detail and emotional impact, transforming the main saloon into a dedicated listening environment where technology and design merge into an exceptional sensory experience.

The same philosophy extends outdoors, where a high-power audio system developed around JL Audio components and distributed across every deck creates a rich and immersive sound environment capable of accompanying every moment on board without compromising quality or performance.

Particular attention has been devoted to the Main Deck Aft Cockpit, conceived as the heart of outdoor entertainment through dedicated acoustic engineering incorporating Paradigm and JBL speakers oriented toward the stern and beach area. The result is an immersive soundstage that envelops guests with powerful yet controlled audio reproduction, maintaining balance, definition and dynamic range even in open-air environments.

More than simply an audio installation, it is a system designed to transform every area of the yacht into an exclusive listening experience, equally suited to quiet moments of relaxation and lively social occasions.

The crew, consisting of six members in addition to the Captain, is accommodated in four cabins located on the lower deck.

Water sports equipment is served by a dedicated garage housing a 5-metre tender and a personal watercraft, positioned aft on the starboard side. A second storage compartment, integrated beneath the staircase connecting the beach area to the lounge, is dedicated to storing the Seabobs.

From a technical perspective, Columbus Atlantique 38 features a semi-planing hull powered by twin 2,000 hp MAN engines, enabling a top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 17.6 knots, delivering an ideal balance between performance, cruising comfort and efficiency.

The yacht's exterior and interior design bears the signature of Hot Lab, while the naval architecture was developed by the shipyard in collaboration with Names by Francesco Rogantin.

The client was introduced by Assia and Salvatore Mele of Mele Yacht. With the Atlantique 38, Columbus Yachts continues the evolution of its range, interpreting a contemporary vision of life at sea. A project that combines elegance, innovation and functionality through a distinctive design language, where every space has been conceived to strengthen the dialogue between architecture, light and the marine environment.

Modernity, elegance and meticulous design research define the identity of the Atlantique line, now recognised as one of the most authoritative expressions of contemporary yachting, offering an onboard experience where comfort, build quality and an authentic connection with the sea coexist in perfect harmony.

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