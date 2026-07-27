Two Huge Product Launches you won't want to miss at the Sydney Boat Show 2026

We have 2 HUGE PRODUCT launches at The Sydney Boat Show > Stand B239.
You are not going to want to miss this!
First is the launch of Blue-Airco, the world first patented full DC air conditioning units. Second - the Australian debut of SMARTDOCK, the worlds first smartphone based yacht controller for inboard and outboard vessels.
Whether you're planning a new build, upgrading your current vessel or simply want to see the latest marine innovation to make boating better, come and chat with the Gineico Marine team.
Blue-Airco, low-voltage, high-efficiency marine air conditioning system delivers:
Designed to operate on 12V, 24V and 48V DC systems, Blue-Airco delivers exceptional cooling performance while reducing generator load and allowing quiet overnight Hotel Mode operation.
Whether you're upgrading an existing vessel or planning a new build, come and talk to the team about whether Blue-Airco is right for your boat.
SMARTDOCK gives you complete control from anywhere onboard, giving you the freedom to position yourself wherever you have the best visibility during docking and departure.
- Precision lag free proportional control
- Simple installation
- Compatible with inboard and outboard vessels
- Compatible with main brand thrusters
- Compatible with main brand anchor windlasses
- Suitable for new builds and retrofit applications
Come and see SMARTDOCK now available in Australia.
* Gineico are the Exclusive Australian and New Zealand Distributor
Since 1976, Gineico Marine has been supplying premium Italian marine equipment, genuine spare parts and factory-trained technical support to the boating industry.
Today, Gineico Marine is the exclusive distributor of leading Italian marine brands across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia, providing premium products and exceptional service to boat owners, builders and the wider yachting community.
With a commitment to innovation, quality and technical excellence, we continue to set the standard in marine solutions.
Sydney Boat Show 2026
30 July - 2 August 2026
Sydney Showground
Stand B239
We look forward to seeing you there.
GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE)
G45, 76-84 Waterway Drive
Coomera, Queensland, Australia 4209
Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244
Email: sales@gineico.com
GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND
T: +64 21 275 7608
Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com