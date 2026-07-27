Two Huge Product Launches you won't want to miss at the Sydney Boat Show 2026

Luxury Italian Marine Hardware and Accessories

Est. 1976 Hi General, We have 2 HUGE PRODUCT launches at The Sydney Boat Show > Stand B239.

You are not going to want to miss this! First is the launch of Blue-Airco, the world first patented full DC air conditioning units. Second - the Australian debut of SMARTDOCK, the worlds first smartphone based yacht controller for inboard and outboard vessels. Whether you're planning a new build, upgrading your current vessel or simply want to see the latest marine innovation to make boating better, come and chat with the Gineico Marine team. Introducing Blue-Airco The world's only PATENTED full DC marine air conditioning SYSTEM. Blue-Airco, low-voltage, high-efficiency marine air conditioning system delivers: Market leading ultra-low power consumption.

Whisper-quiet operation for real "hotel mode" comfort.

Compact, self-contained design.

Titanium coil for market leading corrosion resistance.

Compact units up to 18.200BTU.

Heat, Cold and Dry settings at the touch of a button. Designed to operate on 12V, 24V and 48V DC systems, Blue-Airco delivers exceptional cooling performance while reducing generator load and allowing quiet overnight Hotel Mode operation. Whether you're upgrading an existing vessel or planning a new build, come and talk to the team about whether Blue-Airco is right for your boat. Introducing SMARTDOCK Yacht Remote Control:

Dock your boat single handed - right from your smartphone

SMARTDOCK gives you complete control from anywhere onboard, giving you the freedom to position yourself wherever you have the best visibility during docking and departure.



- Precision lag free proportional control

- Simple installation

- Compatible with inboard and outboard vessels

- Compatible with main brand thrusters

- Compatible with main brand anchor windlasses

- Suitable for new builds and retrofit applications Come and see SMARTDOCK now available in Australia.



* Gineico are the Exclusive Australian and New Zealand Distributor SYDNEY BOAT SHOW SPECIAL OFFERS SAVE ON YOUR TICKETS TALK TO THE PEOPLE WHO KNOW MARINE Since 1976, Gineico Marine has been supplying premium Italian marine equipment, genuine spare parts and factory-trained technical support to the boating industry. Today, Gineico Marine is the exclusive distributor of leading Italian marine brands across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia, providing premium products and exceptional service to boat owners, builders and the wider yachting community. With a commitment to innovation, quality and technical excellence, we continue to set the standard in marine solutions. Where to find the Gineico Team Sydney Boat Show 2026



30 July - 2 August 2026 Sydney Showground



Stand B239 We look forward to seeing you there. GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE)



G45, 76-84 Waterway Drive

Coomera, Queensland, Australia 4209

Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244

Email: sales@gineico.com



GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND



T: +64 21 275 7608

Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com Forward Share Tweet Share