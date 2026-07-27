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Two Huge Product Launches you won't want to miss at the Sydney Boat Show 2026

by Gineico 26 Jul 19:02 PDT 30 July - 2 August 2026
Blue-Airco patented full DC air conditioning units © Blue-Airco
Luxury Italian Marine Hardware and Accessories
Est. 1976
Hi General, 

We have 2 HUGE PRODUCT launches at The Sydney Boat Show > Stand B239. 
You are not going to want to miss this!

First is the launch of Blue-Airco, the world first patented full DC air conditioning units. Second - the Australian debut of SMARTDOCK, the worlds first smartphone based yacht controller for inboard and outboard vessels.

Whether you're planning a new build, upgrading your current vessel or simply want to see the latest marine innovation to make boating better, come and chat with the Gineico Marine team.

Introducing Blue-Airco

The world's only PATENTED full DC marine air conditioning SYSTEM.

Blue-Airco, low-voltage, high-efficiency marine air conditioning system delivers:

  • Market leading ultra-low power consumption.
  • Whisper-quiet operation for real "hotel mode" comfort.
  • Compact, self-contained design.
  • Titanium coil for market leading corrosion resistance.
  • Compact units up to 18.200BTU.
  • Heat, Cold and Dry settings at the touch of a button.

Designed to operate on 12V, 24V and 48V DC systems, Blue-Airco delivers exceptional cooling performance while reducing generator load and allowing quiet overnight Hotel Mode operation.

Whether you're upgrading an existing vessel or planning a new build, come and talk to the team about whether Blue-Airco is right for your boat.

Introducing SMARTDOCK

Yacht Remote Control: 
Dock your boat single handed - right from your smartphone


SMARTDOCK gives you complete control from anywhere onboard, giving you the freedom to position yourself wherever you have the best visibility during docking and departure.

- Precision lag free proportional control
- Simple installation
- Compatible with inboard and outboard vessels
- Compatible with main brand thrusters
- Compatible with main brand anchor windlasses 
- Suitable for new builds and retrofit applications

Come and see SMARTDOCK now available in Australia.

* Gineico are the Exclusive Australian and New Zealand Distributor

SYDNEY BOAT SHOW SPECIAL OFFERS

SAVE ON YOUR TICKETS

TALK TO THE PEOPLE WHO KNOW MARINE

Since 1976, Gineico Marine has been supplying premium Italian marine equipment, genuine spare parts and factory-trained technical support to the boating industry.

Today, Gineico Marine is the exclusive distributor of leading Italian marine brands across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia, providing premium products and exceptional service to boat owners, builders and the wider yachting community.

With a commitment to innovation, quality and technical excellence, we continue to set the standard in marine solutions.

Where to find the Gineico Team 

Sydney Boat Show 2026

30 July - 2 August 2026

  • Sydney Showground
  • Stand B239

We look forward to seeing you there.

GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE) 

G45, 76-84  Waterway  Drive
Coomera,  Queensland, Australia 4209 
Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244 
Email: sales@gineico.com  

GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND

T: +64 21 275 7608
Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com

 
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Gineico Marine

Luxury Italian Marine Products

   Quality, Value and Service since 1976
 
Copyright © 2026 Gineico Marine, All rights reserved.

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