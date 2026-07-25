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Saxdor announces new 460 GTS ahead of its world premiere at Cannes Yachting Festival 2026

by Saxdor Yachts 25 Jul 02:56 PDT 8-13 September 2026
Saxdor 460 GTS render © Saxdor Yachts

Building on the remarkable success of the 460 GTC, Saxdor expands its flagship line with a new open variant anticipating the evolving boating lifestyle.

Following the successful launch of the Saxdor 460 GTC earlier this year, Saxdor Yachts, Europe's fastest-growing boatbuilder, is expanding its flagship range with the introduction of the all-new Saxdor 460 GTS, set to make its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2026.

Presented just a few months after the unveiling of the Saxdor 460 GTC—the model that inaugurated Saxdor's new flagship line and has taken the market by storm—the Saxdor 460 GTS arrives at a time of strong momentum for the brand. The 460 range has already received an exceptional commercial response in both Europe and the United States, with production slots for the current year sold out.

Saxdor 400 GTS - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 400 GTS - photo © Saxdor Yachts

The new Saxdor 460 GTS broadens the appeal of the flagship line by offering an alternative interpretation of the same innovative platform. While the 460 GTC combines expansive interior spaces with the protection of an enclosed wheelhouse, the GTS embraces a more open experience, designed for owners who prioritise outdoor living while retaining the versatility and practicality provided by a modern flagship.

As boating lifestyles continue to evolve, owners are increasingly embracing the philosophy that has defined Saxdor since its inception. Today's boating experience is no longer defined only by the journey, but also by everything that happens on board, whether entertaining friends, enjoying extended weekends at sea or simply relaxing at anchor. The Saxdor 460 GTS represents the fullest expression of this vision, offering a versatile platform that blends social living, ease of movement and exhilarating driving dynamics.

Saxdor 340 GTWA - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 340 GTWA - photo © Saxdor Yachts

While open boats have traditionally required compromises between excitement and comfort, the new 460 GTS challenges this assumption by bringing together the advantages of an open design with the features and capabilities expected from a flagship yacht. Optional sliding doors provide flexibility in changing weather conditions, while the spacious deck layout enhances life on board. True to Saxdor's DNA, the 460 GTS delivers an engaging driving experience with outstanding efficiency, stability and intuitive handling.

Saxdor 320 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 320 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts

"2026 has been a pivotal year in Saxdor's journey, representing a defining moment in the evolution of our brand. Through continuous innovation, a clear vision and a strong focus on our customers, we have built a new generation of Saxdor yachts and expanded our presence in the premium segment. The launch of our flagship family, including the 460 GTC and now the new 460 GTS, is a reflection of our ambition to continue redefining the modern boating experience," said Erna Rusi, CEO of Saxdor Yachts.

Saxdor Yachts will be at the Cannes Yachting Festival, from 8 to 13 September 2026, at the Power Boat Marina in Port Canto, showcasing: 460 GTS, 400 GTC, 400 GTS, 340 GTWA and 320 GTO

Saxdor 400 GTC - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 400 GTC - photo © Saxdor Yachts

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